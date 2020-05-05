 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   In other news, the 'Beer Fairy' has horns and no pants   (foxnews.com) divider line
10
    More: PSA, Fairies, Tooth fairy, Brooke Baxter, tooth fairy, couple of mysterious care packages, second video, latest news, Baxter's Facebook post  
•       •       •

506 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2020 at 5:20 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Speaking of tipsy beer fairies, I heard Jesus got hammered once.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I moved back home for a while. I would leave a couple cases on the back porch in the winter air for my dad, so it would not clog the fridge and bug mom.
he wanted to know where it came from and I shrugged and said "Beer fairy"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, a horn anyway
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The midnight piggy had boobies but the dino had man hands. Methinks that chick and her SO are playing their facebook friends for fools.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Was there any doubt?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Kavanaugh thread?

Rtfa
Well fark ...
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lol.  Used to brew and don't want to get THAT back into it so I ordered a Mr Beer.  Arrived today.

They can make a decent beer.  Great beer?  Mmmmmmmaybe.  But defintely decent.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So instead of leaving quarters he leaves beer? It would be the adult version of the tooth fairy.
 
Dick Gozinya [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That T-Rex costume is exactly like the ones Mr Beast uses in several of his Youtube videos, and doing something like this for a video is right in his wheelhouse. Alas, these examples happened in Ohio not NC where he is based, so we can probably rule him out.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about my gay neighbor.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.