 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Morning Call)   Infectious PA woman goes out on the town after quarantine, gets a night in jail and a new ankle bracelet   (mcall.com) divider line
27
    More: Murica, Infectious disease, Health care, Want, city health officials, United States Senate, Hearing, State, Need  
•       •       •

865 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2020 at 9:35 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Due to illness, the role of Florida will be played by Pennsylvania today.

/ Pennsyltucky trifecta in play
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I've learned from my actions," she told the judge, according to the Times-News. "I want to go home."

If only she had such affection for her home before she acted like an asshole.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She apologized and said she hadn't read a letter she signed warning of potential legal action for failing to quarantine

Bad monkey.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At a time when many people are complaining about their freedoms being destroyed, threatening to lock up quarantine violators will fan those flames of resentment

Let me calm you down a little bit with my fire extinguisher of reason.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who probably don't care? The 27 people the Erie woman may have infected.
Because of her actions, those people had to quarantine, too, because they came in contact with her, or came in contact with others she had encountered

people who break quarantine should be made to pay for any lost income or incurred medical expenses for people they exposed to the virus

and it still won't make them stop and think of the consequences
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: At a time when many people are complaining about their freedoms being destroyed, threatening to lock up quarantine violators will fan those flames of resentment

Let me calm you down a little bit with my fire extinguisher of reason.


Part of me hopes that she went to a "Liberate (insert state here)" protest or two.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"She attended a party, did some banking and had her vehicle repaired in the days after testing positive "

Waiting for the freedom orcs to show up to defend her rights to "live her life" and take care of such "essential activities".
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thorpe: "She attended a party, did some banking and had her vehicle repaired in the days after testing positive "

Waiting for the freedom orcs to show up to defend her rights to "live her life" and take care of such "essential activities".


Of the three things listed, only the party was non-essential. But now all of her friends will think she's non-essential because all of them had to actually quarantine themselves (not "shelter in place") and a few might get sick.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thank God she only gave me herpes.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTFA:

At a time when many people are complaining about their freedoms being destroyed, threatening to lock up quarantine violators will fan those flames of resentment.

Antigovernment rhetoric has been so ubiquitous, it's time right-wingers get a lesson in the proper role of the individual to the state anyway. In a democracy, the state represents the collective will to do collective good. Enforcing a quarantine against selfish assholes during a pandemic is exactly the kind of thing we have a state for.

Your right to spread deadly disease ends where my health begins.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's people like this that ruin it for everyone. We won't return to any form of normalcy if the case count remains high and people like her make it worse for everyone else. A shunning should be in the works.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I hope she spreads the virus to her whole family.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Selfish seaward.
 
sirgrim
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Attempted murder and reckless endangerment charges seem warranted.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: Thank God she only gave me herpes.


You can't be sure. You may be asymptomatic for Covidaids.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: She apologized and said she hadn't read a letter she signed warning of potential legal action for failing to quarantine

Bad monkey.


What a biatch. Even if she was stupid enough not to read what she was signing, the reaction to testing positive for a contagious and potentially deadly disease shouldn't be "LET GO OUT AND PARTAAAAYYYY!!"

Unless you're a stupid, selfish biatch.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
thanks to the reds of the ACLU we are no longer able to post quarantine warning signs on infected homes or businesses. the ACLU is not necessarily looking out for the good of the people. remember this.

anyone who signs letters, documents, forms, contracts, binding paperwork, invoices et cetera without first reading them is a damn fool jackass moran. remember this.
 
sirgrim
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"I've learned from my actions," she told the judge, according to the Times-News. "I want to go home."

No you will say you learned in order to go home. Sit back down you can get your roots done in 10 to 25.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"She attended a party, did some banking and had her vehicle repaired in the days after testing positive,"

Selfish oont , just because the service center is open doesn't make it o.k. break quarantine and risk others.
Because those people don't have families or anything.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Edith Does Erie".    Worst sequel ever.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think testing positive and knowingly failing/refusing to quarantine should carry similar charges and penalties to DUI. You may not have caught it willingly but once you're aware of it you have to behave responsibly.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: You know who probably don't care? The 27 people the Erie woman may have infected.
Because of her actions, those people had to quarantine, too, because they came in contact with her, or came in contact with others she had encountered

people who break quarantine should be made to pay for any lost income or incurred medical expenses for people they exposed to the virus

and it still won't make them stop and think of the consequences


Yes and how many of those 27 could die from her actions or have permanent respiratory problems. I am only surprised she didn't attend a reopen protest.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm sure there is an assault on and freedom and totally what Commies would do
 
limboslam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't get it...
Fark user imageView Full Size

He never had to go to jail.
 
Xenolith0
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: thorpe: "She attended a party, did some banking and had her vehicle repaired in the days after testing positive "

Waiting for the freedom orcs to show up to defend her rights to "live her life" and take care of such "essential activities".

Of the three things listed, only the party was non-essential. But now all of her friends will think she's non-essential because all of them had to actually quarantine themselves (not "shelter in place") and a few might get sick.


Actually without more information the banking can't be ruled essential
Did she insist on depositing a check with a teller instead of using an ATM or her phone

Car repairs? That's a vague term, is getting a dent pulled essential? Is changing tires that have 30% tread left essential?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Xenolith0: [Fark user image image 700x708]


I look forward to hearing about the people who spread Covid knowingly
I even expect there will be some assholes who will claim they were trying to help establish herd immunity.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.