(Talking Points Memo)   Fauci dumps bleach on right-wing conspiracy theory that SAR-CoV-2 was manufactured by China   (talkingpointsmemo.com) divider line
    President Donald Trump, members of his administration, evolution of the virus, intelligence community, COVID-19, National Geographic, qualified evolutionary biologists  
•       •       •

49 Comments
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter.  What Trump said is gospel and no amount of evidence will convince Trump supporters otherwise.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter. It gives the Idiot Brigade something to obsess over and someone to blame, as opposed to dealing with things as they are.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on guys. Who are you going to believe? Evolutionary microbiologists with real science degrees? or Trump?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RWNJs don't believe him either. Only Trump.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: RWNJs don't believe him either. Only Trump.


I can't tell if he's trying to start a real war over this. That would let him become a Real Wartime President. Like in the movies.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Doesn't matter.  What Trump said is gospel and no amount of evidence will convince Trump supporters otherwise.


Fauci should tell em to drink bleach
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What exactly is Fauci trying to cover up here huh? I demand the TRUTH!!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Trump did it!  Stupid trump.

/trump
 
Subtonic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

powhound: What exactly is Fauci trying to cover up here huh? I demand the TRUTH!!


Well, according to Q Anon, it's BIG. Now excuse me, it's medication time.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Right Wing Conspiracy Theory also states that Drs Fauci and Birx are part of a conspiracy lead by Bill Gates to give everyone vaccinations and institute a (((Globalist))) agenda.
 
way south
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Small pox wasn't manufactured by Europeans.
I don't why the Indians are complaining about the free blankets.
 
fark account name
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's clear evidence that this is not man-made, so not created in a lab.  It is a naturally occurring virus.

It is still possible, though unlikely, that a naturally occurring virus escaped from the Wuhan lab.  After all, it's called the "Wuhan Institute of Virology".  They study viruses and specifically bat corona viruses.
 
Learned Hand Job [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, bleach makes conspiracy theories grow, like fire & pure oxygen.

/Trumpo delenda est.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Right Wing Conspiracy Theory also states that Drs Fauci and Birx are part of a conspiracy lead by Bill Gates to give everyone vaccinations and institute a (((Globalist))) agenda.


Oh no, a peaceful world where everyone is vaccinated.

The horror.
 
Znuh [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But huge, ribbed, veined UV lights up the ass are still OK, Right?
.
.
.
.
Right?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fark account name: There's clear evidence that this is not man-made, so not created in a lab.  It is a naturally occurring virus.

It is still possible, though unlikely, that a naturally occurring virus escaped from the Wuhan lab.  After all, it's called the "Wuhan Institute of Virology".  They study viruses and specifically bat corona viruses.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Nurglitch: Right Wing Conspiracy Theory also states that Drs Fauci and Birx are part of a conspiracy lead by Bill Gates to give everyone vaccinations and institute a (((Globalist))) agenda.

Oh no, a peaceful world where everyone is vaccinated.

The horror.


Can you imagine a world without lawyers
Youtube m2VxpTMAbas
the end was first image I had
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Destructor: KarmicDisaster: RWNJs don't believe him either. Only Trump.

I can't tell if he's trying to start a real war over this. That would let him become a Real Wartime President. Like in the movies.


Iran should be shiating bricks right now. If this goes really badly a strike against them might be very attractive.  Best Korea is safe for now, I think. Venezuela is the other country that he might go after. They just arrested 2 US mercenaries, who will inevitably become heroes on the far right, and if they play it right they can get Donald's attention, which pretty much guarantees he'll involve himself given his track record on war criminals so far.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have no doubt that if China or the US/European powers could create a deadly virus.

I also think if they intentionally released said virus, it would be far more lethal and not designed so that you could spread it asymptomatically for 2+ weeks, endangering the whole farking planet.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Destructor: Come on guys. Who are you going to believe? Evolutionary microbiologists with real science degrees? or Trump?


Trump. Because he knows more about science than anyone.
 
rcain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It was made in China, but in the year 2065. It was brought back by Hunter Biden in Obama's Time Machine as a ploy to hurt Trump's re-election campaign!
 
Znuh [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Trump likes to play both ends of the spectrum so whatever he farks up, he thinks he comes out looking like roses.

Fark up the response, say stupid crap like UV lights up your butt and injecting bleach gets you close to being seen as a moron.

Having deaths explode from your incompetence does the same.

However, pushing the astroturf that it was "From a Lab" was "an act of aggression" and whatever gives you something to hide behind.

Even though it's been proven that the virus was 1) naturally occurring in nature and 2) NOT FROM A FARKING LAB.

Rump sets lots of fires. He sets more fires to distract you from the other fires, and when you get concerned about one particular fire, he leads you to another. 

Once you see how he works and farking shallow it is, you can't unsee it.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Nurglitch: Right Wing Conspiracy Theory also states that Drs Fauci and Birx are part of a conspiracy lead by Bill Gates to give everyone vaccinations and institute a (((Globalist))) agenda.

Oh no, a peaceful world where everyone is vaccinated.

The horror.


Vaccines are Bill Gates plan to depopulate the Earth. By giving peoole immunity to infectious diseases that would otherwise kill them. Hmm seems an odd way to depopulate, but I read that on some obscure website, so it has to be true. The guy said he was told that by a doctor who knew a guy who's cousin worked at the Gates foundation. That's all the proof I need.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Trump is an idiot but even a broken clock is right twice a day.
He's probably just flailing in the dark for anything to get our minds off of how farking dumb he is but that doesn't mean it wasn't created in a lab.
 
GodComplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think a few too many misunderstood the plot to V for Vendetta. The party is supposed to create the virus to sell the vaccine to people while eliminating dissidents and undesirables.

If it's man made, they kinda goofed a few steps on the way to profit.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There is no amount of evidence or reason that will get through to someone who has decided to believe a conspiracy theory. Anything that doesn't fit the theory is denied or explained away. They need time away and maybe therapy.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

powhound: What exactly is Fauci trying to cover up here huh? I demand the TRUTH!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Nurglitch: Right Wing Conspiracy Theory also states that Drs Fauci and Birx are part of a conspiracy lead by Bill Gates to give everyone vaccinations and institute a (((Globalist))) agenda.

Oh no, a peaceful world where everyone is vaccinated.

The horror.


That's the part I always find weird, like they have the first two steps mapped out, but they can't seem to explain why anyone would go out of their way to rob them of their precious squalor and disease.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
President Biden's first Medal of Freedom should be given to Dr. Fauci. He's diplomatic, but doesn't pander to Trump. He is, by far, the most reliable source of real information during this pandemic.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And nature is a real biatch.

Scientists have identified a new strain of the coronavirus that has become dominant worldwide and appears to be more contagious than the versions that spread in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study led by scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory. From a report: The new strain appeared in February in Europe, migrated quickly to the East Coast of the United States and has been the dominant strain across the world since mid-March, the scientists wrote. In addition to spreading faster, it may make people vulnerable to a second infection after a first bout with the disease, the report warned. The 33-page report was posted Thursday on BioRxiv, a website that researchers use to share their work before it is peer reviewed, an effort to speed up collaborations with scientists working on COVID-19 vaccines or treatments. That research has been largely based on the genetic sequence of earlier strains and might not be effective against the new one.

The mutation identified in the new report affects the now infamous spikes on the exterior of the coronavirus, which allow it to enter human respiratory cells. The report's authors said they felt an "urgent need for an early warning" so that vaccines and drugs under development around the world will be effective against the mutated strain. Wherever the new strain appeared, it quickly infected far more people than the earlier strains that came out of Wuhan, China, and within weeks it was the only strain that was prevalent in some nations, according to the report. The new strain's dominance over its predecessors demonstrates that it is more infectious, according to the report, though exactly why is not yet known.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If Fauci is part of the conspiracy then why does Trump keep him around? Unless, wait for it, TRUMP IS PART OF THE CONSPIRACY TOO. It is so obvious in hindsight.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Destructor: Come on guys. Who are you going to believe? Evolutionary microbiologists with real science degrees? or Trump?

Trump. Because he knows more about science than anyone.


He has an amazing gut.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Won't matter, point of the theory isn't really to blame China but for the people out there who refuse to believe that the world can be random and cruel. Same as the people who believe the conspiracy theories around 9/11 and JFK, what they really want isn't the answer but to the comforting knowledge that something or someone out there is pulling all the strings. They prefer a world where a secret group controls everything over a world were sometimes, for no reason, a person just dies or a disaster occurs that kills thousands. This justifies their own failures as well, they can't succeed because the secret rulers of the world are intentionally keeping them down because they are so smart as to see the truth unlike the rest, it certainly has nothing to do with their personality or a possible failure to graduate high school.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fauci means "jaws" in Italian. Liberal Hollywood elite (((Steven Spielberg))) directed Jaws. Strange? On top of that, Fauci rhymes with Xi. Coincidence? Also, there are seven letters in the name "Anthony. " Seven Seals, perhaps? Statement disguised as a question to look like it's being thoughtful and unbiased? Most likely.

There you go. Counterpoint. You're welcome, Trumpers.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Created in a lab and escaped from a lab are two different things

the likelihood of one has nothing to do with the likelihood of the other
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wonder how many times someone in the White House has had to restrain Trump from firing Fauci because of how bad it would look to fire the pandemic expert in the middle of a pandemic?
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: Trump is an idiot but even a broken clock is right twice a day.
He's probably just flailing in the dark for anything to get our minds off of how farking dumb he is but that doesn't mean it wasn't created in a lab.


It also doesn't mean it wasn't created by time traveling space goats. Study it out biatch!
 
probesport
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sam Malone: Fauci means "jaws" in Italian. Liberal Hollywood elite (((Steven Spielberg))) directed Jaws. Strange? On top of that, Fauci rhymes with Xi. Coincidence? Also, there are seven letters in the name "Anthony. " Seven Seals, perhaps? Statement disguised as a question to look like it's being thoughtful and unbiased? Most likely.

There you go. Counterpoint. You're welcome, Trumpers.


Don't you go disappearing all of a sudden now.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zepillin: Created in a lab and escaped from a lab are two different things

the likelihood of one has nothing to do with the likelihood of the other


Well, that's not true.
 
probesport
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: It also doesn't mean it wasn't created by time traveling space goats. Study it out biatch!


Space goat, coat to coat.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
puapualenalena
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Right Wing Conspiracy Theory also states that Drs Fauci and Birx are part of a conspiracy lead by Bill Gates to give everyone vaccinations and institute a (((Globalist))) agenda.


I keep hoping they'll realize there's a big government list they're on to monitor them and their party affiliation, Voter registration roles. They should deregister ASAP before it gets handed over to the UN.
 
probesport
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: zepillin: Created in a lab and escaped from a lab are two different things

the likelihood of one has nothing to do with the likelihood of the other

Well, that's not true.


So is it unlikely then?
 
Bearishlyphat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Some important questions are unanswered:

Why did China start stockpiling medical equipment while their mouths were saying the virus wasn't spreading?

Why did China lock down domestic travel from Wuhan yet permit international flights out of the country?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: It also doesn't mean it wasn't created by time traveling space goats.


You naïve fool, space goats make sure no asian people win the showcase showdown on Price is Right.
 
Bearishlyphat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sam Malone: Fauci means "jaws" in Italian. Liberal Hollywood elite (((Steven Spielberg))) directed Jaws. Strange? On top of that, Fauci rhymes with Xi. Coincidence? Also, there are seven letters in the name "Anthony. " Seven Seals, perhaps? Statement disguised as a question to look like it's being thoughtful and unbiased? Most likely.

There you go. Counterpoint. You're welcome, Trumpers.


Do you flip your toe nails? I heard Hitler clipped his toenails.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Uggghhhh I had a conversation about this with a colleague this morning. He's an orthopaedic surgeon, not a virologist, but we're casually familiar with genetics.

He's 110% sure SARS-CoV-2 is a Chinese bioweapon. We discussed the fact that many virologists have examined the genomes of the various strains, and none of them have found the telltale changes in sequences indicative of deliberate editing. (For n00bs, there are signs left by snipping and stitching together genes, similar to how if part of a digital image were edited into another image there might be artifacts around the edge of the transplanted part, differences in color, lighting, or perspective, etc.)

I mused that if someone could so masterfully manipulate viral genomes in such a way as to conceal their work and fool virologists around the world, he or she really should be using their talent to cure cancer, or something.

To which he replied, "But that's why those people are so evil. They don't want to cure cancer. They want to make bioweapons to attack America."

Upon which I showed him this:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


"Yes, that's what they're like. Except they're real, not comic book villains."

This is why Intelligence and Wisdom are separate stats in D&D.
 
probesport
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bearishlyphat: Do you flip your toe nails? I heard Hitler clipped his toenails.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
tinyarena
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
do you people even know what critical thinking is?

everyone including Fauci is very careful to say
"...this [virus] could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated the way the mutations have naturally evolved,"
when they talk about the Covid Research Lab in Wuhan.

But that is not the same thing as saying "it didn't come from that lab."  And, ask yourself this:
If the Covid Research Lab in Wuhan had been studying Covid for years, where's the vaccine?

Nah, they f*cked up pure and simple, and one of their infected carcasses got sold as meat, the rest is history, lol
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

probesport: Bearishlyphat: Do you flip your toe nails? I heard Hitler clipped his toenails.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x512]


Thanks.  I didn't need to be reminded of what my big toes are really doing.  Farking morons.
 
