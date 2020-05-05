 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Wal-Mart returns $12.6 million in federal health stimulus cash. In other news, WAL-MART got $12.6 million in federal health stimulus cash   (businessinsider.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President Fustercluck
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'm guessing $12.6M doesn't even amount to a rounding error in Wal-Mart's annual budget.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Kind of surprised that's not at least billions with a B rather than millions.
 
Serathnal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But thanks for the $12.6M tax credit we get for donating the money now
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Walmart is the biggest welfare queen in America. Why wouldn't they get some of this money.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: President Flustercuck


Spoon!
 
1funguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Walmart is the biggest welfare queen in America. Why wouldn't they get some of this money.


And they encourage their employees to seek government assistance...
It helps the bottom line of the corporation if they don't have to increase wages and benefits...
Is this capitalism?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

1funguy: Gubbo: Walmart is the biggest welfare queen in America. Why wouldn't they get some of this money.

And they encourage their employees to seek government assistance...
It helps the bottom line of the corporation if they don't have to increase wages and benefits...
Is this capitalism?


Yes, it is, unfortunately. Socializing the risk, privatizing the profits. Everyone else not wealthy has to get by on "rugged individualism".
 
FuManchu7
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I'm guessing $12.6M doesn't even amount to a rounding error in Wal-Mart's annual budget.


This.

For Walmart, this is the equivalent of someone who makes $50,000 before taxes and expenses turning in $1.22.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I am sure the LAWYERS for many corporations lined up for this. They shouldn't get shiat.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, they must need it.  They don't pay their workers very much.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Wal-Mart returns $12.6 million in federal health stimulus cash. In other news, WAL-MART got $12.6 million in federal health stimulus cash"

Haul-Mart.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So much money signed to go to small businesses, yet no money has actually reached a small business. Interesting how the biggest companies are getting the money.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What about Walgreen's and CVS with their clinics?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

1funguy: Gubbo: Walmart is the biggest welfare queen in America. Why wouldn't they get some of this money.

And they encourage their employees to seek government assistance...
It helps the bottom line of the corporation if they don't have to increase wages and benefits...
Is this capitalism?


You have to think of the poor shareholders. They are, collectively, barely in the top 5 of global wealth. Individually, I think they are only 15th or so. That means that as many as 14 people are wealthier than them. So why shouldn't they be entitled to government handouts just like all those other poors.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They didn't ask for the money. So, big corporations don't have to ask, but small businesses do. It's kind of amazing that Congress, with well over 200 years of experience in writing and passing bills, and nearly 100 years of writing and passing "bailout" bills doesn't have some boilerplate to put in every bill to prevent it from being used in a way that's not intended.

Oh, and Visual Howlaround Title Sequence, of course Trump had to sign the bill, anyway, because we needed it, but he didn't write it. He always does the right thing. He does not always say the right thing, though, and he tweets too much. Personally, I don't like him. As far as policy goes, he's the best president since Kennedy.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: They didn't ask for the money. So, big corporations don't have to ask, but small businesses do. It's kind of amazing that Congress, with well over 200 years of experience in writing and passing bills, and nearly 100 years of writing and passing "bailout" bills doesn't have some boilerplate to put in every bill to prevent it from being used in a way that's not intended.

Oh, and Visual Howlaround Title Sequence, of course Trump had to sign the bill, anyway, because we needed it, but he didn't write it. He always does the right thing. He does not always say the right thing, though, and he tweets too much. Personally, I don't like him. As far as policy goes, he's the best president since Kennedy.


I needed a laugh today, thank you.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe they separately incorporate the 4 square feet in each store where the greeters stand as independent limited liability corporations, to count them as small businesses?
 
payattention
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Okay... a) can we find out exactly who got these checks so that we can see just how much money these 'black hole' corporations tried to rook the common person out of? I would like that list to be posted everywhere something can be posted. And b) can we penalize those corporations that tried this amazing piece of 'fark you I got mine' ? Please remember that every single one of those corporations that have returned monies are doing so solely because they got called out for it. They would not have returned shiat were it not for the bad publicity. Must we continue to allow such corporations to operate with impunity? Must we simply look away and shrug when these blood sucking leeches do this over and over?

/I guess so, because that is what will happen...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size



Great! Maybe we can get new vests!
 
shaggai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wonder who manages to track down our billionaire welfare queens getting stimulus payments that they don't qualify for. If someone can do this, you'd think someone would know that they shouldn't get them in the first place. And of course, how many don't we know about yet.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Walmart's total expenses have grown from $471.6 billion in 2017 to about $507.2 billion in 2019"

Stimulus impact 2.5%. Good on them to give it back, they didn't need it. How big of a deal was it? Not at all.

People just hate success.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zgrizz: "Walmart's total expenses have grown from $471.6 billion in 2017 to about $507.2 billion in 2019"

Stimulus impact 2.5%. Good on them to give it back, they didn't need it. How big of a deal was it? Not at all.

People just hate success.


Now do Walmarts total revenues. Let's see how they compare.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Party of Financial Responsibility.
That's the joke.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Isn't Walmart 'essential' and open?

Right now these essential retailers who also sell groceries are making MORE money during the pandemic, I must imagine. On the whole, between still being open and having an online presence, I can't see any reason why'd they need extra cash right now.

Even later on down the road when things slow down for them, they got this extra momentum now with people buying extra everything and the 'preppers' that shop there to help save and cover any dips.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zgrizz: People just hate success.


I don't think it's a matter or hate, it's more jealousy than anything else. In our capitalistic society, this is to be expected.
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: They didn't ask for the money. So, big corporations don't have to ask, but small businesses do. It's kind of amazing that Congress, with well over 200 years of experience in writing and passing bills, and nearly 100 years of writing and passing "bailout" bills doesn't have some boilerplate to put in every bill to prevent it from being used in a way that's not intended.

Oh, and Visual Howlaround Title Sequence, of course Trump had to sign the bill, anyway, because we needed it, but he didn't write it. He always does the right thing. He does not always say the right thing, though, and he tweets too much. Personally, I don't like him. As far as policy goes, he's the best president since Kennedy.


You say that as if the money wasn't used exactly as intended...which is to say, that money was always intended to go to the giant corporations that finance their election campaigns.  The wording of those bills was just to fool us plebs into thinking it would help the little guy.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: zgrizz: People just hate success.
I don't think it's a matter or hate, it's more jealousy than anything else. In our capitalistic society, this is to be expected.


Steklo, anybody who gets rich in our culture is exploiting people, resources, or both. In the ways we know of, and many ways that we don't. Rich people are thieves of all that we share, and if they can take it from us, they will, under the guise of "free market" and "bootstraps" and all that other shiat that the rich have made up over the years to make us feel bad about them taking it all.

Don't be swayed by their pretty farking words about "economic stability" and "the consumer price index" and "consumer confidence" and all that other shiat. It's all lipstick on a pig of greed, but nobody is supposed to talk about it or they might take our iphones away.

Jealous? In your farking dreams, rich man. I feel bad for you--it must be hard to sleep at night now, seeing up close and personal what your kind of principles mean to the futures of everyone on earth.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Welcome to Walmart, get your shiat and get out.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
cryinoutloud: Jealous? In your farking dreams, rich man. I feel bad for you--it must be hard to sleep at night now, seeing up close and personal what your kind of principles mean to the futures of everyone on earth.


I'm stating that people get jealous when it comes to financial success. Where in my post did I say I was jealous?

I didn't state that I was jealous and it seems your blaming me for Walmart's success. I had nothing to do with it.

if anything I blame Walmart for killing off my home town causing mom and pops to go out of business. Not entirely Walmart's fault, Amazon too, but I dislike huge box-stores to begin with but please don't blame me for stating that some people get jealous of other's success...yeah, no matter how they got there...
 
