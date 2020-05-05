 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Adelaide Now)   Dozens of sheep take over streets of town in northern Turkey, there were probably hundreds more but people kept falling asleep trying to count them   (adelaidenow.com.au) divider line
12
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

195 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2020 at 8:10 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Pure Weapons-Grade Bolonium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just a bit too far away to see their MAGA hats.  But at least they're gathering in large crowds, ignoring social distancing, not wearing masks, making obnoxious, nonsensical noise, disobeying stay-at-home directives, and disregarding traffic regulations.

The Mango Howler Monkey would be pleased.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, wait ...

Wrong thread. Sorry.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 736x490]

Oh, wait ...

Wrong thread. Sorry.


Are you kidding? I was going the post "The Turks are prepared for this sort of thing."
 
TheSpartanGrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Authorities claimed the herd would pass through town harmlessly, while residents told police to stop trying to pull the wool over their eyes.

/thanks for TF anon!
 
TheSpartanGrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TheSpartanGrant: Authorities claimed the herd would pass through town harmlessly, while residents told police to stop trying to pull the wool over their eyes.

/thanks for TF anon!


Flock even.
/Shepflocker.
//wat.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Better than counting firetrucks or balloons I suppose....

Sesame Street - Counting Sheep, Fire Engines and Balloons
Youtube pigcahytIH8
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thanks, Smokey!
Youtube HNMq8XS4LhE


/obligatory
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/HNMq8XS4​LhE]

/obligatory


be right back. good job subby,,,though/


i need a minute
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nature is healing.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's life in a northern town.

/A hey baa, baa, baa, baa...
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.