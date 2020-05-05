 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Good news: the number of new NY coronavirus cases are headed down. Bad news: the number of national coronavirus cases, excluding NY, are headed up. Farkward: if you put the two together, new coronavirus cases are looking...flat   (nytimes.com) divider line
21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the number of ICU beds per capita in Skeeter Holler is going to be just right.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What about Leon?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What many perceived as a New York, urban problem... wasn't.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As usual, the Red States have to pick up the slack from the Blue States.
 
probesport
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

UberDave: What about Leon?


Leon can't afford food right now, and most likely in a nursing home - so he's probably getting smaller.
 
Invincible
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Flat, that was the goal right? I'm going to the beach to get my tan on. See ya, suckers!
 
probesport
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: As usual, the Red States have to pick up the slack from the Blue States.


d38trduahtodj3.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: What many perceived as a New York, urban problem... wasn't.


Yeah, we've had a whopping 5 cases in my suburban county.  I don't know how we haven't resorted to cannibalism yet.
 
Juc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They did say pandemics move like a wave right
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I predict many red staters thinking this is all a hoax whilst gasping for breath.  .
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: I predict many red staters thinking this is all a hoax whilst gasping for breath.  .


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
JimmyFartpants:Yeah, we've had a whopping 5 cases in my suburban county.  I don't know how we haven't resorted to cannibalism yet.

Well, meat is still somewhat available, for now.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Invincible: Flat, that was the goal right? I'm going to the beach to get my tan on. See ya, suckers!


Enjoy!  It's important to spend time outdoors these days.
I'll be at the beach this weekend as well.  Can't wait.

The same people here who visit a crowded grocery store twice a week are the same people who are going to attack me for spending my day at a wide-open, outdoor area in the sun.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JimmyFartpants: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: What many perceived as a New York, urban problem... wasn't.

Yeah, we've had a whopping 5 cases in my suburban county.  I don't know how we haven't resorted to cannibalism yet.


Crack each others' heads open and feast on the goo inside The Simpsons
Youtube p4m-lNi61Rk
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Because the number of ICU beds per capita in Skeeter Holler is going to be just right.


Yeah, this, except I live in a Blue coastal county in Oregon, there are no ICU beds in the county.   The closest ones are 55 miles away.  So ambulance or life flight (a friend had to be life-flighted, it was 27,000.

Out in western Alaska the fishing fleet has to be under a two week quarantine before they can leave the boat (even have to have a red flag on the mast to show this).   But that is extremely sensible.  If covid got loose out in the Aleutians in the small villages, it would be a disaster.   "Life flight" to Anchorage is over two hours (commercial plane), if the weather even allows it.
 
Mouren
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Only thing looking flat is testing. Can't find an increase in cases if testing rate doesn't increase.
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm not saying the number of cases is going to Super Nova, but maybe looking at ANOVA would be more prudent.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I can't wait until all the farkwards living four hours away from the nearest civilization realize that not only does that not confer their small towns immunity from the virus, it means they're at least four hours away from the closest help when they wake up in the middle of the night feeling like they're trying to breathe through a blanket soaked in boiling water.

That ought to be real interesting.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Take that rest of America, New York is better at getting better too!
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you're in a blue state, please stay home as much as possible or wear a mask and gloves. If you're in a red state, please go outside and a catch the biggest viral load that you can find.
/kidding
 
Invincible
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JimmyFartpants: Invincible: Flat, that was the goal right? I'm going to the beach to get my tan on. See ya, suckers!

Enjoy!  It's important to spend time outdoors these days.
I'll be at the beach this weekend as well.  Can't wait.

The same people here who visit a crowded grocery store twice a week are the same people who are going to attack me for spending my day at a wide-open, outdoor area in the sun.


Dammit, Poe's Law strikes me down.

For the record, I was attacking people who think it's fine to push the limits of what they think they can get away with before endangering everyone's health. If you equate the necessity of sitting on the beach with buying food for your family, enjoy your portacted covid season.
 
