(Reason Magazine)   We've moved on from distancing shaming to distancing shaming shaming   (reason.com) divider line
42
•       •       •

42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Snitches gonna get
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
fakr Reason.  Quarantine violators need be the ones afraid, not those who responsibly report them.  fakring conservative filth, keep sowing that wind.  Don't act surprised when justice comes for you someday.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Rats get bats.
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Rats get bats.


Plague Rats get shot.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: fakr Reason.  Quarantine violators need be the ones afraid, not those who responsibly report them.  fakring conservative filth, keep sowing that wind.  Don't act surprised when justice comes for you someday.


Hi Karen
 
i ignore u
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Reason has to be one of the most laughably poorly named publications of all time.  I'm not going to click the link because I become dumber every time I do, but I assume it's something about how the government shouldn't be telling businesses what to do because regulations like "give your workers masks" are literally Hitler, and how Saint Ayn Rand would disapprove (she's dead, she won't have sex with you).
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Weird Hal: fakr Reason.  Quarantine violators need be the ones afraid, not those who responsibly report them.  fakring conservative filth, keep sowing that wind.  Don't act surprised when justice comes for you someday.

Hi Karen


Hi, astroturfer.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Weird Hal: fakr Reason.  Quarantine violators need be the ones afraid, not those who responsibly report them.  fakring conservative filth, keep sowing that wind.  Don't act surprised when justice comes for you someday.

Hi Karen


I can tell how badly you want the whole "anyone who tells people who are endangering the public to be more responsible is a Karen" thing to stick.
 
invictus2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Snitches gonna get


Flint police hunt suspects in murder over face mask
Youtube VXOmV0egvA4
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harlee: MythDragon: Rats get bats.

Plague Rats get shot.



Make mine tequila.
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Weird Hal: fakr Reason.  Quarantine violators need be the ones afraid, not those who responsibly report them.  fakring conservative filth, keep sowing that wind.  Don't act surprised when justice comes for you someday.

Hi Karen


You're gonna be surprised.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
People need to mind their own farking business.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: People need to mind their own farking business.


If you are doing something that increases my chance of dying a horrible, painful, excruciating death - that sure as fark is my business.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Reason has to be one of the most laughably poorly named publications of all time.  I'm not going to click the link because I become dumber every time I do, but I assume it's something about how the government shouldn't be telling businesses what to do because regulations like "give your workers masks" are literally Hitler, and how Saint Ayn Rand would disapprove (she's dead, she won't have sex with you).


"Reason" argued without irony that Canada is a worse human rights violator than Cuba. Truly a stupid publication published by stupid people for a stupid readership.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just wait until people lose jobs (or job offers) because of how they flaunted cooperation in slowing a worldwide disease.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: Hi, astroturfer.


Martian_Astronomer: I can tell how badly you want the whole "anyone who tells people who are endangering the public to be more responsible is a Karen" thing to stick.


Weird Hal: You're gonna be surprised.


Last weekend was beautiful. Sorry you didn't get a chance to enjoy some fresh air.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: People need to mind their own farking business.


When it comes to many things, yes.

Not when it comes to communicable disease.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

i ignore u: Reason has to be one of the most laughably poorly named publications of all time.  I'm not going to click the link because I become dumber every time I do, but I assume it's something about how the government shouldn't be telling businesses what to do because regulations like "give your workers masks" are literally Hitler, and how Saint Ayn Rand would disapprove (she's dead, she won't have sex with you).


Ok, so I clicked the link.  There it is after a bunch of BSAB:  "If more people realized that government's responses have trended more toward authoritarian blanket demands rather than actual risk assessments and properly targeted protection measures, we'd all be better off moving forward."
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Last weekend was beautiful. Sorry you didn't get a chance to enjoy some fresh air.


I did.  Responsibly.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Reason sounds concerned, yet again.

Ya know what? A lot of people are sacrificing for the greater good. A lot of people are choosing to stay home because they don't want to get others sick. Grocery store workers are dying so you can sit on your ass and eat snacks, and doctors and nurses are dying to take care of your sick grandmas and grampas but you can't wait to have your damn house party until the fall?

fark. YOU.

Call me a Karen all you want. I'll give you a preemptive "fark you" too.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Jeebus Saves: People need to mind their own farking business.

If you are doing something that increases my chance of dying a horrible, painful, excruciating death - that sure as fark is my business.


You don't have anything to worry about if you're tucked away inside your house like a good little citizen.  But hey, you keep thinking you're making a difference and have some kind of control over things.  What ever gets you through tough times.
 
Aaron469
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Jeebus Saves: People need to mind their own farking business.

If you are doing something that increases my chance of dying a horrible, painful, excruciating death - that sure as fark is my business.


Stay the fark inside then.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Quarantine Buster Buster Buster
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: meanmutton: Jeebus Saves: People need to mind their own farking business.

If you are doing something that increases my chance of dying a horrible, painful, excruciating death - that sure as fark is my business.

You don't have anything to worry about if you're tucked away inside your house like a good little citizen.  But hey, you keep thinking you're making a difference and have some kind of control over things.  What ever gets you through tough times.


Really?  It is not even complicated science.  A disease spreads more rapidly and affects more people when they're close to each other.  So don't do that.  This has nothing to do with big brother trying to control you for nefarious purposes.

Doing everything you can to not catch and/or spread a disease is not nefarious.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: fakr Reason.  Quarantine violators need be the ones afraid, not those who responsibly report them.  fakring conservative filth, keep sowing that wind.  Don't act surprised when justice comes for you someday.


You need to take a valium and chill.
All that righteous indignation and anger is bad for your blood pressure.
Try some yoga and switch to decaf.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Aaron469: meanmutton: Jeebus Saves: People need to mind their own farking business.

If you are doing something that increases my chance of dying a horrible, painful, excruciating death - that sure as fark is my business.

Stay the fark inside then.


Everyone needs to stay inside so that we can get back to normal life sooner.

People flaunting simple science is costing me money.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I honestly can't believe we have Coronavirus deniers on Fark.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

downstairs: Frank N Stein: Last weekend was beautiful. Sorry you didn't get a chance to enjoy some fresh air.

I did.  Responsibly.


I'm glad. I did as well. When we reached our destination we stood spaced apart at that park and chatted a bit before riding back.
There's too many people who think the stay at home order means never to go out unless you need bare essentials.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

downstairs: Aaron469: meanmutton: Jeebus Saves: People need to mind their own farking business.

If you are doing something that increases my chance of dying a horrible, painful, excruciating death - that sure as fark is my business.

Stay the fark inside then.

Everyone needs to stay inside so that we can get back to normal life sooner.

People flaunting simple science is costing me money.


Exactly this.

We want to make sure that we do this right the first time so we don't have to shut everything down again (and devastate the economy even more).

If that means another few more weeks before I can get a haircut, so be it.
 
eiger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Reason is just awful, a pretty obvious front for plutocrats who don't want the government to tell them what to do.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I won't say shiat if the place have a shield .
/But then again I live where a shield is pretty common
\You can expect shields to be common everywhere now
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
KSDK, a local NBC affiliate, reported in late April that a man named Jared Totsch received a copy of these tipsters' records and shared them on Facebook. When a KDSK reporter reached out to him to point to him that these tipsters are now worried about retaliation, Totsch responded that was partly the point.

"I'd call it poetic justice, instant Karma, a dose of their own medicine," he responded. "What goes around, comes around. They are now experiencing the same pain that they themselves helped to inflict on those they filed complaints against."

Something tells me that Jared Totsch is going to have some regrets about citing karma soon.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: OrionXVI: Hi, astroturfer.

Martian_Astronomer: I can tell how badly you want the whole "anyone who tells people who are endangering the public to be more responsible is a Karen" thing to stick.

Weird Hal: You're gonna be surprised.

Last weekend was beautiful. Sorry you didn't get a chance to enjoy some fresh air.
[Fark user image 850x637]


Does the local Fairy Sprinkles MC know you were taking pictures of their bikes? Always thought one of them kept a look out while the others bent each other over in the woods. Then again, they probably figure not as many people out so why not have a hearty round of clap them cheeks where everyone's involved.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

downstairs: People flaunting simple science is costing me money.



Flouting, not flaunting.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WhiskeySticks: Frank N Stein: OrionXVI: Hi, astroturfer.

Martian_Astronomer: I can tell how badly you want the whole "anyone who tells people who are endangering the public to be more responsible is a Karen" thing to stick.

Weird Hal: You're gonna be surprised.

Last weekend was beautiful. Sorry you didn't get a chance to enjoy some fresh air.
[Fark user image 850x637]

Does the local Fairy Sprinkles MC know you were taking pictures of their bikes? Always thought one of them kept a look out while the others bent each other over in the woods. Then again, they probably figure not as many people out so why not have a hearty round of clap them cheeks where everyone's involved.


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WhiskeySticks: Frank N Stein: OrionXVI: Hi, astroturfer.

Martian_Astronomer: I can tell how badly you want the whole "anyone who tells people who are endangering the public to be more responsible is a Karen" thing to stick.

Weird Hal: You're gonna be surprised.

Last weekend was beautiful. Sorry you didn't get a chance to enjoy some fresh air.
[Fark user image 850x637]

Does the local Fairy Sprinkles MC know you were taking pictures of their bikes? Always thought one of them kept a look out while the others bent each other over in the woods. Then again, they probably figure not as many people out so why not have a hearty round of clap them cheeks where everyone's involved.


And there it is.
 
Invincible
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Americans seem willing to sacrifice many individuals in the name of personal freedom. One can dress it up as a resistance to tyranny but it's really just short-sighted selfishness. Even if a perfect vaccine is made and shared with the world, the USA will never rid itself of covid-19.
 
Alcaste
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Frank N Stein: OrionXVI: Hi, astroturfer.

Martian_Astronomer: I can tell how badly you want the whole "anyone who tells people who are endangering the public to be more responsible is a Karen" thing to stick.

Weird Hal: You're gonna be surprised.

Last weekend was beautiful. Sorry you didn't get a chance to enjoy some fresh air.
[Fark user image 850x637]


At least if you're going to be an arse, make sure your bikes don't look like boring trash.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: WhiskeySticks: Frank N Stein: OrionXVI: Hi, astroturfer.

Martian_Astronomer: I can tell how badly you want the whole "anyone who tells people who are endangering the public to be more responsible is a Karen" thing to stick.

Weird Hal: You're gonna be surprised.

Last weekend was beautiful. Sorry you didn't get a chance to enjoy some fresh air.
[Fark user image 850x637]

Does the local Fairy Sprinkles MC know you were taking pictures of their bikes? Always thought one of them kept a look out while the others bent each other over in the woods. Then again, they probably figure not as many people out so why not have a hearty round of clap them cheeks where everyone's involved.

And there it is.


I'm gay because I ride a bike. Get it? It's funny, guys.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Weird Hal: fakr Reason.  Quarantine violators need be the ones afraid, not those who responsibly report them.  fakring conservative filth, keep sowing that wind.  Don't act surprised when justice comes for you someday.


If you are scared of the kooties stay home.

The rest of us have shiat to do.
 
