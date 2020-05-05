 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   If only Clara Peller were alive to ask this question   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Arby's.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went to my local butcher yesterday and he said "I got yer meat right here!", so I don't see what the problem is.
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She did make it to The Good Place, eventually.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The beef selection at our local stores is just about at normal levels.
I'm fine with eating soy based substitutes for a while, should to come to that.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The beef selection at our local stores is just about at normal levels.
I'm fine with eating soy based substitutes for a while, should to come to that.


This appears to be FUD from the Daily Mail. I don't eat much meat, but there are much better vegetables to eat than soy.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: I blame Arby's.


Motherfarkers got all the meats!
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hai guize, 'member when Mr Perdue said no shortage of food supply, it's all totes safe and plentiful?
 
tasteme
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

yes. looks expired, though
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tasteme: [Fark user image 400x255]
yes. looks expired, though


Does it come with a free peta activist?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tasteme: [Fark user image 400x255]
yes. looks expired, though


Now your name is steak.

Never knew you as Chloe; but thanks for the meat.
 
tasteme
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Evil Mackerel:  Does it come with a free peta activist?

oh, that reminds me!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tasteme: [Fark user image image 400x255]
yes. looks expired, though


That's what marinade is for.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

special20: Went to my local butcher yesterday and he said "I got yer meat right here!", so I don't see what the problem is.


Yeah, in the good old days of my youth, Sam the Butcher used to serve up tube steaks to Alice the Maid.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The beef selection at our local stores is just about at normal levels.
I'm fine with eating soy based substitutes for a while, should to come to that.

This appears to be FUD from the Daily Mail. I don't eat much meat, but there are much better vegetables to eat than soy.


It  can be done, but it isn't easy.

The best sources are beans - so prepare to eat at least two cups of beans every day. That's quite a bit, and I LOVE beans.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

special20: Went to my local butcher yesterday and he said "I got yer meat right here!", so I don't see what the problem is.


The deli / general store in my area closed its doors to everyone as soon as lockdown went into effect.  You have to call in your order, and they will bring it to the main door and take your card.  When this started, they said they have plenty of meat.  Now, things may have changed, but the population here is nowhere near city-like in any sense, plus we have an Aldi's, Super WM, and another grocery store.  So, hoping it we lose some stuff temporarily,  it won't be gone for long.

Also, the guy that runs the Mexican restaurant here was jazzed before things went nuts because he was all ready to go for spring break / Cinco de Mayo.  He has 4 month supply of chicken based on springtime consumption expectations.  I hope he manages to keep a steady supply until things clear up...
 
Banacek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: special20: Went to my local butcher yesterday and he said "I got yer meat right here!", so I don't see what the problem is.

Yeah, in the good old days of my youth, Sam the Butcher used to serve up tube steaks to Alice the Maid.


Like Fred Flintstone driving around with both feet?
 
Banacek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Banacek: Eightballjacket: special20: Went to my local butcher yesterday and he said "I got yer meat right here!", so I don't see what the problem is.

Yeah, in the good old days of my youth, Sam the Butcher used to serve up tube steaks to Alice the Maid.

Like Fred Flintstone driving around with both feet?


And today I learned it's "bald" feet lol
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

madgonad: WastrelWay: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The beef selection at our local stores is just about at normal levels.
I'm fine with eating soy based substitutes for a while, should to come to that.

This appears to be FUD from the Daily Mail. I don't eat much meat, but there are much better vegetables to eat than soy.

It  can be done, but it isn't easy.

The best sources are beans - so prepare to eat at least two cups of beans every day. That's quite a bit, and I LOVE beans.


madgonad:  "Let's carpool"

Literally everyone else:  "Maybe we should take separate cars"
 
Kavyboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Now your name is steak.


I knew a family who raised a calf for meat. His name was indeed Steak. Keepin' it real.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Banacek: Banacek: Eightballjacket: special20: Went to my local butcher yesterday and he said "I got yer meat right here!", so I don't see what the problem is.

Yeah, in the good old days of my youth, Sam the Butcher used to serve up tube steaks to Alice the Maid.

Like Fred Flintstone driving around with both feet?

And today I learned it's "bald" feet lol


Time to blow your mind:  the song is based upon the chord progression of "I Got Rhythm" by Gershwin.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The beef selection at our local stores is just about at normal levels.
I'm fine with eating soy based substitutes for a while, should to come to that.

This appears to be FUD from the Daily Mail. I don't eat much meat, but there are much better vegetables to eat than soy.


Wendy's is affected because their schtick is that they never use frozen beef.  All of their burgers are delivered to the store 3x/week.  This makes for a demanding Just-In-Time supply chain that can cause shortages before other restaurants that can ship and store frozen hamburgers.  Wendy's doesn't have a "buffer" of warehoused frozen patties.  So when a local supplier closes, say for a pandemic outbreak, they run out of beef.  It won't necessarily be nationwide, but a few regional stores would be highly likely.

/I used to work at a Wendy's in college.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

madgonad: WastrelWay: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The beef selection at our local stores is just about at normal levels.
I'm fine with eating soy based substitutes for a while, should to come to that.

This appears to be FUD from the Daily Mail. I don't eat much meat, but there are much better vegetables to eat than soy.

It  can be done, but it isn't easy.

The best sources are beans - so prepare to eat at least two cups of beans every day. That's quite a bit, and I LOVE beans.


Except those of us allergic to peanuts, soy, and most other legumes :(

/I don't eat much beef
//But god am I responsible for the deaths of countless chickens, turkeys, and pigs each year
 
Insain2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

madgonad: WastrelWay: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The beef selection at our local stores is just about at normal levels.
I'm fine with eating soy based substitutes for a while, should to come to that.

This appears to be FUD from the Daily Mail. I don't eat much meat, but there are much better vegetables to eat than soy.

It  can be done, but it isn't easy.

The best sources are beans - so prepare to eat at least two cups of beans every day. That's quite a bit, and I LOVE beans.


Fark user imageView Full Size

There are only 2 movies that mention beans....but this is the only one I know of that's a CLASSIC!!!!

Me personally I can live out em!!!!

Even my piggies don't want em....
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gar1013: tasteme: [Fark user image image 400x255]
yes. looks expired, though

That's what marinade traditional European cuisine is for.


yum
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

abmoraz: madgonad: WastrelWay: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The beef selection at our local stores is just about at normal levels.
I'm fine with eating soy based substitutes for a while, should to come to that.

This appears to be FUD from the Daily Mail. I don't eat much meat, but there are much better vegetables to eat than soy.

It  can be done, but it isn't easy.

The best sources are beans - so prepare to eat at least two cups of beans every day. That's quite a bit, and I LOVE beans.

Except those of us allergic to peanuts, soy, and most other legumes :(

/I don't eat much beef
//But god am I responsible for the deaths of countless chickens, turkeys, and pigs each year


I try to limit red meat too. Maybe 3-5 servings in a week? I make-up the iron by eating a lot of beans, broccoli, kale, and spinach. Really trying to get more calories from lean protein sources and lots of veggies. Haven't had a burger for...probably three months now? My splurge is carnitas and chili, maybe an occasional small steak at home. Typical protein involves some form of chicken over noodles or rice. Fish when it is reasonable. Lots of nuts. I also have to avoid soybeans due to my wife's issues with the 'estrogen' in it - and I LOVE edamame. When my wife isn't eating dinner with us the kids demand edamame. We probably eat a pound of it.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: special20: Went to my local butcher yesterday and he said "I got yer meat right here!", so I don't see what the problem is.

Yeah, in the good old days of my youth, Sam the Butcher used to serve up tube steaks to Alice the Maid.


'member the episode where Alice was sick and Sam couldn't take her to the meat ball?
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Insain2: madgonad: WastrelWay: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The beef selection at our local stores is just about at normal levels.
I'm fine with eating soy based substitutes for a while, should to come to that.

This appears to be FUD from the Daily Mail. I don't eat much meat, but there are much better vegetables to eat than soy.

It  can be done, but it isn't easy.

The best sources are beans - so prepare to eat at least two cups of beans every day. That's quite a bit, and I LOVE beans.

[Fark user image 425x289]
There are only 2 movies that mention beans....but this is the only one I know of that's a CLASSIC!!!!

Me personally I can live out em!!!!

Even my piggies don't want em....


Would like a word:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
