(YouTube)   Apparently "Perineum Sunning" is a thing. Who knew?   (youtube.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose some few would be into that, but taint my thing.  I mean, logistically, how would you even point that thing at the sun?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i thought the headline said premium singing. boy was i wrong
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew?  Anyone who has read Fark over the past few months.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: i thought the headline said premium singing. boy was i wrong


"Perineum Sunning" could be the name of a Butthole Surfers tribute band.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Who knew?  Anyone who has read Fark over the past few months.


Yeah, pretty sure
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called The Gooch on the male of the species
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I suppose some few would be into that, but taint my thing.  I mean, logistically, how would you even point that thing at the sun?


Usually it's pointed at the moon.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gbv23: It's called The Gooch on the male of the species


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I thought "blowing sunshine up my ass" was a figure of speech.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This non-news of taint tanning was reported initially in the last quarter of 2019 and was likely the main catalyst in the hugely successful Pandemic, not to discount Donald Trump's negligence and nonfeasance...s.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Who knew?  Anyone who has read Fark over the past few months.


Odd. There are lots red and TFD links but not an actual green that I can find.
 
cheap_thoughts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of "Black hole sun," it'll be "Butthole Sun"
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gbv23: It's called The Gooch on the male of the species


Fark user imageView Full Size

Carry on my wayward son.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when Trump was talking about applying UV light internally, either through the skin or....other ways, we now know what he was talking about.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I suppose some few would be into that, but taint my thing.  I mean, logistically, how would you even point that thing at the sun?


cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: This non-news of taint tanning was reported initially in the last quarter of 2019 and was likely the main catalyst in the hugely successful Pandemic, not to discount Donald Trump's negligence and nonfeasance...s.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any noun followed by any verb(ing) is someone's fetish.

Prove me wrong.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whompcomic.comView Full Size


Agrias ignored the amorphous aberration and continued with her gardening. As she had nearly finished trimming the azaleas, she had the harrowing realization that Ronnie might also attempt solar bronzing on his posterior. It was at this moment that Agrias decided that she would never again look behind her.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gbv23: It's called The Gooch on the male of the species


I was always privy to Taint
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KC Dutchman: And here I thought "blowing sunshine up my ass" was a figure of speech.


I need a dang Coppertone enema if your gonna keep blowing that much sunshine up my ass
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I suppose some few would be into that, but taint my thing.  I mean, logistically, how would you even point that thing at the sun?


thenypost.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstDennis: Any noun followed by any verb(ing) is someone's fetish.

Prove me wrong.


uhm....Dying?
 
Boo_Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶Sunshine on my perineum makes me happy...🎶
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gbv23: It's called The Gooch on the male of the species


NSFW, UYWFH

Mr. Show - Taint
Youtube lhg1qCyCVNk
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who knew?

Fark did.  There was a thread on this like a month or so ago.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Jack Sabbath: Who knew?  Anyone who has read Fark over the past few months.

Odd. There are lots red and TFD links but not an actual green that I can find.


Haha now you have searches like "hot asshole", "burnt taint" and "really greet the sun" in your fark search history.

/join the club!
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bee stung you where?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheap_thoughts: Instead of "Black hole sun," it'll be "Butthole Sun"


That song kinda makes more sense that way...
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I taint doing that.
 
pushthelimits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So are vaginal and vulvar cancer, particularly if you're old enough to have been sexually active prior to the invention of the HPV vaccine. So that's a definite NOPE for me.
 
pushthelimits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: FirstDennis: Any noun followed by any verb(ing) is someone's fetish.

Prove me wrong.

uhm....Dying?


Necrophiliacs.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh and Mooning the Sun is my new weekly podcast where I visit various Rupert Murdoch office buildings.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I suppose some few would be into that, but taint my thing.  I mean, logistically, how would you even point that thing at the sun?


I find it easier to point mine at the sun around midnight.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we going back in time?  This was on Fark last December.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If by "thing", you mean "something someone came up with to get extra clicks for their social media 'career'", then yeah, it's a "thing".
 
JeffMD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im almost positive fark did the josh brolin instagram but I dont see it around the 3rd... but thats when many of us found out it was a thing.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gbv23: It's called The Gooch on the male of the species


Also known as the Causeif. Cause if it wasn't there, you'd have to lift your nuts to poop.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pushthelimits: steklo: FirstDennis: Any noun followed by any verb(ing) is someone's fetish.

Prove me wrong.

uhm....Dying?

Necrophiliacs.


Also, dying is an adjective, not a noun.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: Are we going back in time?  This was on Fark last December.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: Are we going back in time?  This was on Fark last December.


SUCCESS IS NOT GUARANTEED!
 
zez
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/104​7​6772/avengers-josh-brolins-bum-is-left​-crazy-burned-after-trying-controversi​al-perineum-sunning-wellness-trend/
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Huh.  I always thought the sun shined OUT my ass.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Q.
Fark user imageView Full Size


A.The sun, kid. The freaking sun.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: SUCCESS IS NOT GUARANTEED


errr... safety not guaranteed.  I knew that will know that
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

SMB2811: pushthelimits: steklo: FirstDennis: Any noun followed by any verb(ing) is someone's fetish.

Prove me wrong.

uhm....Dying?

Necrophiliacs.

Also, dying is an adjective, not a noun.


The Permian-Triassic extinction event is referred to a The Great Dying, where it is most definitely a noun.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Previously
https://www.fark.com/comments/1063725​9​/Josh-Brolin-warns-world-that-giving-y​our-anus-a-sunburn-isnt-a-good-idea-NS​FW
https://www.fark.com/comments/1063397​3​/This-taint-right-NSFW
https://www.fark.com/comments/1063186​9​/The-newest-wellness-craze-is-sunbathi​ng-yourself-where-sun-dont-usually-shi​ne-possibly-NSFW
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

phalamir: The Permian-Triassic extinction event is referred to a The Great Dying, where it is most definitely a noun.


Wow...I certainly don't remember THAT being on School-House Rock back in the 70's...
 
trasnform
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Weeds - Andy Botwin and Doug - Taint
Youtube DwIxkzQxppg
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Tainted Love?
 
