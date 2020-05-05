 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   A Covid-19 vaccine may not be ready any time soon, especially when the U.S. government refuses to put any money towards it   (aljazeera.com) divider line
25
    More: Murica, European Union, European Commission, World leaders, United States, United Kingdom, global effort, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, President Donald Trump  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A senior US administration official declined to say specifically why the US was not participating.  "We support this pledging effort by the EU. It is one of many pledging efforts that are going on and the United States is at the forefront," the official told reporters by telephone

See?  The US is at the forefront.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I guess it's not enough to mismanage the outbreak, he has to botch the recovery.  The US will end up at the end of the line.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm assuming that the US didn't contribute anything because the administration doesn't want to share the vaccine with other countries without compensation.

/Feel free to prove me wrong, though.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If an American company can't have exclusive rights to monetize it.  An American company which has provided Trump and his toadies with enough alternate compensation.  There is no reason for America to be involved in the project.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The entire world is participating in the effort to develop a vaccine. This isn't going to stop those efforts, to just going to guarantee it won't be developed here and the US won't have any say as to how it's distributed or what it will cost.

Which just adds more to the already impressive failure of the federal government.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I'm assuming that the US didn't contribute anything because the administration doesn't want to share the vaccine with other countries without compensation.

/Feel free to prove me wrong, though.


Other countries? Fark, Trump wants Trump Pharma LLC to be the sole maker and force Walgreen's and Rite-Aid into a bidding war for the monopoly to provide it
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: The entire world is participating in the effort to develop a vaccine. This isn't going to stop those efforts, to just going to guarantee it won't be developed here and the US won't have any say as to how it's distributed or what it will cost.

Which just adds more to the already impressive failure of the federal government.


I'm really happy I have a couple of Canadian friends on FB. The moment there's a vaccine and we can travel I'm gonna go visit them
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Trump wants more people to die.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Trump wants more people to die.


It would be Karma's little joke that the Trump vaccine really does give everybody autism
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Ambivalence: The entire world is participating in the effort to develop a vaccine. This isn't going to stop those efforts, to just going to guarantee it won't be developed here and the US won't have any say as to how it's distributed or what it will cost.

Which just adds more to the already impressive failure of the federal government.

I'm really happy I have a couple of Canadian friends on FB. The moment there's a vaccine and we can travel I'm gonna go visit them


If a vaccine gets developed overseas I will fly to France just to get it.

Depending on how things are at that point, I may even come back.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Cubansaltyballs: Trump wants more people to die.

It would be Karma's little joke that the Trump vaccine really does give everybody autism


That would just create more Trump voters.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm getting mixed signals here:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Now people are complaining that trump is for isolation, geez people make up your minds.
 
rka
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: The entire world is participating in the effort to develop a vaccine. This isn't going to stop those efforts, to just going to guarantee it won't be developed here and the US won't have any say as to how it's distributed or what it will cost.

Which just adds more to the already impressive failure of the federal government.


Why would you want the Trump Administration to have any say in how it's distributed or what it will cost in the first place?

Of all the times you'd want your interests to align with the Trump Admins incompetence this would be one of them.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
trump just wants to be able to do two things when it comes to a vaccine:

1.  find a way to make bank off it in some way even if its just a kick back in the form of campaign donations.

2.  find a way to take the credit for himself.

Either one makes for a sad state of affairs, together they are are just despicable.   All nations should be giving Carte Blanche to efforts to create and test a vaccine.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Of course not.  Not enough people have kissed his ass to make him WANT to be apart of something like this.  It means other people (including those people) will get the attention!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pfft, we don't need the rest of the world. We'll make our own vaccine, the best vaccine, a tremendous vaccine!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is it that hard to keep the TDS threads over in the pol tab?  Christ people.  Get some help.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A senior US administration official declined to say specifically why the US was not participating.  "We support this pledging effort by the EU. It is one of many pledging efforts that are going on and the United States is at the forefront," the official told reporters by telephone

See?  The US is at the forefront.


There's lots of efforts!  You wouldn't know them, they live in Canada.
 
NEDM
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: The entire world is participating in the effort to develop a vaccine. This isn't going to stop those efforts, to just going to guarantee it won't be developed here and the US won't have any say as to how it's distributed or what it will cost.

Which just adds more to the already impressive failure of the federal government.


Are you under the impression that this is the only vaccine effort going on or something?  This isn't even the only collaborative effort on a vaccine; just one thread down on the Main Page there's an article about how the US and Germany are working together on a vaccine that's showing promise.  And that's on top of all the various individual attempts proceeding concurrently with everything else.

This event they're talking about was the geopolitical version of a charity telethon.  It would have been good optics for the US to have taken part, but it's not the sum total of the US' vaccine development contribution and it's stupid to pontificate like it is.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Pfft, we don't need the rest of the world. We'll make our own vaccine, the best vaccine, a tremendous vaccine!


With BLACKJACK!                                                                                  and HOOKERS!
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Pfft, we don't need the rest of the world. We'll make our own vaccine, the best vaccine, a tremendous vaccine!


With blackjack and hookers.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Pfft, we don't need the rest of the world. We'll make our own vaccine, the best vaccine, a tremendous vaccine!


In fact, forget the blackjack and the vaccine!
 
TurdblossomTrump
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sorry Grandma, thoughts & prayers.  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Shouldn't have kept voting for "small government" conservatives all this time who think science is a hoax and investing in health care is sOcIAizm.

Better luck next lifetime.
 
