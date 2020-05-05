 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   If the coronavirus and murder hornets don't kill us, at least we still have climate change killing off 'billions' in 50 years   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50 years? Who gives a shiat about 50 years? We'll be able to make it through the next four.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mugato: 50 years? Who gives a shiat about 50 years? We'll be able to make it through the next four.


At this point I'm just hoping to make it through hurricane season.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Earth will be fine. Humans maybe not.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So we're stuck with that shiatty tv show for another 50 years?
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Looks like some snow this weekend.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meh. If you look at stuff written 20 or 30 years ago, the stuff they're predicting in that article was going to happen in 2020.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"...conditions that are 'warmer than conditions deemed suitable for human life to flourish."


Welcome to Houston. Right now.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Meh. If you look at stuff written 20 or 30 years ago, the stuff they're predicting in that article was going to happen in 2020.


It was supposed to be like The Jetsons by now.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's fine.  In the 30s Elizabet Sobek at Faro Automated Solutions will help us claw back.  The 40s and 50s will be okay to good.  The 60s, err, not so much.
 
antnyjc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As much are we are trying  get a vaccine for Covid, remember that Covid is the Earth trying to find a Vaccinate itself from Humans before we kill it.
 
probesport
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At least they keep moving out the date.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bingethinker: Meh. If you look at stuff written 20 or 30 years ago, the stuff they're predicting in that article was going to happen in 2020.


I remember the Killer Bees scare of the 70's, including this gem of a movie

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0078350/​

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
