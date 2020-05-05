 Skip to content
(Palm Beach Post)   Fish aggregating device or big alien hoobaoob from someone's butt?   (palmbeachpost.com) divider line
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't Fark a fish aggregating site?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sozelle: Isn't Fark a fish aggregating site?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some hillbillies satellite dish?
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

sozelle: Isn't Fark a fish aggregating site?


What are you trying to say?
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Caught one! User name....
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So now the qualification for UFO is that it is round.  That's it, just round.  Doesn't have to fly or be unidentified.  Just round.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I dreamed I was standing out in a field, and there was this huge satellite dish stickin' out of my butt. And there were hundreds of cows and aliens, and then I went up on the ship, and Scott Baio gave me pinkeye.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [img.gifglobe.com image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


...and it went...wherever I...did go..
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had hoobaoob once after a trip to Guam. Nasty stuff...
 
El Trolo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Looks like that hoopajoop is from the aliens' Medieval period.

They're gonna get medieval on yor buttocks
 
Uzzah
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
steemitimages.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
neilhillman.comView Full Size
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dear Palm Beach Post, if folks find something on the beach, it's not a freaking UFO. Think about it for more than 2 seconds and you might remember what the F stands for.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: Dear Palm Beach Post, if folks find something on the beach, it's not a freaking UFO. Think about it for more than 2 seconds and you might remember what the F stands for.


Well, when it's in the ocean it is an unidentified floating object.
 
