Chicago family says they filmed a cougar in their backyard.
39
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fluffy? Is that you?
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You bring a House cat, I bring a cougar it's the Chicago way.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CPD shot a cougar in the city like 10 years ago.
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wine box?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Viral marketing for Tiger King is getting a bit out of hand.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Fluffy? Is that you?


Mittens.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Saw A Tiger By Joe Exotic | Tiger King | Netflix
Youtube WB6wYVCEY3w
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: Destructor: Fluffy? Is that you?

Mittens.

[Fark user image 700x420]


Kitty!!!! (Really, that's all that matters)
 
Petey4335 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom_Slick: You bring a House cat, I bring a cougar it's the Chicago way.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No surprise
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gurnee is not Chicago. It's practically Wisconsin.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trainspotr: Gurnee is not Chicago. It's practically Wisconsin.


Anything north of Belmont is practically Wisconsin.
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy, stand tall, don't make eye contact, and don't buy it a drink.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video of a video? That is some shiatty footage.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: CPD shot a cougar in the city like 10 years ago.


So you read the article too?
 
sick_of_it
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good!! I hope it eats some of the thousands of deer running around unchecked
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MightyMerkin: Easy, stand tall, don't make eye contact, and don't buy it a drink.


And for the love of Allah don't give it your number.
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, would it kill anyone to measure something in the video for scale?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Johnson
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
better news footage:
News report wild cougar
Youtube XuA1PwdOzT4
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

MightyMerkin: Easy, stand tall, don't make eye contact, and don't buy it a drink.


media.giphy.comView Full Size

Too late for me, save yourselves
 
ytterbium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: CPD shot a cougar in the city like 10 years ago.


That happened in Roscoe Village, in a friend's back yard. Several neighbors took down their fences to allow their kids and pets to run around like it was a park.

Guess the cougar liked it too, nobody got hurt but I'm sure it was a matter of time.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Gurnee is not Chicago. It's practically Wisconsin.


It would be funny if there are a bunch of cougars hanging out at Six Flags
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The worst part about seeing a large cat in your yard is that no one believes you until something here eaten.
 
Bmorrison
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: MightyMerkin: Easy, stand tall, don't make eye contact, and don't buy it a drink.

And for the love of Allah don't give it your number.


or say Ma'am
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm old enough to have used film and videotape. I'm still trying to get my brain to adjust to the correct verb for "recorded motion by electronic method." I mean, "photographed" works o.k. for still images, but I d
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I'm old enough to have used film and videotape. I'm still trying to get my brain to adjust to the correct verb for "recorded motion by electronic method." I mean, "photographed" works o.k. for still images, but I d


Crap.

I don't like "videoed" for motion, but it's the shortest thing I can think of.

/Nerdy old white guy problems
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Trainspotr: Gurnee is not Chicago. It's practically Wisconsin.

Anything north of Belmont is practically Wisconsin.


Hey now, north of Foster at least.
 
elgrancerdo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jtown: [i.pinimg.com image 440x352]


I think these ones will buy you a drink...
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


/ proceed with caution
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Johnson: better news footage:
[YouTube video: News report wild cougar]


That cat is probably wondering why none of them are feeding it right now.
 
probesport
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No Cougar, but i do have a big lizard in my back yard.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: / proceed with caution


Why? What's the worst thing that can happen?

/I'm tired of proceeding with caution.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Destructor: elgrancerdo: / proceed with caution

Why? What's the worst thing that can happen?

/I'm tired of proceeding with caution.


Nothing, legally.  All three are Not Your Mom so anything you do together* is perfectly fine.  Whether or not you will be able walk straight the next day is entirely up for grabs.

*together, or with all at the same time
**only if you have at least a million dollars, because chicks only go for guys who look like us if they have that kind of money
***asterisks are the new slashies
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mortimer_ford: You know, would it kill anyone to measure something in the video for scale?


If they are code, the steps are 7 7/8 inches high. Work from there.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
