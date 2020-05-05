 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1961, Commander Shepard became the first American in space, before going on to command the SSV Normandy and get reconstructed by the Lazarus Project   (history.com) divider line
15
    More: Vintage, NASA, Moon, Alan Shepard, Cape Canaveral, Yuri Gagarin, suborbital flight, Apollo 11, National Aeronautics  
•       •       •

290 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2020 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...and yet, somehow never took driving lessons...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be uttering Shepard's Prayer in his honor.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember it well.
 
Klivian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: ...and yet, somehow never took driving lessons...

[Fark user image 450x361]


The Mako wasn't that bad, just tedious. The problem is people would just try and Skyrim up a mountain to get to the map marker instead of following easier terrain around, making it take 3 times as long as the easy way around.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
Jster422
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klivian: hubiestubert: ...and yet, somehow never took driving lessons...

[Fark user image 450x361]

The Mako wasn't that bad, just tedious. The problem is people would just try and Skyrim up a mountain to get to the map marker instead of following easier terrain around, making it take 3 times as long as the easy way around.


I replayed the entire series easily five times before I discovered that the Mako had a Cannon.

I don't mean the machine gun that took 10 'overheat/hide/repeat' cycles to take out a turret.  I mean that the right bumper (I think) fired a goddamn tank round that would take them out in two shots.

/goddamn thresher Maws stole weeks of my life
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: ...and yet, somehow never took driving lessons...

[Fark user image 450x361]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...thus proving the earth was flat all along.
 
Klivian [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Jster422: Klivian: hubiestubert: ...and yet, somehow never took driving lessons...

[Fark user image 450x361]

The Mako wasn't that bad, just tedious. The problem is people would just try and Skyrim up a mountain to get to the map marker instead of following easier terrain around, making it take 3 times as long as the easy way around.

I replayed the entire series easily five times before I discovered that the Mako had a Cannon.

I don't mean the machine gun that took 10 'overheat/hide/repeat' cycles to take out a turret.  I mean that the right bumper (I think) fired a goddamn tank round that would take them out in two shots.

/goddamn thresher Maws stole weeks of my life


Meh, on New Game+ I would get out to fight them on foot on purpose, way more XP that way.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

BKITU: I'll be uttering Shepard's Prayer in his honor.


BKITU says "Everything is A-Okay!"
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Klivian: Jster422: Klivian: hubiestubert: ...and yet, somehow never took driving lessons...

[Fark user image 450x361]

The Mako wasn't that bad, just tedious. The problem is people would just try and Skyrim up a mountain to get to the map marker instead of following easier terrain around, making it take 3 times as long as the easy way around.

I replayed the entire series easily five times before I discovered that the Mako had a Cannon.

I don't mean the machine gun that took 10 'overheat/hide/repeat' cycles to take out a turret.  I mean that the right bumper (I think) fired a goddamn tank round that would take them out in two shots.

/goddamn thresher Maws stole weeks of my life

Meh, on New Game+ I would get out to fight them on foot on purpose, way more XP that way.


Only the killing blow is what determines how much XP you get.  So whittling down a Maw with the cannon and hopping out to finish it off nets you the XP as if the whole fight were on foot.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: Klivian: Jster422: Klivian: hubiestubert: ...and yet, somehow never took driving lessons...

[Fark user image 450x361]

The Mako wasn't that bad, just tedious. The problem is people would just try and Skyrim up a mountain to get to the map marker instead of following easier terrain around, making it take 3 times as long as the easy way around.

I replayed the entire series easily five times before I discovered that the Mako had a Cannon.

I don't mean the machine gun that took 10 'overheat/hide/repeat' cycles to take out a turret.  I mean that the right bumper (I think) fired a goddamn tank round that would take them out in two shots.

/goddamn thresher Maws stole weeks of my life

Meh, on New Game+ I would get out to fight them on foot on purpose, way more XP that way.

Only the killing blow is what determines how much XP you get.  So whittling down a Maw with the cannon and hopping out to finish it off nets you the XP as if the whole fight were on foot.


I'm Commander Shepard and this is my favorite post on the Farkadel.
 
Klivian [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SamFlagg: Kalashinator: Klivian: Jster422: Klivian: hubiestubert: ...and yet, somehow never took driving lessons...

[Fark user image 450x361]

The Mako wasn't that bad, just tedious. The problem is people would just try and Skyrim up a mountain to get to the map marker instead of following easier terrain around, making it take 3 times as long as the easy way around.

I replayed the entire series easily five times before I discovered that the Mako had a Cannon.

I don't mean the machine gun that took 10 'overheat/hide/repeat' cycles to take out a turret.  I mean that the right bumper (I think) fired a goddamn tank round that would take them out in two shots.

/goddamn thresher Maws stole weeks of my life

Meh, on New Game+ I would get out to fight them on foot on purpose, way more XP that way.

Only the killing blow is what determines how much XP you get.  So whittling down a Maw with the cannon and hopping out to finish it off nets you the XP as if the whole fight were on foot.

I'm Commander Shepard and this is my favorite post on the Farkadel.


You're a Specter? I thought you were C.I.D?
 
Marine1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Was I the only person who really liked the damn Mako?
Can't tell you what it was about it, but something about launching off mountains to see how far I could fling the thing and plowing through groups of Geth was the bee's knees for me
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.