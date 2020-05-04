 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LA Times)   Apparently the current dominant coronavirus strain is actually a mutated version that is much more contagious than the original. But go ahead and ease social restrictions now, red states, by all means   (latimes.com) divider line
135
    More: Scary, Immune system, DNA, Mutation, Influenza, Evolution, new strain of the coronavirus, Natural selection, virus' spikes  
•       •       •

1769 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2020 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



135 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
shiat. Maybe this is Captain Trips.
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So will trump now call it the eurovirus?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've already explained to a few acquaintances that the easing of restrictions doesn't mean it's safe.  It more that hospitals in your area once again have some beds available and/or they realize that people need to earn some money. Don't be throwing out your masks and swapping spit with strangers just yet.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FlashHarry: shiat. Maybe this is Captain Trips.


nope.

Captain Trips had a much higher mortality rate and was a fictional disease made up by an author who has said "This is not Captain Trips"

As far as contagion, it'd be really helpful if we were sure how many people have been infected in the first place.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: I've already explained to a few acquaintances that the easing of restrictions doesn't mean it's safe.  It more that hospitals in your area once again have some beds available and/or they realize that people need to earn some money. Don't be throwing out your masks and swapping spit with strangers just yet.


I'm enjoying the hell out of news reports that speak of this as if it were past tense.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: I've already explained to a few acquaintances that the easing of restrictions doesn't mean it's safe.


Wrong.  The "Kush" said everything was okay on Fox News a few days ago.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I find my surprised face, I'll put it on.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sometimes called an optimist:  I'm hoping that the current trend among (mostly southerners and rural gun toters) will eventually lead to a rise in national IQ scores.

Sure is nice to see the right to lifers out there.  We need a large anti-abortion protest on the Mall of the Americas in DC, very large, 4th of July Obama Inauguration Day large, with lots of hugging and kissing.  Will the Dear Leader please order up a 4th of July spectacular for Memorial Day and announce a great reopening celebration, please, pretty please.

Meanwhile:  forget baseball and football for a while.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See this is what we get for all that social distancing... we forced that poor virus to become extra contagious.

And now that it's gone through all that effort due to our selfishness, does it get any recognition for that?

No... only scorn.  You monsters.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: FlashHarry: shiat. Maybe this is Captain Trips.

nope.

Captain Trips had a much higher mortality rate and was a fictional disease made up by an author who has said "This is not Captain Trips"

As far as contagion, it'd be really helpful if we were sure how many people have been infected in the first place.


Captain Trumps is a better name because as you've pointed out, the lethality of the virus is not what is killing so many people. Porkbelly is sadly probably right and we're going to have to wait them  out while they kill one another off with smug denial. If so many other people didn't have to suffer needlessly in that scenario I'd feel better about that.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Ker_Thwap: I've already explained to a few acquaintances that the easing of restrictions doesn't mean it's safe.

Wrong.  The "Kush" said everything was okay on Fox News a few days ago.


F*ck. We're all gonna die:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how long should everyone hide in their basements for?
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well well, a print newspaper is doing investigative journalism that has an effect on everyone's health. But let's go for all that free facebook crap because it is just as good.
/loyal subscriber to the LA Times.
 
Jerkstorebestseller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: shiat. Maybe this is Captain Trips.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porkbelly: I'm sometimes called an optimist:  I'm hoping that the current trend among (mostly southerners and rural gun toters) will eventually lead to a rise in national IQ scores.

Sure is nice to see the right to lifers out there.  We need a large anti-abortion protest on the Mall of the Americas in DC, very large, 4th of July Obama Inauguration Day large, with lots of hugging and kissing.  Will the Dear Leader please order up a 4th of July spectacular for Memorial Day and announce a great reopening celebration, please, pretty please.

Meanwhile:  forget baseball and football for a while.


Lets not be cheering death on anyone, that makes us no better than them. I do cheer that people will see the rise in cases and start to wise up. Hopefully most of those cases aren't fatal. People don't learn a lesson when they are dead.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Ker_Thwap: I've already explained to a few acquaintances that the easing of restrictions doesn't mean it's safe.

Wrong.  The "Kush" said everything was okay on Fox News a few days ago.


That's what you get for smoking kush.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although the researchers don't yet know the details about how the mutated spike behaves inside the body, it's clearly doing something that gives it an evolutionary advantage over its predecessor and is fueling its rapid spread. One scientist called it a "classic case of Darwinian evolution."

Oh thank goodness, my Bible will be all I need to ride this out.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MindStalker:

Lets not be cheering death on anyone, that makes us no better than them. I do cheer that people will see the rise in cases and start to wise up. Hopefully most of those cases aren't fatal. People don't learn a lesson when they are dead.

I wish no ill will on anyone (well, maybe jail for the current administration), but as an asthma guy I wont go out no matter what they open until this all blows over.  My only hope is one of the dumb states that reopens everything will have such a spike, or second wave, as to be a precautionary tale to the rest of the country.
I dont like be couped up at home as much as the next guy, but damnit you dont need a freaking haircut you dumbasses.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porkbelly: I'm sometimes called an optimist:  I'm hoping that the current trend among (mostly southerners and rural gun toters) will eventually lead to a rise in national IQ scores.

Sure is nice to see the right to lifers out there.  We need a large anti-abortion protest on the Mall of the Americas in DC, very large, 4th of July Obama Inauguration Day large, with lots of hugging and kissing.  Will the Dear Leader please order up a 4th of July spectacular for Memorial Day and announce a great reopening celebration, please, pretty please.

Meanwhile:  forget baseball and football for a while.


As someone that is currently living in the south; surprisingly enough, most people still are taking the social distancing serious. I see many people wearing masks even while driving their cars.
The people doing the protesting, are a small group of morons, and don't represent the population as a whole.
My mother who still lives in California, texted me pictures of protesters in her smallish city.
So the notion that this is just a red state issue, is just not correct.

/It's not easy being blue in a red state.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. politicize it subby. I know this is what fark has become, but fark you .
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: Ker_Thwap: I've already explained to a few acquaintances that the easing of restrictions doesn't mean it's safe.  It more that hospitals in your area once again have some beds available and/or they realize that people need to earn some money. Don't be throwing out your masks and swapping spit with strangers just yet.

I'm enjoying the hell out of news reports that speak of this as if it were past tense.


And Pfizer is starting vaccine trials! Man, that was some few months huh?
 
doomjesse [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mainsail: When I find my surprised face, I'll put it on.


It's in the basement will all those other faces you put on... and some lotion in a basket.
 
wood0366
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All these folks acting like a pandemic is like some sort of thunderstorm warning.

This is a full-on emergency; this is a flood where the waters never drop, a hurricane sitting in the harbor, an earthquake still shaking. Things are going to break, things that already are broken are going to get worse, and people are going to die in larger numbers if they don't start treating it like a real problem.

It's not going to just go away until there's a vaccine or we hit a population low enough that those still alive are incidentally immune and are able to maintain herd immunity.
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MindStalker: Porkbelly: I'm sometimes called an optimist:  I'm hoping that the current trend among (mostly southerners and rural gun toters) will eventually lead to a rise in national IQ scores.

Sure is nice to see the right to lifers out there.  We need a large anti-abortion protest on the Mall of the Americas in DC, very large, 4th of July Obama Inauguration Day large, with lots of hugging and kissing.  Will the Dear Leader please order up a 4th of July spectacular for Memorial Day and announce a great reopening celebration, please, pretty please.

Meanwhile:  forget baseball and football for a while.

Lets not be cheering death on anyone, that makes us no better than them. I do cheer that people will see the rise in cases and start to wise up. Hopefully most of those cases aren't fatal. People don't learn a lesson when they are dead.


Sad thing is, if it's not fatal there will be more "It's just the flu!"
Which, I mean, fewer fatalities would be great, but the smugness will be overwhelming.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
compote.slate.comView Full Size

The 400,000 line assumes that number of Americans are currently infected.  The 2,000,000 and 4,000,000 lines are assumptions of "what if" the current number of infections is that high - which appears possible.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doomjesse: mainsail: When I find my surprised face, I'll put it on.

It's in the basement will all those other faces you put on... and some lotion in a basket.


Oh yeah- under the hose.
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Porkbelly: I'm sometimes called an optimist:  I'm hoping that the current trend among (mostly southerners and rural gun toters) will eventually lead to a rise in national IQ scores.

Sure is nice to see the right to lifers out there.  We need a large anti-abortion protest on the Mall of the Americas in DC, very large, 4th of July Obama Inauguration Day large, with lots of hugging and kissing.  Will the Dear Leader please order up a 4th of July spectacular for Memorial Day and announce a great reopening celebration, please, pretty please.

Meanwhile:  forget baseball and football for a while.

As someone that is currently living in the south; surprisingly enough, most people still are taking the social distancing serious. I see many people wearing masks even while driving their cars.
The people doing the protesting, are a small group of morons, and don't represent the population as a whole.
My mother who still lives in California, texted me pictures of protesters in her smallish city.
So the notion that this is just a red state issue, is just not correct.

/It's not easy being blue in a red state.


As a rare species of blue Hoosier myself...I understand
 
JerryHeisenberg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: So how long should everyone hide in their basements for?


No one is hiding in their basements.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: So how long should everyone hide in their basements for?


Wait, you were told "Stay away from other people so this crud doesn't spread" and heard "Hide! Hide away in your basement from a bug!"? And then did it? Yeesh. I can see why you idiots are going stir crazy.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Yes. politicize it subby. I know this is what fark has become, but fark you .


Your legitimate concern is noted.  Sad!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: shiat. Maybe this is Captain Trips.


Not quite. Maybe Lieutenant Trips.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans said that people over 60 should die for the economy and that a 2 to 3% bump in children's mortality rate were acceptable. There was no major push back from "moderate" Republicans.

You think this news is going to phase these psychos?
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hospitalizations are less than expected, maybe this is a less harmful, more contagious version. Which would be good news.
 
Dunkel_99
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chevello: MindStalker: Porkbelly: I'm sometimes called an optimist:  I'm hoping that the current trend among (mostly southerners and rural gun toters) will eventually lead to a rise in national IQ scores.

Sure is nice to see the right to lifers out there.  We need a large anti-abortion protest on the Mall of the Americas in DC, very large, 4th of July Obama Inauguration Day large, with lots of hugging and kissing.  Will the Dear Leader please order up a 4th of July spectacular for Memorial Day and announce a great reopening celebration, please, pretty please.

Meanwhile:  forget baseball and football for a while.

Lets not be cheering death on anyone, that makes us no better than them. I do cheer that people will see the rise in cases and start to wise up. Hopefully most of those cases aren't fatal. People don't learn a lesson when they are dead.

Sad thing is, if it's not fatal there will be more "It's just the flu!"
Which, I mean, fewer fatalities would be great, but the smugness will be overwhelming.


Who? Yours or theirs?
 
karnal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: So how long should everyone hide in their basements for?


Ask Biden
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: So how long should everyone hide in their basements for?


"Former President Trump*" plus 6 weeks or so.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's that moran from a couple of weeks ago who was "convinced" that American businessmen going to Wuhan brought the virus to the USA, and that the Asia->Europe->USA vector was not possible?

To be honest, this might actually explain quite a bit about why places like Washington State and California, despite having very early infections, never went full-blown like NYC. They got the lesser Asian strain while the full-blown Italy version landed on the East Coast.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Chinesenookiefactory: Yes. politicize it subby. I know this is what fark has become, but fark you .

Your legitimate concern is noted.  Sad!


Yes, heaven forbid we politicize the "Democrat hoax" virus.

CM, YFOB
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see any serious flaws in the work, but I'm still skeptical without peer review. Hopefully it doesn't hold up to scrutiny.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Derek Force: but damnit you dont need a freaking haircut you dumbasses.


but, but, mah mullet needs a trimin!
 
karnal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Jeebus Saves: So how long should everyone hide in their basements for?

No one is hiding in their basements.


Peter von Nostrand: Republicans said that people over 60 should die for the economy and that a 2 to 3% bump in children's mortality rate were acceptable. There was no major push back from "moderate" Republicans.

You think this news is going to phase these psychos?


Which Republicans said that?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Yes. politicize it subby. I know this is what fark has become, but fark you .


Yeah, it sucks that Fark has become all about politics. I miss the old days, when creepy predators trolled TFD for nudes and when we were a footnote in some weird Reddit ARG about some guy that was a contract killer.

Anyway, sorry that we had to distract you from the story about deadly infectious diseases by reminding you that conservatives suck.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Jeebus Saves: So how long should everyone hide in their basements for?

No one is hiding in their basements.


Shhh! Don't tell him!!
We had him going for it.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Porkbelly: I'm sometimes called an optimist:  I'm hoping that the current trend among (mostly southerners and rural gun toters) will eventually lead to a rise in national IQ scores.

Sure is nice to see the right to lifers out there.  We need a large anti-abortion protest on the Mall of the Americas in DC, very large, 4th of July Obama Inauguration Day large, with lots of hugging and kissing.  Will the Dear Leader please order up a 4th of July spectacular for Memorial Day and announce a great reopening celebration, please, pretty please.

Meanwhile:  forget baseball and football for a while.

As someone that is currently living in the south; surprisingly enough, most people still are taking the social distancing serious. I see many people wearing masks even while driving their cars.
The people doing the protesting, are a small group of morons, and don't represent the population as a whole.
My mother who still lives in California, texted me pictures of protesters in her smallish city.
So the notion that this is just a red state issue, is just not correct.

/It's not easy being blue in a red state.


It takes a surprisingly small number of morons to fark things up for the rest of us, and they make up a large percentage of orderlies, guards and food-handlers.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The faster it spreads, the less chance it has to mutate.
 
JerryHeisenberg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

karnal: JerryHeisenberg: Jeebus Saves: So how long should everyone hide in their basements for?

No one is hiding in their basements.

Peter von Nostrand: Republicans said that people over 60 should die for the economy and that a 2 to 3% bump in children's mortality rate were acceptable. There was no major push back from "moderate" Republicans.

You think this news is going to phase these psychos?


Which Republicans said that?


All of them.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it's looking like most people are symptomatic, so maybe, just maybe, we don't have much to worry about unless you're old or in poor health. In that case, those people should stay at home for as long as they want to while the rest of us who aren't old or in poor health can earn a paycheck to - you know - pay the mortgage and feed ourselves.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/04/us/tri​u​mph-foods-outbreak-missouri/index.html​
 
JerryHeisenberg [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: I mean, it's looking like most people are symptomatic, so maybe, just maybe, we don't have much to worry about unless you're old or in poor health. In that case, those people should stay at home for as long as they want to while the rest of us who aren't old or in poor health can earn a paycheck to - you know - pay the mortgage and feed ourselves.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/04/us/triu​mph-foods-outbreak-missouri/index.html​


Na. I don't think you deserve a job.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: I'm sometimes called an optimist:  I'm hoping that the current trend among (mostly southerners and rural gun toters) will eventually lead to a rise in national IQ scores.

Sure is nice to see the right to lifers out there.  We need a large anti-abortion protest on the Mall of the Americas in DC, very large, 4th of July Obama Inauguration Day large, with lots of hugging and kissing.  Will the Dear Leader please order up a 4th of July spectacular for Memorial Day and announce a great reopening celebration, please, pretty please.

Meanwhile:  forget baseball and football for a while.


Georgia, is a southern state, lets see how things are going  down there with COVID infections.

https://www.wsbtv.com/news/georgia/af​r​ican-americans-make-up-80-coronavirus-​victims-georgia-cdc-says/GWZEMCYQR5FYD​LCYIGBOO6IIVY/

Probably not a good idea to bring up IQ in this context given the reality of the situation and who is taking the brunt of this disease.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
So, because coronavirus v1.0 wasn't deadly/contagious enough, Mother Nature releases an update.

If there were anything that just screams "she's sick and tired of our shiat," this is it.
 
Displayed 50 of 135 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.