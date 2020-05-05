 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WDRB Louisville)   Man uses laser light show to project messages of hope to town residents, promote 'Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy'. Bonus: Farker's friend   (wdrb.com) divider line
11
    More: Hero, Laser, Brett Hays uses, Louisville, Kentucky, Laser lighting display, Light beam, laser light show, Fear Fair Haunted House, southern Indiana  
•       •       •

692 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2020 at 10:53 AM (58 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have gone with "Sorry for the inconvenience", but ok.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, now do a penis.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Up next: Thanks for all the fish.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Has anyone checked to make sure the dolphins are ok?
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Soon to be arrested. Didn't have permission to use silo.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What I imagine the results to be:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oops.  Milli watt
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dreadwoods Ghost Bride
Youtube U5Z431hzkSc


If I'm going to set up a projection, I'd be doing this.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He seems like a hoopy frood who knows where his towel is.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AloysiusSnuffleupagus: Has anyone checked to make sure the dolphins are ok?


Well, they lost Don Shula the other day and who knows when they'll play again, so...
 
Mouser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
VOGON CONSTRUCTION FLEET 2020
 
Alex_Lee [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cool light show. We need to have lots more public visual reminders for the covidiots.


/Seymour, Indiana?
Subby, I am so sorry.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.