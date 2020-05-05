 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Officer I have to have those pancakes,,,, and that one waitress, have you ever seen her? 192 mph Officer? What are you on about? Pancakes, remember   (foxnews.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Come on man, weed not beer.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a perfectly reasonable explanation to me.  Carry on good citizen.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fargo - Pancakes House
Youtube KMAo3D1mib0
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Driver photo.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stevens pass is hardly a straight-away. This isn't like driving across Kansas on I-70. I'm kinda impressed and also surprised there weren't deaths involved here. Drunk at 7:30AM and running a C6 full out before the sun has come up in the mountains. Wow.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully, he liked the jail food

Well if he work in the kitchen he probably will
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trying to beat the three minute egg timer?
 
mayochamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: Stevens pass is hardly a straight-away. This isn't like driving across Kansas on I-70. I'm kinda impressed and also surprised there weren't deaths involved here. Drunk at 7:30AM and running a C6 full out before the sun has come up in the mountains. Wow.


Yeah, im trying to think of a straightaway on HW2, where you would even be able to get to this speed.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phoned in his order, didn't want it to get cold
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mayochamp: madgonad: Stevens pass is hardly a straight-away. This isn't like driving across Kansas on I-70. I'm kinda impressed and also surprised there weren't deaths involved here. Drunk at 7:30AM and running a C6 full out before the sun has come up in the mountains. Wow.

Yeah, im trying to think of a straightaway on HW2, where you would even be able to get to this speed.


Or anywhere in Washington where the road isn't chewed up enough to safely reach 192.  HWY 2 isn't exactly in the best shape.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

madgonad: Stevens pass is hardly a straight-away. This isn't like driving across Kansas on I-70. I'm kinda impressed and also surprised there weren't deaths involved here. Drunk at 7:30AM and running a C6 full out before the sun has come up in the mountains. Wow.


Probably some application of Cop Math at play here.
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
More info on location in this link:

Tweet from WHP:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Going 192MPH while drunk? They should add attempted homicide to the list of charges
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
192 in a Chevy?  Hell, that's kind of impressive.
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have no idea what you're talking about.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
