(NBC News)   Elon Musk has reproduced. I repeat, Elon Musk has reproduced   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Elon Musk, Infant, Twitter, musician Grimes, Pregnancy, Fetus, 32-year-old Canadian musician, Monday night  
402 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2020 at 10:05 AM



BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parthogenesis?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep him away from the cloning tanks.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He already had a whole mess of kids he probably neglects, what's one more? What I'm curious about is if this one's name is really X Æ A-12.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Holy shiat. He has SEVEN kids now?

Money is the most powerful aphrodisiac.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
None of which have burst into flames yet?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's odd. Just the other day he was selling all of his material possessions.
 
DBrandisNC
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I always assumed his reproduction would be some sort of a pod situation.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Musk and Grimes sounds like the funky, crusty, nasty, greasy stuff covering a bum.

Also, "Grimes"? I get that some folks want to be mononymous, but that's the best you could do? Was "Farts" or "Slime" or "Detritus" already taken?
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Okay: I get that they didn't actually tattoo their baby, and this is just a stupid filter.
Still, WHY would you use this filter? "Savage"? Fake eyelashes?
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder if Elon Musk is really an alien and just building rockets to find a way back home.

///He can build a rocketship, but not even a pickup.
 
Unright
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Destructor: That's odd. Just the other day he was selling all of his material possessions.


Yeah, seriously. What was that about? Is Elon Musk mentally stable right now?
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Idiocracy wasn't supposed to be a documentary.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The baby is almost here.  Quick, time to drop acid!
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
All hail Paul Mau'dib Musk!
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unright: Destructor: That's odd. Just the other day he was selling all of his material possessions.

Yeah, seriously. What was that about? Is Elon Musk mentally stable right now?


Shut up, pedo.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
God help us all.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Spreading his Musk around.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Looks like he picked the wrong week to publicly go crazier and renounce earthly possessions.
 
TwilightZone [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Elon, buddy, get snipped already.  You can't populate Mars with just your progeny.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Unright: Destructor: That's odd. Just the other day he was selling all of his material possessions.

Yeah, seriously. What was that about? Is Elon Musk mentally stable right now?


joe rogan gave him some bad dmt.
 
