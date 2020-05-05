 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   Relationship between pirates and climate change still holds
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But why is the rum gone?
 
bronskrat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Rona causes pirates, not correlational. Soon our masks will deteriorate into eye patches. I predicted it!
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In accordance with the Prophecy. Ramen!
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Butt Pirates
 
Cache [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's easy to hate the pirates.  But I wonder what we will be like when the food shortages come to town.
 
Darfur Parkour
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Numbers of pirates is inversely proportional to global warming, heretics!

Or is subby supposing that global warming is decreasing?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cache: It's easy to hate the pirates.  But I wonder what we will be like when the food shortages come to town.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Darfur Parkour: Numbers of pirates is inversely proportional to global warming, heretics!

Or is subby supposing that global warming is decreasing?


We have reduced our pollution so the pirates are returning.

Praise be.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
dailymoss.comView Full Size
 
Darfur Parkour
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ah yes, but have we? (Praise be, brother) We're driving less but President Dum-dum cut the pollution regulations. Sounds too good to be true.

Here I am rooting for more pirates and I live on a boat.

Time to try to prognosticate the future, make up some spaghetti, pour it out on a plate and read the "bones."
 
