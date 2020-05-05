 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Australian accent: "That's not a Wi-Fi. This is a Wi-Fi"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kaymie grew up in Clearwater, Florida, which is not unlike the eastern coastline of Australia, where she now finds herself.

The eastern coast of Australia is crammed with hotels and weirdos?
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow California would blow her mind, we also have selectable flush toilets, talking crosswalk notifications and frozen Coke at 7-11.  No kangaroo burger though.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know I'm being slightly pedantic but irks me when people use 'wifi' as a synonym for 'internet'
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kaymie grew up in Clearwater, Florida, which is not unlike the eastern coastline of Australia.

Actually, the (New South Wales) eastern coastline of Australia is swept by a cold current and is somewhat like California, not Florida.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of that stuff we do have in America. She just hasn't been paying attention, or clueless
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Kaymie grew up in Clearwater, Florida"

So I guess her first question was "So are my cousins going to come here and have sex with me or do we meet half way or what?"
 
Wonko Fortytwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "Kaymie grew up in Clearwater, Florida"

So I guess her first question was "So are my cousins going to come here and have sex with me or do we meet half way or what?"


Like History or Geography is high school, eh?
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the United States a driver pays for petrol - or 'gas' - before they fill up the car, but in Australia you pay after you've filled up a certain amount.

One of the things I really hate about travelling in the US.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Kaymie grew up in Clearwater, Florida, which is not unlike the eastern coastline of Australia, where she now finds herself.

The eastern coast of Australia is crammed with hotels and weirdos?


That's a fair description of the Gold Coast
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddog2030: Wow California would blow her mind, we also have selectable flush toilets, talking crosswalk notifications and frozen Coke at 7-11.  No kangaroo burger though.


Apparently you are unaware of the secret menu at In-N-Out.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fefail doesn't really roll of the tongue and it may be mistaken for other things. The Daily Fail is known by everyone.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: I know I'm being slightly pedantic but irks me when people use 'wifi' as a synonym for 'internet'


I know I'm being slightly pedantic, but it irks me when people don't capitalize proper nouns such as "Internet."
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddog2030: Wow California would blow her mind, we also have selectable flush toilets, talking crosswalk notifications and frozen Coke at 7-11.  No kangaroo burger though.


But you almost got kangaroo burgers...
https://fastfoodinreality.blogspot.co​m​/2013/03/kangaroo-meat-in-jack-in-boxs​-hamburger.html?m=1
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reasons to eat kangaroo:

1. Deliciousness.
2. There's about 50 million of them.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoodCopBadCop: maddog2030: Wow California would blow her mind, we also have selectable flush toilets, talking crosswalk notifications and frozen Coke at 7-11.  No kangaroo burger though.

But you almost got kangaroo burgers...
https://fastfoodinreality.blogspot.com​/2013/03/kangaroo-meat-in-jack-in-boxs​-hamburger.html?m=1


I actually remember that and I rember a few friends and I in JR High going to the Box hoping to get a kangaroo burger. I think it was later proven to be an urban legend.
 
Weidbrewer [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddog2030: Wow California would blow her mind, we also have selectable flush toilets, talking crosswalk notifications and frozen Coke at 7-11.  No kangaroo burger though.


She can get the same in Pittsburgh...or, any major city, really.  Basically, she's just making sure to fill the quota of America's #1 export:  Idiots.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: In the United States a driver pays for petrol - or 'gas' - before they fill up the car


I don't know what she's talking about. Almost every fuel station I visit you can press a button for "pay inside" and fill your tank up, then go pay inside.
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two things:
1.) why are TikTok videos considered newsworthy?
b.) How in Hell's flamin' Hades does this merit the <Interesting> tag?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: In the United States a driver pays for petrol - or 'gas' - before they fill up the car, but in Australia you pay after you've filled up a certain amount.

One of the things I really hate about travelling in the US.


That's only if you pay cash, which, given that a lot of gas stations charge more for using credit card, is certainly the more choice. But at most gas stations these days, I just insert my credit card and pump as much gas as I want.

// unless I'm in New Jersey.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: the more choice


I swear I typed "more frugal choice"... not sure when I deleted it.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since that site tried its damnedest to give my phone cancer...

"Idiot from FL discovers the rest of the world is civilized."

There.  Saved you the risk of needing a trip to the telephonic oncologist.

"OMG there's no Starbucks! Like, ferreal -- ohmygod!!  And no Chipotle! I'm'a starve!  Good thing, since the toilets take more than two neurons to use!"
 
SFSailor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Arkanaut: the more choice

I swear I typed "more frugal choice"... not sure when I deleted it.


Reading that article cost you a few brain cells.  Fire up Nature or Science or something, quick!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddog2030: Wow California would blow her mind, we also have selectable flush toilets, talking crosswalk notifications and frozen Coke at 7-11.  No kangaroo burger though.


Or Michigan: In Australia Kaymie discovered that individuals can get a 10c refund just for recycling
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: I know I'm being slightly pedantic but irks me when people use 'wifi' as a synonym for 'internet'


I think it's a fair complaint  Internet use and access is at this point an integral and necessary part of daily life and, as such, a political issue as well (e.g. net neutrality). Yet, it seems like a large number of people lack even a basic literacy in how it works.  All of a sudden, it now seems like a lot of people I've talked to don't even realize that you don't have to use the ISP's 2-in-1 modem/wifi, which would explain why a lot of people consider "wifi" synonymous with 'internet service'.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: grokca: In the United States a driver pays for petrol - or 'gas' - before they fill up the car, but in Australia you pay after you've filled up a certain amount.

One of the things I really hate about travelling in the US.

That's only if you pay cash, which, given that a lot of gas stations charge more for using credit card, is certainly the more choice. But at most gas stations these days, I just insert my credit card and pump as much gas as I want.

// unless I'm in New Jersey.


It asks for a zip code, I don't have a zip code. I have since learned a work around but it's pretty annoying to have to go into the station first to pump gas.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: grokca: In the United States a driver pays for petrol - or 'gas' - before they fill up the car

I don't know what she's talking about. Almost every fuel station I visit you can press a button for "pay inside" and fill your tank up, then go pay inside.


Not in most major places in the US. Every city is Fark you, pay me before the pump will activate.

/have only gotten gas in Cali, Az, Nm, Tx, Illi and Indy at about 400 different stations. All prepay up front, every station.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Yet, it seems like a large number of people lack even a basic literacy in how it works.


And yet that doesn't stop them from a confidently shouted, "My KID set up a perfectly fine network at home!  Why [ is the one at the company I process AP for so expensive? | are you so stupid?! ] "

(What? Me? PTSD from decades of eating shiat in IT?  Naw....
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
My parents live in Florida and have dual-flush toilets.  I don't understand this woman.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Vkingbanna: Two things:
1.) why are TikTok videos considered newsworthy?
b.) How in Hell's flamin' Hades does this merit the <Interesting> tag?


The vast arid plain of our stay-at-home existence
 
vtstang66
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

optikeye: Most of that stuff we do have in America. She just hasn't been paying attention, or clueless


This is a textbook example of how you can be clueless but appeal to the lowest common denominator (also clueless) and get famous.  And by famous I mean get an article written about you on the Daily Mail.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: My parents live in Florida and have dual-flush toilets.  I don't understand this woman.


Were I a shrink, I'd stroke my pointy beard over the way you've linked those bits of information. But, alas, I'm a retired technoprole, don't have a beard, and my parents are dead.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: I know I'm being slightly pedantic but irks me when people use 'wifi' as a synonym for 'internet'

I think it's a fair complaint  Internet use and access is at this point an integral and necessary part of daily life and, as such, a political issue as well (e.g. net neutrality). Yet, it seems like a large number of people lack even a basic literacy in how it works.  All of a sudden, it now seems like a lot of people I've talked to don't even realize that you don't have to use the ISP's 2-in-1 modem/wifi, which would explain why a lot of people consider "wifi" synonymous with 'internet service'.


That's nothing new. I used to get people who thought that Internet Explorer was their Internet provider because that's what they clicked when they wanted to go online.  I don't know who they thought they were paying their monthly access bill to.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was just in Sydney for two weeks in December. Ironically I live in Clearwater.
1. Kangaroo was delicious.
2. There were no ugly people in Sydney
3. Wifi at The Darling Hotel was fine
4. Manly Beach is nothing like the gulf coast.
 
jicon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
grokca:

It asks for a zip code, I don't have a zip code. I have since learned a work around but it's pretty annoying to have to go into the station first to pump gas.

The workaround for those of us from Canada:  1. Type in the digit portion of your postal code, followed by two zeroes.  2. Pump gas.  3.  Call the attendant and those still pumping hosers, and take off, eh?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: New Rising Sun: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: I know I'm being slightly pedantic but irks me when people use 'wifi' as a synonym for 'internet'

I think it's a fair complaint  Internet use and access is at this point an integral and necessary part of daily life and, as such, a political issue as well (e.g. net neutrality). Yet, it seems like a large number of people lack even a basic literacy in how it works.  All of a sudden, it now seems like a lot of people I've talked to don't even realize that you don't have to use the ISP's 2-in-1 modem/wifi, which would explain why a lot of people consider "wifi" synonymous with 'internet service'.

That's nothing new. I used to get people who thought that Internet Explorer was their Internet provider because that's what they clicked when they wanted to go online.  I don't know who they thought they were paying their monthly access bill to.


Part of me wishes the bar to access the Internet were slightly higher.  Nothing crazy technical, but like 'small piece of Ikea furniture' level of complicated.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

maddog2030: Wow California would blow her mind, we also have selectable flush toilets, talking crosswalk notifications and frozen Coke at 7-11.  No kangaroo burger though.


She's from Florida.  It's hot as balls, the speed limit is 45 mph and the "crosswalk" goes over 8 lanes of traffic.  Only people with a death wish use it.  If you're a sane blind person, you get a ride.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: I know I'm being slightly pedantic but irks me when people use 'wifi' as a synonym for 'internet'

I know I'm being slightly pedantic, but it irks me when people don't capitalize proper nouns such as "Internet."


The word "internet" isn't a proper noun. Proper nouns are things like people's names, geographical locations, or titles of crative works. "Internet" is a common noun, and as such does not require a capital letter.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: maddog2030: Wow California would blow her mind, we also have selectable flush toilets, talking crosswalk notifications and frozen Coke at 7-11.  No kangaroo burger though.

Or Michigan: In Australia Kaymie discovered that individuals can get a 10c refund just for recycling


See I buy my carton of super cheap Vietnamese beer for $36 for 30 cans.  But $3 of them dollars I can get back when I visit my recycling centre with all my empty cans.  So it was really only $33 for 30 cans of 4% alcohol just drinkable beer.  I save up the cans until I have enough for another carton on the way home.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

maddog2030: Wow California would blow her mind, we also have selectable flush toilets, talking crosswalk notifications and frozen Coke at 7-11.


I about to post something very close to this exact sentence.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh and let us not talk about the glorious time when the cans went from 5c deposit to 10c - my stash doubled in value overnight.  I keep hearing rumours that we are going to increase it to 20c and I try to keep an eye on the government to make sure I do not make the mistake of returning my cans for only 10c just before it changes to 20c.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NevynFox: Not in most major places in the US. Every city is Fark you, pay me before the pump will activate.


That's strange to me.

There is one station in my city that recently rebranded as Circle K. The first time I went there the diesel pump wouldn't start before I went inside. The clerk told me that's the only pump with a blind spot on the surveillance cameras to capture license plates. I moved to the other diesel pump on the other side of the fuel islands and it worked just fine, and then I paid.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

grokca: In the United States a driver pays for petrol - or 'gas' - before they fill up the car, but in Australia you pay after you've filled up a certain amount.

One of the things I really hate about travelling in the US.


You have to interact with the dispenser anyway to select your fuel grade.  Is swiping your credit card really that hard?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UberDave: Kaymie grew up in Clearwater, Florida, which is not unlike the eastern coastline of Australia, where she now finds herself.

The eastern coast of Australia is crammed with hotels and weirdos?


I was going to ask if any coastal Australian town had been taken over by Scientologists. Or were those the "weirdos" you were referring to?
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UberDave: Kaymie grew up in Clearwater, Florida, which is not unlike the eastern coastline of Australia, where she now finds herself.

The eastern coast of Australia is crammed with hotels and weirdos?


Weirdos, yes. But almost no hotels on the beaches for hundreds of miles. The closest thing I could find was a motel in a little city called The Entrance and it was really just a low budget motel. Aussies camp. They are big into camping. And the coast line is much more like California than flat land Florida.
 
genner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: I know I'm being slightly pedantic but irks me when people use 'wifi' as a synonym for 'internet'


It's thicknet or nothing for me 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AloysiusSnuffleupagus: grokca: In the United States a driver pays for petrol - or 'gas' - before they fill up the car, but in Australia you pay after you've filled up a certain amount.

One of the things I really hate about travelling in the US.

You have to interact with the dispenser anyway to select your fuel grade.  Is swiping your credit card really that hard?


As mentioned above, it wants a zip code, I don't have one. I didn't learn the work around until last year, before that it was a pain in the ass.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: maddog2030: Wow California would blow her mind, we also have selectable flush toilets, talking crosswalk notifications and frozen Coke at 7-11.  No kangaroo burger though.

Apparently you are unaware of the secret menu at In-N-Out.


Ah, the real meaning of 'animal style'.
 
Pershing123 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's Weetabix, not weetbix, dammit!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: My parents live in Florida and have dual-flush toilets.  I don't understand this woman.


I have to say, I rarely see them in homes. But it seems like most hotels in the US have them, so maybe she didn't travel much before going to Australia?
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

grokca: Arkanaut: grokca: In the United States a driver pays for petrol - or 'gas' - before they fill up the car, but in Australia you pay after you've filled up a certain amount.

One of the things I really hate about travelling in the US.

That's only if you pay cash, which, given that a lot of gas stations charge more for using credit card, is certainly the more choice. But at most gas stations these days, I just insert my credit card and pump as much gas as I want.

// unless I'm in New Jersey.

It asks for a zip code, I don't have a zip code. I have since learned a work around but it's pretty annoying to have to go into the station first to pump gas.


Your credit/debit card doesn't have a mailing address associated with it?
 
