(The New York Times)   Remember "desk-hoteling" and "open office" plans that many tech businesses and the federal government insisted were the wave of the future for workspace? In a post Covid-19 world those are clearly going to be a thing of the past   (nytimes.com) divider line
Mobify was the epitome of the 21st century workplace, with employees sitting side-by-side in communal desks, and open spaces to congregate for Ping-Pong and pool. Now, changes are coming. "It's less about fun and more about safety," Mr. Faletski said.Credit...

Sorry, loyal employee. I know that one of the things that lured you here was our promise of not valuing constant "productivity" over things like social bonding and creative free time, but this whole coronavirus thing is like our generation's 9-11 and stuff and so we're going to need to start making some changes. Not because we want to, but because we're so very concerned about your health. And lawsuits. Well, you're health mainly but there's always that whole lawsuit thing to think about, you know. Anyway, we want you to know that coming in to the office to do this job you've been doing from home for the past two months will still be required, because, you know, it just is, only now we'll be dividing up our open spaces, breakroom, and employee kitchens into small airtight worker units we're calling cubicells that we can lock from the outside, for your safety. Don't worry, each one has its own air supply that has a very, very low rate of failure and we've implemented a pit toilet system so that you don't even need to leave your desk for restroom breaks. And we're installing protein mash dispensers in every cubicell as well, which will provide a delicious, high-nutrition meal of various protein substitutes in a variety of yummy flavors for only a minimal weekly deduction from your paycheck. Of course, you're still welcome to bring your own lunch, and to keep your spirits up we'll be running a daily FUN LUNCH FUN SHARE contest where you can use your cellphone to take a picture of your lunch at your desk, post it to the company intranet, and for a time ranging from 1:10-1:15 each afternoon all employees will be able to vote on the best lunch (laughter permitted during this time). FUN LUNCH FUN SHARE daily winners will receive 1 week of free protein mash*.

*must be consumed on premises
 
Offices aren't going to change anything unless it's cost effective.
 
Cutting costs by having as little space as possible while still having workers in the premises so you could be sure that they weren't slacking off will still be a very popular choice among companies.
 
I think this is why Softbank  has suddenly decided that "you know what?  I don't think we're going to give Adam Neumann $2 billion to buy out his control of WeWork after all.  You have to figure that the entire business model the company is based on is as dead as disco.


And for the feds, the switch to the "hoteling" Model was an attempt by GSA to force agencies hands on expanding telework, because they were only buying enough office space to accommodate 70% of agencies' headcount on any given day.   I think with so many agencies on 100% telework right now, they are going to realize just how much money could be saved by making 50+% of the workforce 100% TW
 
Thank God. Our place is in process of renovation, first half was renovated a couple of years ago, resulted in loss of offices for cube farms. I hope this forces a change to my half of the building so I don't return to a cube farm
 
Mugato: Offices aren't going to change anything unless it's cost effective.


Then WAH will likely be mandatory in the next five years
 
Every person I personally know who works in an open office farking hates it.  I believe that people who advocate open offices and even coming into an office for people doing work like coding or similar, don't know how to monitor productivity and/or supervise people (which is really goddamn easy with code work).

Also, almost every IT person at a government site (be they contract or not), that I know, has a nice cozy cube, office or entire fab. building and it isn't even remotely "open".  They're also happier at work, in general, than any corporate/private company IT people I've worked with.
 
Magorn: I think this is why Softbank  has suddenly decided that "you know what?  I don't think we're going to give Adam Neumann $2 billion to buy out his control of WeWork after all.  You have to figure that the entire business model the company is based on is as dead as disco.


And for the feds, the switch to the "hoteling" Model was an attempt by GSA to force agencies hands on expanding telework, because they were only buying enough office space to accommodate 70% of agencies' headcount on any given day.   I think with so many agencies on 100% telework right now, they are going to realize just how much money could be saved by making 50+% of the workforce 100% TW


I don't know if that was their intention, but I can attest that GSA was definitely committed to expanding telework for its employees years before Covid made it necessary.
 
somedude210: Thank God. Our place is in process of renovation, first half was renovated a couple of years ago, resulted in loss of offices for cube farms. I hope this forces a change to my half of the building so I don't return to a cube farm


I left my last job mostly because they were converting to completely open hot-swap cafeteria style seating.
* You get a locker, no permanent desk
* Desks are first come first serve
* There is NO divider between you and the person in front of you or on either side
* you get about 4-5 linear feet of desk and 2 monitors.

I also left for better pay, but I told my boss and HR that I was leaving solely due to the open floor plan making it impossible to concentrate and succeed.

They are still converting more areas to the new style.
 
So you're saying there's a bright side?

/Despise "open" offices
 
UberDave: Every person I personally know who works in an open office farking hates it.


The only people who like open office plans are the people responsible for cramming as many workers as possible into a given floor space, and they personally have their own offices anyway.
 
We were in our new open floor plan workspace for about a month before coronavirus hit. Now the company is trying to find ways to keep us apart, and may have to put partitions between our desks, kind of like the cubicles they just got rid of. They split every department in half and have half working at home and half in the office, and we switch every week. Except me. I have diabetes, so I've been working from home since mid March.
 
Yeah, my company was stuffing as many people as possible per floor. A lot of them sit at basically long tables with no privacy or space. Also it's shared space, so you check into the space, sometimes a different person every day sitting there. They're gonna have to re-think all that.
 
Oh no!
 
Fark yes, I despise the open air desks with a passion.  The guy I work with next to me almost never covers his mouth when he sneezes.  I have to wipe down my space every farking day thanks to him.
 
Could the dreaded cube become necessary and even welcome?

We really do live in interesting times.
 
UberDave

Every person I personally know who works in an open office farking hates it.

This 100%

F*cking distractions everywhere.
 
somedude210: Thank God. Our place is in process of renovation, first half was renovated a couple of years ago, resulted in loss of offices for cube farms. I hope this forces a change to my half of the building so I don't return to a cube farm


They just finished doing this to our offices a couple of months ago, and they instituted an "anyone with direct reports must work from an office" policy. To which I say

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I worked at one company that converted to an open office. Of course, the managers kept their private offices. Best of all, at the end of the year, they stiffed the employees on bonuses saying there were cost overruns on the remodel.
 
These look great in stock photos, but look like hell for actual work.

images.pexels.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo: Cutting costs by having as little space as possible while still having workers in the premises so you could be sure that they weren't slacking off will still be a very popular choice among companies.


Indeed. Notice the guards are transparent: the real point of the open office plan is to put workers into a panopticon, and not even a pandemic will stop employers from attempting to keep that in place.
 
Pocket Ninja: Mobify was the epitome of the 21st century workplace, with employees sitting side-by-side in communal desks, and open spaces to congregate for Ping-Pong and pool. Now, changes are coming. "It's less about fun and more about safety," Mr. Faletski said.Credit...

Sorry, loyal employee. I know that one of the things that lured you here was our promise of not valuing constant "productivity" over things like social bonding and creative free time, but this whole coronavirus thing is like our generation's 9-11 and stuff and so we're going to need to start making some changes. Not because we want to, but because we're so very concerned about your health. And lawsuits. Well, you're health mainly but there's always that whole lawsuit thing to think about, you know. Anyway, we want you to know that coming in to the office to do this job you've been doing from home for the past two months will still be required, because, you know, it just is, only now we'll be dividing up our open spaces, breakroom, and employee kitchens into small airtight worker units we're calling cubicells that we can lock from the outside, for your safety. Don't worry, each one has its own air supply that has a very, very low rate of failure and we've implemented a pit toilet system so that you don't even need to leave your desk for restroom breaks. And we're installing protein mash dispensers in every cubicell as well, which will provide a delicious, high-nutrition meal of various protein substitutes in a variety of yummy flavors for only a minimal weekly deduction from your paycheck. Of course, you're still welcome to bring your own lunch, and to keep your spirits up we'll be running a daily FUN LUNCH FUN SHARE contest where you can use your cellphone to take a picture of your lunch at your desk, post it to the company intranet, and for a time ranging from 1:10-1:15 each afternoon all employees will be able to vote on the best lunch (laughter permitted during this time). FUN LUNCH FUN SHARE daily winners will receive 1 week of free protein mash*.

*must be consumed on premises


Am I still permitted to listen to the radio at a reasonable volume between 9 and 11?  Don said I was... I... I could set the building on fire.
 
Don't worry, each one has its own air supply
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My place (Bank, sorry ☹) is looking for more office space. Plan is to have 50% of employees in by the end of the year. Two weeks in the office, two weeks at home. They will be widening the aisles so you can stay away from people passing in the hall, stuff like that. They took this very seriously from the start.

I can't see IT ever coming back in. Kind of sucks - I actually like going into the office and seeing my friends.
 
The bank was going to relocate Mrs. Samurai to their new open-office building last year.  She spends half the time on the phone trying to resolve security issues.  She looked at her boss, said "how the fark am I supposed to deal with sensitive topics on the phone when I don't even have a cubicle?"

They let her work from home beginning last December.  Three months later we were really glad that was the case.
 
Am I still permitted to listen to the radio at a reasonable volume between 9 and 11?  Don said I was... I... I could set the building on fire.

I read that Swingline didn't make red staplers until that movie came out and people started asking for them. For the movie they used a black one and painted it red.

Sorry, loyal employee. I know that one of the things that lured you here was our promise of not valuing constant "productivity" over things like social bonding and creative free time, but this whole coronavirus thing is like our generation's 9-11 and stuff and so we're going to need to start making some changes. Not because we want to, but because we're so very concerned about your health. And lawsuits. Well, you're health mainly but there's always that whole lawsuit thing to think about, you know. Anyway, we want you to know that coming in to the office to do this job you've been doing from home for the past two months will still be required, because, you know, it just is, only now we'll be dividing up our open spaces, breakroom, and employee kitchens into small airtight worker units we're calling cubicells that we can lock from the outside, for your safety. Don't worry, each one has its own air supply that has a very, very low rate of failure and we've implemented a pit toilet system so that you don't even need to leave your desk for restroom breaks. And we're installing protein mash dispensers in every cubicell as well, which will provide a delicious, high-nutrition meal of various protein substitutes in a variety of yummy flavors for only a minimal weekly deduction from your paycheck. Of course, you're still welcome to bring your own lunch, and to keep your spirits up we'll be running a daily FUN LUNCH FUN SHARE contest where you can use your cellphone to take a picture of your lunch at your desk, post it to the company intranet, and for a time ranging from 1:10-1:15 each afternoon all employees will be able to vote on the best lunch (laughter permitted during this time). FUN LUNCH FUN SHARE daily winners will receive 1 week of free protein mash*.

*must be consumed on premises

Am I still permitted to listen to the radio at a reasonable volume between 9 and 11?  Don said I was... I... I could set the building on fire.


I read that Swingline didn't make red staplers until that movie came out and people started asking for them. For the movie they used a black one and painted it red.
 
I hate the 'open plan' offices at my workplace. It's just long benches with power and RJ-45 connectors. Nothing to stop conversations from other people bleeding over to your calls, no sneezeguards, no nothing. It makes me feel like I'm back in college.
 
Considering a majority of co-workers hate each other - or soon will upon discovering that annoying little thing they do, one would expect a rise in workplace assaults if shifting to an open office type environment.
 
UNC_Samurai: The bank was going to relocate Mrs. Samurai to their new open-office building last year.  She spends half the time on the phone trying to resolve security issues.  She looked at her boss, said "how the fark am I supposed to deal with sensitive topics on the phone when I don't even have a cubicle?"

They let her work from home beginning last December.  Three months later we were really glad that was the case.


Our company gave us this line of bullshiat about how they wanted to encourage collaboration. When we had offices and cubicles, we would get up and walk to the person we needed to talk to and have face-to-face conversations because we could do it without bothering everyone else. Now we send emails and instant messages because we don't want to go find a conference room to have a two minute conversation and we don't want to bother everyone in the room.
 
UberDave: Every person I personally know who works in an open office farking hates it.  I believe that people who advocate open offices and even coming into an office for people doing work like coding or similar, don't know how to monitor productivity and/or supervise people (which is really goddamn easy with code work).

Also, almost every IT person at a government site (be they contract or not), that I know, has a nice cozy cube, office or entire fab. building and it isn't even remotely "open".  They're also happier at work, in general, than any corporate/private company IT people I've worked with. Are horrible monsters that ejaculate to the misery of others.
 
As a government employee working from home I'm getting a kick, etc...

My agency has been planning to build a parking ramp behind our office building to accommodate all staff parking on premise.  Now, with 90% of staff working remote I'm wondering if they'll wise up and scrap that plan.

/they won't


And for the feds, the switch to the "hoteling" Model was an attempt by GSA to force agencies hands on expanding telework, because they were only buying enough office space to accommodate 70% of agencies' headcount on any given day.   I think with so many agencies on 100% telework right now, they are going to realize just how much money could be saved by making 50+% of the workforce 100% TW


As a government employee working from home I'm getting a kick, etc...

My agency has been planning to build a parking ramp behind our office building to accommodate all staff parking on premise.  Now, with 90% of staff working remote I'm wondering if they'll wise up and scrap that plan.

/they won't
 
Good. Open offices suck. I don't want to stare at your stupid face all day. I'm sure you feel the same way.
 
Magorn: And for the feds, the switch to the "hoteling" Model was an attempt by GSA to force agencies hands on expanding telework, because they were only buying enough office space to accommodate 70% of agencies' headcount on any given day.   I think with so many agencies on 100% telework right now, they are going to realize just how much money could be saved by making 50+% of the workforce 100% TW


Yup, I hope other employers realize this too. But when they open up again, I hope they're more strict about cleaning those desks at the end of the day.
 
TheFoz: Magorn: I think this is why Softbank  has suddenly decided that "you know what?  I don't think we're going to give Adam Neumann $2 billion to buy out his control of WeWork after all.  You have to figure that the entire business model the company is based on is as dead as disco.


And for the feds, the switch to the "hoteling" Model was an attempt by GSA to force agencies hands on expanding telework, because they were only buying enough office space to accommodate 70% of agencies' headcount on any given day.   I think with so many agencies on 100% telework right now, they are going to realize just how much money could be saved by making 50+% of the workforce 100% TW

As a government employee working from home I'm getting a kick, etc...

My agency has been planning to build a parking ramp behind our office building to accommodate all staff parking on premise.  Now, with 90% of staff working remote I'm wondering if they'll wise up and scrap that plan.

/they won't


I imagine that middle management at govt agencies are even more paranoid about being able to see people work than private companies.
 
ftroop: Don't worry, each one has its own air supply
[Fark user image 425x239]


Good Gods, things aren't bad enough? I know the bosses get to decide a lot of things for employees but I didn't think they could get away with actual torture.
 
But without offices, how are bosses supposed to oversee and magistrate the feudalistic office hierarchy the modern corporation has always been?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail: UberDave

Every person I personally know who works in an open office farking hates it.

This 100%

F*cking distractions everywhere.


I work from home 75% of the time and do almost all the FAR project proposal work for my company, including DOD, Navy and NOAA OER contracts. There is no way in hell I could concentrate and get any work done in a place with that many distractions. Background conversations, one sided conversations, clicking of keyboards, people munching on snacks or eating lunch next to you, phones pinging and people that leave the keyboard sound on while texting, overhearing peoples music on their head phones, the list is endless.

I would get NOTHING done during business hours.
 
I imagine that middle management at govt agencies are even more paranoid about being able to see people work than private companies.

Every morning our "team" has a Skype call where my boss just goes around individually asking each person how they are doing and what they are working on.

It's a waste of 10 minutes of everyone's day from a productivity standpoint but it's also nice to hear other humans once in a while I guess.  YMMV...


And for the feds, the switch to the "hoteling" Model was an attempt by GSA to force agencies hands on expanding telework, because they were only buying enough office space to accommodate 70% of agencies' headcount on any given day.   I think with so many agencies on 100% telework right now, they are going to realize just how much money could be saved by making 50+% of the workforce 100% TW

As a government employee working from home I'm getting a kick, etc...

My agency has been planning to build a parking ramp behind our office building to accommodate all staff parking on premise.  Now, with 90% of staff working remote I'm wondering if they'll wise up and scrap that plan.

/they won't

I imagine that middle management at govt agencies are even more paranoid about being able to see people work than private companies.


Every morning our "team" has a Skype call where my boss just goes around individually asking each person how they are doing and what they are working on.

It's a waste of 10 minutes of everyone's day from a productivity standpoint but it's also nice to hear other humans once in a while I guess.  YMMV...
 
Mugato: Offices aren't going to change anything unless it's cost effective.


It wasn't cost effective to switch to open plans, it was both a stupid buzz-speak mantra and a way to control employees. An awful idea from the start, I hope it goes away.
 
