(Somerset Live)   Bath and North East Somerset Council aren't doing phrasing anymore   (somersetlive.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I find this funny since Bath and North East are both towns in Pennsylvania, but North East is the northernmost town in PA....in Erie County in the Northwest!
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twitter! Meltdown!! Tweet! MELTDOWN!!!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they're not wrong.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the safest person to have sex with is yourself"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Wife of Bath unavailable for comment.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

sozelle: Twitter! Meltdown!! Tweet! MELTDOWN!!!


Yeah, I'm not sure if that warranted a meltdown, though Twitter would "cancel" me if I said that on Twitter.
 
bingethinker [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Gripping story.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We are talking Somerset here, where incest is a major part of indigenous culture. There is a going to be a LOT more special education needed there five years from now and I don't blame the council for encouraging people t wank instead.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Mine's not long enough
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you can't be with the one you love, love the one you're with...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's just the subtle British way of saying gfy.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Both my hands recently informed me that I don't talk to them anymore, and informed me that they want to start seeing other people. I said "great, that's what I want too!" It kinda went downhill from there.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mangobunny
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can we find who's responsible for all the local english papers using the same horrendous website template and fire them into the sun?
 
