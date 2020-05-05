 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Michigan is 6 weeks into extreme social distancing, so why is it still seeing new CoVid-19 cases? Is it (a) nursing homes, (b) prisons, (c) healthcare workers, (d) all of the above?   (mlive.com) divider line
icon0fs1n [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
E) all of the above, plus idiot protestors spreading it around the state.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
More people getting tested?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: More people getting tested?


It's this.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you're in an enclosed place like a jail or nursing home the coronavirus will spread like wildfire.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

icon0fs1n: E) all of the above, plus idiot protestors spreading it around the state.


Yeah.  Totally not the house parties with dozens of people they're breaking up in Detroit and Royal Oak every night.  Or the people packing the beaches on Belle Isle.  Or the people too indignant to wear a mask in public.

It was that handful of protesters absolutely.
 
Marine1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: icon0fs1n: E) all of the above, plus idiot protestors spreading it around the state.

Yeah.  Totally not the house parties with dozens of people they're breaking up in Detroit and Royal Oak every night.  Or the people packing the beaches on Belle Isle.  Or the people too indignant to wear a mask in public.

It was that handful of protesters absolutely.


If they're opposed to social distancing enough to protest it, they're probably not practicing it in their daily lives, either.

Remember, this is America. We're the Freedom HammerTM, and when you're the Freedom HammerTM, every problem is a nail. A virus can't have a concept of Constitutional freedoms, but that doesn't mean you can't throw a temper tantrum over the government telling you what to do literally every chance you get. They probably think the whole thing's a hoax.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No Obvious tag?
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What Michigan is doing is considered extreme?  Jesus.  Farking snowflakes.  The only decision she made that even hints at extreme is the no boating thing.  But that was a direct result of people just hanging out at boat launches, so I can't really pin that on her.  MI (and the rest of the country along with it) hasn't been extreme enough, IMO.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We'll hammer in the morning,
we'll hammer in the evening,
we'll hammer in that pursuit of money all over this laaaaa-annnn-annnd.

Amen!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Covidiots going out on their Harleys on Freedom Rides and showing government who the boss is?
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: If you're in an enclosed place like a jail or nursing home the coronavirus will spread like wildfire.


Which is why it's real stupid to try and open a lot of manufacturing plants where it's not always possible to keep 6 feet away from people.  Just one unknown COVID case is then needed for a full on outbreak.

/See every meat-packing plant around...
 
Marine1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LL316: What Michigan is doing is considered extreme?  Jesus.  Farking snowflakes.  The only decision she made that even hints at extreme is the no boating thing.  But that was a direct result of people just hanging out at boat launches, so I can't really pin that on her.  MI (and the rest of the country along with it) hasn't been extreme enough, IMO.


Good luck getting Western countries (particularly the United States) to ever, ever take the same steps as, say, South Korea in tackling these kinds of problems.

Westerners don't like being told what to do, and to be fair, it's not exactly practical to expect the whole farking industrialized world west of the Urals to shut down because of preventable outbreaks coming out of Eastern Asia.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I live in semi-rural Jackson County, MI (where a number of the Ted Nugent cosplayers were from, according to the phone traces). Our neighbor across the street had a play-date for their kid last weekend. The adults sat outside (un-masked) with some semblance of social distancing, but the (also un-masked) kids were tearing around playing like kids are used to doing. Everyone involved, including the adults, will end up infected if any one of them was.

I do not expect the curve to flatten much in Michigan anytime soon.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is extreme social distancing the same as regular social distancing but you do it while pulling off a back flip on a skateboard while chugging a Mountain Dew?
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Marine1: LL316: What Michigan is doing is considered extreme?  Jesus.  Farking snowflakes.  The only decision she made that even hints at extreme is the no boating thing.  But that was a direct result of people just hanging out at boat launches, so I can't really pin that on her.  MI (and the rest of the country along with it) hasn't been extreme enough, IMO.

Good luck getting Western countries (particularly the United States) to ever, ever take the same steps as, say, South Korea in tackling these kinds of problems.

Westerners don't like being told what to do, and to be fair, it's not exactly practical to expect the whole farking industrialized world west of the Urals to shut down because of preventable outbreaks coming out of Eastern Asia.


You're right.  We could just lose a couple hundred thousand people.  Best to do next to nothing, and certainly don't wait for a vaccine, before opening back up.

My state (GA) has over $2bln in emergency unemployment funds just sitting there because the last governor (a Republican, mind you) thought ahead.  But are we touching any of that?  God no.  We're getting back to work because we want people to die for, quite literally, no good reason.

PS - H1N1 didn't originate in Asia...
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
New cases are steadily declining, and I assume daily testing has only increased.     If testing was being done at the same rate at the beginning of April as it is now, the peak would have been doubled or more and current new case levels would look much lower in relative terms.   Without that widespread testing early on, the data has no way to show the dramatic drop within a week or two of the school/retail/restaurant closures.

The regular dips are the weekends, with a spike early in the week as weekend cases get added.  A five day moving average would show a slow steady decline.      By definition, the orange line showing cumulative total can't go down.  At best it will go flat, which is what it is starting to show.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is it Ted Nugent and Kid Rock?
 
probesport
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marine1: Remember, this is America.


indiewire.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
F) Because the best laid plans for social distancing rely too heavily on "the human element"
 
icon0fs1n [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: icon0fs1n: E) all of the above, plus idiot protestors spreading it around the state.

Yeah.  Totally not the house parties with dozens of people they're breaking up in Detroit and Royal Oak every night.  Or the people packing the beaches on Belle Isle.  Or the people too indignant to wear a mask in public.

It was that handful of protesters absolutely.


The difference is, the people at those house parties aren't coming together from all corners of the state, and then returning to spread the infection around to smaller towns like wildfire. I'd be willing to bet the partygoers are within a circle of people who would already have common contact, rather than two people from different sides of the state who would otherwise have never even heard of each other.
 
Marine1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LL316: Marine1: LL316: What Michigan is doing is considered extreme?  Jesus.  Farking snowflakes.  The only decision she made that even hints at extreme is the no boating thing.  But that was a direct result of people just hanging out at boat launches, so I can't really pin that on her.  MI (and the rest of the country along with it) hasn't been extreme enough, IMO.

Good luck getting Western countries (particularly the United States) to ever, ever take the same steps as, say, South Korea in tackling these kinds of problems.

Westerners don't like being told what to do, and to be fair, it's not exactly practical to expect the whole farking industrialized world west of the Urals to shut down because of preventable outbreaks coming out of Eastern Asia.

You're right.  We could just lose a couple hundred thousand people.  Best to do next to nothing, and certainly don't wait for a vaccine, before opening back up.

My state (GA) has over $2bln in emergency unemployment funds just sitting there because the last governor (a Republican, mind you) thought ahead.  But are we touching any of that?  God no.  We're getting back to work because we want people to die for, quite literally, no good reason.

PS - H1N1 didn't originate in Asia...


It's a psychological thing. It's a major, major interruption to personal routines, and when you do that, people begin to crack. Personally, I'm loving it. I'm only seeing my parents, I'm only getting groceries every two weeks, and working from home. I haven't been in the same building with another human being consistently in over a month. Some people can't be expected to do that. It's human nature. Cultures handle these things differently. We react to a virus outbreak in about the same way as the Chinese do to someone saying "hey, what if we had another party in our political system?"

It's fairly early in the outbreak. There will be plenty of chances to burn through that $2 billion in the next two years, particularly if the gov'nuh down there faces an election.

H1N1's 2009 outbreak emerged in Central Mexico. It took 20 months to kill 500k people. COVID-19 has killed roughly 250k in five months. The two aren't comparable.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DrBrownCow: New cases are steadily declining, and I assume daily testing has only increased.     If testing was being done at the same rate at the beginning of April as it is now, the peak would have been doubled or more and current new case levels would look much lower in relative terms.   Without that widespread testing early on, the data has no way to show the dramatic drop within a week or two of the school/retail/restaurant closures.

The regular dips are the weekends, with a spike early in the week as weekend cases get added.  A five day moving average would show a slow steady decline.      By definition, the orange line showing cumulative total can't go down.  At best it will go flat, which is what it is starting to show.[Fark user image 850x453]


Ok, now subtract the greater NYC area from those numbers.  Just because NYC is past it's peak doesn't mean the same is happening everywhere in the country.
 
