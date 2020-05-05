 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark and Schnitt)   Peter Sagal tells us about surviving both the Boston Marathon Bombing and the LA Riots, as well his guess as to when things will return to normal. Plus, the secret strange connection between Fark and Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me is finally revealed   (podcasts.apple.com) divider line
17
    More: PSA, Todd Schnitt, Drew Curtis, The MJ Morning Show, good team, WFLZ-FM, Television, French fries, radio broadcaster Todd Schnitt  
•       •       •

574 clicks; posted to Main » and Podcast » on 05 May 2020 at 11:51 AM (1 minute ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Peter, I knew something was up.
 
Skwishmitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, what's the connection?! You can't just leave us hanging! SOME PEOPLE (health care workers) don't have time to listen to that whole thing, because SOME PEOPLE (see above, also residents of Sweden) have work to do!
 
nosocialize
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loved wait wait
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skwishmitten: Well, what's the connection?! You can't just leave us hanging! SOME PEOPLE (health care workers) don't have time to listen to that whole thing, because SOME PEOPLE (see above, also residents of Sweden) have work to do!


Time Waits For No One (Remastered)
Youtube YsH2In5r2sM
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has there been any movement on transcripts for these shows? It would be nice to have access to some of the content, but I'm not a podcast person.
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Note to self- stay away from Peter Sagal.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it was three days where the entire town of Boston collectively "didn't see" the rampant civil rights abuses as the police tore through the town, looking for the bombers.

In the end, it was worth it.  They got 'em.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Drew got drunk with P.J. O'Rourke AND was likened to Hunter S. Thompson?  That must've been epic.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is the secret, strange connection that they mine this site for content for their show?
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: I think it was three days where the entire town of Boston collectively "didn't see" the rampant civil rights abuses as the police tore through the town, looking for the bombers.

In the end, it was worth it.  They got 'em.


They fought them outside the lockdown area.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
New skill: I just figured out how to download a podcast.  So proud, so old.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: RussianPotato: I think it was three days where the entire town of Boston collectively "didn't see" the rampant civil rights abuses as the police tore through the town, looking for the bombers.

In the end, it was worth it.  They got 'em.

They fought them outside the lockdown area.


Yeah but by that time they were reduced to hiding in a boat.  And they were reported because the neighbors were super vigilant.  I think the lock down impeded their movements enough to lead them there.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But can I get his voice on my home answering machine?
 
Skwishmitten
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Skwishmitten: Well, what's the connection?! You can't just leave us hanging! SOME PEOPLE (health care workers) don't have time to listen to that whole thing, because SOME PEOPLE (see above, also residents of Sweden) have work to do!

[YouTube video: Time Waits For No One (Remastered)]


Both Drew and Peter Sagal were members of the Rolling Stones?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A bunch of years ago, far more than I'd like to admit at this point, I had a headline greenlit that was reasonably amusing. The following weekend I was listening to "Wait, Wait..." and they used my headline verbatim. I was shocked but kinda proud.  I pulled a copy of the show and I still have it someplace.

/csb
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: New skill: I just figured out how to download a podcast.  So proud, so old.


I'm not downloading a farking podcast to post on fark, even if i do like Peter Sagal.
Is Drew trying to sell us some shiat here, suggesting that we cant enjoy fark as much unless we support his farking podcast?

My, how refreshing.  How just like every other website that Fark used to make fun of.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cryinoutloud: Billy Bathsalt: New skill: I just figured out how to download a podcast.  So proud, so old.

I'm not downloading a farking podcast to post on fark, even if i do like Peter Sagal.
Is Drew trying to sell us some shiat here, suggesting that we cant enjoy fark as much unless we support his farking podcast?

My, how refreshing.  How just like every other website that Fark used to make fun of.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.