no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bye! Don't let the flamingo bite you on the arse on the way out...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It isn't exactly newsworthy that Joy Obade, a 72-year-old resident of The Villages, Fla., has decided to move back to New Jersey. But, man, her anti-Florida rant was just about the most satisfying thing we've read in a long time, so we couldn't help ourselves. We decided to give her a call, turn on the recorder and let her rip away.
Because, let's face it, who among us hasn't shaken our heads in disgust at Florida during this pandemic?

The partying spring-breakers.

You had a lot of those in The Villages?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I don't blame her. I lived in FL for 3 years and couldn't wait to GTFO. I hated it there on almost every dimension.

The only part about Florida I liked was that it was ludicrously easy to get laid there. I've never had a particularly hard time with that, but in Florida it was almost ridiculous how easy it was, at least for me. But even that wasn't enough. Seeing a KKK rally in my town sure didn't help convince me it was an awesome place.
 
LessO2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: It isn't exactly newsworthy that Joy Obade, a 72-year-old resident of The Villages, Fla., has decided to move back to New Jersey. But, man, her anti-Florida rant was just about the most satisfying thing we've read in a long time, so we couldn't help ourselves. We decided to give her a call, turn on the recorder and let her rip away.
Because, let's face it, who among us hasn't shaken our heads in disgust at Florida during this pandemic?

The partying spring-breakers.

You had a lot of those in The Villages?


Does someone need to be in the same zip code to be horrified and shake their head about Florida behavior?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Unobtanium:The partying spring-breakers.

You had a lot of those in The Villages?

Not to mention that she's a good 60-80 miles from the nearest beach.  She probably hasn't seen anyone under age 65 in months.  This is pretty much just an "old woman yells at cloud" story, written by a Jersey-residing journo who has no idea what or where The Villages is.

/which is not to say that she's wrong about Florida being a shiathole, because most of it is.
 
bongon247
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Them why did you run from nj?  To escape?  Moron.
 
