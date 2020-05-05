 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Chris Evans on attempting to groom his dog, Dodger, at home, "It went so wrong, so fast. He hasn't seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great". Welcome to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (people.com) divider line
    Woofday, Dog, Dogs, Kennel club, Chris Evans, Puppy, Dog health, Pet, dog Dodger  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
We're very lucky in the fact that our neighbor has a pet grooming station set up in his garage. He works for one of the big pet store chains but has a side business doing this. We can drop our fur baby off in the morning and he brings her right back in about an hour. He's also about $20-$30 cheaper than the big places.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: We're very lucky in the fact that our neighbor has a pet grooming station set up in his garage. He works for one of the big pet store chains but has a side business doing this. We can drop our fur baby off in the morning and he brings her right back in about an hour. He's also about $20-$30 cheaper than the big places.


Cool!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
can chris evans be president? pretty please?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
 I am currently dogless, so I live vicariously in these threads!
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Is "dogless" a word? It is now. I miss my furry friends😕
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: We're very lucky in the fact that our neighbor has a pet grooming station set up in his garage. He works for one of the big pet store chains but has a side business doing this. We can drop our fur baby off in the morning and he brings her right back in about an hour. He's also about $20-$30 cheaper than the big places.


We're very lucky that our dog doesn't need regular grooming.  He's not a doodle/hair growing breed, and only needs a bath maybe 3-4 times a year (which we do at the do-it-yourself station at the pet store).

We're currently in the spring blow-out of the winter double coat.  I brushed another dog's worth of fur out of him this weekend.  Bird nests will be nice and comfy this week.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I go to the nearby park and politely ask to pet their dogs. It's how I get my fix. I'm unemployed now and can barely care for myself, so it's not the right time for adoption.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i am back here now, so is jack, and he is just laying on the couch, probably sad I am in too much pain to walk him on the beach today. Maybe tomorrow.

Fark user imageView Full Size



and, a bit more artistically done...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Now that I am finally in the local area, if I am up for leaving the house this afternoon and taking a drive, I might go finally get Angel's ashes at the vet's office...if they are still there after over a year and a half...I think. This is literally the first time I have been down here since she died.

Fark user imageView Full Size



I tried to make an appt for jack, and max as well, a few months ago, but was told I couldn't make anymore new appts until I paid what I still owed, even though that amount was part of what was declared on a bankruptcy. it is what it is. I said okay and hung up without asking about Angel's ashes, so I don't know if I can even get them yet.

There is another vet in town for Max and Jack to go to, and will call them next month to see if I can take Jack and Max there. I do need to stop at the pet store in town today or tomorrow if I can't make it to town today to get them some flea stuff.

this is Jack. This is Max.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Max is also a shed monster.

Anyway, I might have shared the pics before, but they are what I have downloaded on teh chromebook, am not on the desktop.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

dickfreckle: I go to the nearby park and politely ask to pet their dogs. It's how I get my fix. I'm unemployed now and can barely care for myself, so it's not the right time for adoption.


My dogs are super friendly and would let anyone pet them..

Fark user imageView Full Size



The only problem I have with Jack, is he jumps on people far too much and needs to wait to see if it is okay and not to do that. Most of the time he knows not to do it with small kids, but sometimes he gets excited and forgets. I am not the world's best dog trainer..they kind of have me trained. Well...more like we are all in teh same pack.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it.

Umm...phrasing?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Widget sez Woof!
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Cuddles has no farks to give on Cinco de Mayo
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Because I'm in quarantine, we had a 3-person hand off with my dog Moosie. He is soooo fat, and needs to lose weight, but he also has *such* thick fur, even for a Brittany. We get him groomed every April because Atlanta is hot as hell. He gets a buzz-cut, but he had to wait this year until last Saturday morning. Now he's happy as a clam. Three person hand off is - I handed his leash to my husband, who put him in the car and handed him off to the helper at who came out to the car to grab him, who then took Moosie in and handed him off to the groomer. Everybody had on masks. Yay!

Before:
Fark user imageView Full Size


After:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Buckwheat from happier times when he was still with us
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

darkhorse23: Because I'm in quarantine, we had a 3-person hand off with my dog Moosie. He is soooo fat, and needs to lose weight, but he also has *such* thick fur, even for a Brittany. We get him groomed every April because Atlanta is hot as hell. He gets a buzz-cut, but he had to wait this year until last Saturday morning. Now he's happy as a clam. Three person hand off is - I handed his leash to my husband, who put him in the car and handed him off to the helper at who came out to the car to grab him, who then took Moosie in and handed him off to the groomer. Everybody had on masks. Yay!

Before:
[Fark user image 425x318]

After:
[Fark user image 425x318]


While things are more complicated nowadays, I'm happy to see that all involved practiced precautions. :)
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mystic is not super-keen on the idea of Woofday.  The notes from the shelter said she got in fights with her previous owner's Dachshunds.  Fortunately, no fighting has taken place in the 2.5 years I've had her.  She likes the idea of "outside", but the reality of "you have to be on a leash and harness to go outside here" is a little much for her to process sometimes.
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Finally got a wetnose pic! They're not as easy to get as they look.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

sozelle: [Fark user image 425x566]
Finally got a wetnose pic! They're not as easy to get as they look.


beautiful doggie, great picture!
 
lurkylongtime [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Hi from Gambit!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkylongtime [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Forgot to post Rosie above. I feel shame.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
My dogs are starting to get fluffy, gonna suck for the summer. Good thing they are indoor dogs and we keep the house at 71.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

lurkylongtime: Forgot to post Rosie above. [rosie.jpg]


This picture says to me, "I'm a good girl!  And the microsecond you turn your back, I will be Actively Engaged In Playful Mischief."
 
lurkylongtime [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

danceswithcrows: lurkylongtime: Forgot to post Rosie above. [rosie.jpg]

This picture says to me, "I'm a good girl!  And the microsecond you turn your back, I will be Actively Engaged In Playful Mischief."


This is all true.
 
lurkylongtime [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Look what finally came in the mail! The elusive elastic! If anybody needs masks, I can hook you up. EIP.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: sozelle: [Fark user image 425x566]
Finally got a wetnose pic! They're not as easy to get as they look.

beautiful doggie, great picture!


Thanks! She sure is a sweetsweet, too.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
proco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Bailey Dog says hi!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

proco: [Fark user image 425x318]
The Bailey Dog says hi!


howdy
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

BadReligion: My dogs are starting to get fluffy, gonna suck for the summer. Good thing they are indoor dogs and we keep the house at 71.
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x1133][Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x637]


hi guys
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Finally here.  Is rather chill in house, need feed 4-footed then crawl off to beddy bye.  Plan to C U on morrow.
Fark user imageView Full Size

lajimi fetch earlyish last month.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

laulaja: [Fark user image 727x233]
Finally here.  Is rather chill in house, need feed 4-footed then crawl off to beddy bye.  Plan to C U on morrow.[Fark user image 643x846]
lajimi fetch earlyish last month.


night
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Big week for Zeke, since one of our local dog parks reopened Friday, with rules being "no more than 10 people" and "maintain social distance of at least 6 feet." Sadly, I didn't get any pictures of that, though LucklesWifeder might have some blurry pics of him running like a loon on her phone.

I just have him napping
Fark user imageView Full Size

Playing with his new squeaky "squirble" toys
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

And perhaps not being entirely accurately disguised as mild-mannered reporter Bark Kent:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Clarence Brown: [Fark user image image 489x366]


"Soon"
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Clarence Brown: [Fark user image 489x366]


Is there a dog in that beautiful grass picture? :-)

some_beer_drinker: can chris evans be president? pretty please?


Only if he uses that Not Another Teen Movie banana scene as his campaign posters.
 
