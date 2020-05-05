 Skip to content
(NBC News)   If you wondered why the number of resolved cases of COVID-19 are so low, it's because people aren't recovering   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Fingerware Error [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of the problem is reporting. Vermont is showing all cases as active except the dead.
Total 907, Active 855. Dead 52.
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Terrifying
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"
"We had flu-like illness with chills, muscle aches, headaches, but when I would take Motrin or Tylenol, I would feel great," Creech recalled. "We had an epic game of Monopoly going on."
The family started to recover after about a week. But Creech's apparent recovery did not last.
"One of my colleagues warned me that the second week can go sideways," Creech said. Indeed, on day seven, he developed a more substantial cough and a fever that lasted weeks.
"I felt like I was having this inflammatory response that I simply couldn't control," he said."

I'm no doctor but taking anti-fever medication while your body is using fever to fight off an infection could be counter productive.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Or maybe people simply don't notify their doctor when they feel better?
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's a biatch.  I recovered in about a week.  The week after that I started getting excessively cruel nerve pain at the sites of old injuries.  One of my fingers is still numb.  Shiat's fun!
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
the number of resolved cases of COVID-19 are so low


You mean "is so low". The subject is "number" which, believe it or not, is singular.

Protip: remove the prepositional phrases and you will see which verb is correct.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Subby: "it's because people aren't recovering"

Article: "According to data collected by Johns Hopkins, more than 180,000 people in the U.S. have recovered from COVID-19." Plus two anecdotes.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I got what I thought was a bad case of the flu in Feb. I thought it was too soon for Covid19 but it's since been shown that it was spreading within my county. My grandkids had something and I think I got it from them which is another reason I thought it was the flu. But it laid me low for 3 weeks with some of the extra symptoms. Then I seemed to be getting better for a week but still had fevers, then had another bad two weeks. I've remained exhausted, quickly out of breath and with occasional fevers still. Someday I'll manage to get an antibody test.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ok Doomer.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: the number of resolved cases of COVID-19 are so low


You mean "is so low". The subject is "number" which, believe it or not, is singular.

Protip: remove the prepositional phrases and you will see which verb is correct.


Of course one can speak of the numbers of resolved cases being so low if you've split the results for the world into country by country, or of a nation into state by state numbers, or of a state into county by county numbers.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Kate Porter has had a fever nearly every day for 50 days. She can't shake the extreme exhaustion that hit when she became infected with the coronavirus nearly two months ago.

The longevity of her symptoms are unlike anything she's ever experienced. "I know it sounds crazy," Porter said, "but is this permanent?"

Sorry lady, it's policy now.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/Sucks to be weak
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My lungs still hurt sometimes. I thought I was imagining it, but I get a pain right there, in the middle of my chest, like it's going to be hard to take a deep breath. I smoke too much weed, but this is different, like I"m going to try to take a good breath, and it's just not there.

Or I'm getting old. But this feels weird, gives me a panicky feeling because it feels just like it did when I was sick, and couldn't quit coughing for weeks.
 
