(Yahoo)   Pfizer has a vaccine that could be ready by years end, if proven safe   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The successful vaccine for mumps was the fastest one ever created for an infectious disease. It took four years.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
test it on trump first
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there are like 16 others in the same stage. Can we newsflash all of them too?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump Distribution, blue states will be the last to get vaccine
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If."
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We've made some advancements since 1967.

Not to mention the head-start on Covid 19 due to previous work on other Corona viruses and the entire world working on this around the clock.

Mumps was also less urgent:

Reported rates of mumps encephalitis cite 5 cases per 1000 reported mumps cases. Permanent sequelae are rare; however, neurologic damage and death can occur with the average encephalitis case-fatality rate of 1.4%.

Be hopeful - it's good for your immune system.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

How long did it take for the vaccines to all the other coronavirus strains?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

I'm trying to.

Would you like 10,000 hydroxychloroquine the government sent me?

/Hard to be optimistic when I keep seeing them f*ck up so much.
//But I do have faith in those scienticians working their asses off... They are a billion times smarter than me and I really hope they can do it.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Don't think they were trying as hard.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Side effects include a 4 hour erection
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

universeinherseashells.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Swine flu was soup to nuts in 7 months.
 
OldJames
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

It will probably be in limited supply, wouldn't you want to give it to an at risk loved one before a stranger?
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Are they DJs?
 
Reverend J
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Safe is one thing subby, effective is something else entirely.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Drink!
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Those vaccines are for the federalstockpile.  They aren't just for the states to just use whenever they want.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Considering that the other strains give you the sniffles and don't actually kill you, seems kind of pointless to vaccinate against it.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Well, flus are the closest we can use to answer that... otherwise, there would be a vaccine for three-fourths of the causes of the common cold.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm sure that Pfizer will make it available at an affordable price.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A rushed vaccine?

I've already seen this movie and it was a little uneven.

I Am Legend News Scene
Youtube B3xY6Ffy_wE
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I don't know.
I understand all the work done on those will shorten the time needed for this one.

Ready by year's end seems pretty fast even without having to start from scratch.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Where do you sign up?

/Asking for a friend
 
Kubo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oxford is still in the lead.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Since the virus had a major mutation and it aint the same one that started in wuhan... will the vaccine work? We shall see
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Was gonna point this out - we have a ton of different options out there, all being tested. Hopefully at least one will turn out to be successful because otherwise, eventually we'll all get it and that will mean millions worldwide dying horrible, painful deaths.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Even on the main page the initial p0sts are mouth frothin' TDS sufferers.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think I've seen this movie, it had Will Smith in it...the vaccine didn't work too well :)
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

And a leaky anus
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

My understanding is that they have been working on corona type vaccines for several years so what you get within a year is really the culmination of many years worth of work.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Well, flus are the closest we can use to answer that... otherwise, there would be a vaccine for three-fourths of the causes of the common cold.


SARS and MERS

iirc they did develop a vaccine for one but it wasn't used due to a lack of active cases/need
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How much?
 
Juc
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

That's always the word to look for in these need reports eh?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Towards an unknown finish line, in a maze, in the dark.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is fantastic news.  Think of all the shareholder value which will be created!
 
Free Radical
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Science - 1
Religion - 0

(again)
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

And a leaky anus


Just like what another farker said in a different thread, A lid for every jar.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Exciting but also makes me nervous.  They are not studying long term effects for very long.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We're going to have a cure for the virus and Trump said at the beginning of the year the economy is going to suddenly be great, both conveniently after the election.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It'll be fine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Is...this a...problem...?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

If you're referring to the L.A. Times piece, its very suspect about a mutation.

But IF there were a mutation, it would depend on what the mutation is and how a vaccine worked.  If a vaccine creating antibodies that were effective, it might not matter unless the mutation were significant in changing HOW the vaccine infected cells or its physical makeup.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I Am Legend (film)

Plot

In 2009, a genetically re-engineered measles virus, originally created as a cure for cancer, turns lethal. The virus kills 90% (5.4 billion out of 6 billion) of the world's population and turns 9.8% (588 million) into vampiric, cannibalistic mutants called Darkseekers, who are extremely vulnerable to sunlight. The remaining 0.2% (12 million) of the population are immune to the virus and are the prey of the mutant Darkseekers.

I'm not saying that rushing this vaccine to market will be the death of us all.

But I am saying it'll be the death of most of us.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

No, they'll make it affordable.  But any time someone complains about their prices, "remember that time we saved the world?  You do?  Well fark you, pay me."
 
sniderman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

(looks back at the past 3+ years)

I'm good with my soul-crushing lack of confidence in my fellow man, thanks.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 850x531]


/shakes tiny fist
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fine, but we line people up like the Polio vacation. Especially children. No one gets out without a signed doctor's excuse.
 
