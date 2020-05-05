 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sky.com)   Hate crimes against Chinese soaring during COVID crisis   (news.sky.com) divider line
44
    More: Sad, Police, Crime, Constable, Metropolitan Police Service, Abuse, British Transport Police, London, Criminal Investigation Department  
•       •       •

528 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2020 at 9:20 AM (58 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also anyone who looks partially Chinese or possibly Chinese.

Racists don't stop to determine if someone is actually half Japanese before they start punching and spitting.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We have to keep in mind that America learned its racism from the best.
 
IvanTheSilent [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: Also anyone who looks partially Chinese or possibly Chinese.

Racists don't stop to determine if someone is actually half Japanese before they start punching and spitting.


NSCSB:  About a week ago, was going to Kroger and was listening to AKFG.  Got approached by a wonderful Saltine-American who started biatching about chinks and COVID-19 and how he could shoot me in the parking lot and no jury in 'Murica would convict.  The spirits of Mr. Horace Smith and Mr. Daniel Wesson, tucked neatly in my pocket, made themselves known and the guy decided to be somewhere else very quickly.  Called the locals, and the responding officer let me know that since the guy who threatened me had boogied, they couldn't/wouldn't bother with trying to find out who he was (because apparently, the 30 or more cameras in the parking lot weren't anything important) and that I should "Probably not advertise that I'm Asian, at least until this shiat blows over."

Thanks, Irmo PD.

/NSCSB
 
IvanTheSilent [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IvanTheSilent: Purple_Urkle: Also anyone who looks partially Chinese or possibly Chinese.

Racists don't stop to determine if someone is actually half Japanese before they start punching and spitting.

NSCSB:  About a week ago, was going to Kroger and was listening to AKFG.  Got approached by a wonderful Saltine-American who started biatching about chinks and COVID-19 and how he could shoot me in the parking lot and no jury in 'Murica would convict.  The spirits of Mr. Horace Smith and Mr. Daniel Wesson, tucked neatly in my pocket, made themselves known and the guy decided to be somewhere else very quickly.  Called the locals, and the responding officer let me know that since the guy who threatened me had boogied, they couldn't/wouldn't bother with trying to find out who he was (because apparently, the 30 or more cameras in the parking lot weren't anything important) and that I should "Probably not advertise that I'm Asian, at least until this shiat blows over."

Thanks, Irmo PD.

/NSCSB


Forgot to note, I'm half-Korean, half-Polish, and learned some basic Japanese whilst in the Air Force.  Yes, my ancestors are all looking down on me with scorn.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
sky news is a far right racist 'news' outlet.
 
IvanTheSilent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: sky news is a far right racist 'news' outlet.


Is it?  I know Daily Fail, despite its very traditional marquee, is a rag that makes Enquirer look like hard-hitting factual journalism, but that's all I really know about British "news" outside the BBC.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About three weeks go, a friend of mine texted me about a group of three kids in their upper teens harassing a Chinese guy who was jogging in her neighborhood right where she likes to walk/run (someone posted to NextDoor).  The next day, she made sure to go running - I asked her if she was looking for those teenagers and she was like, "Hell yes.  If the say anything to me, I'm gong to chew their ass." or something to that effect - she's Cantonese (mainland).
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that does it.  I am nor visiting the UK during this craziness
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When this first started, the Chinese food places around here had to close because they were getting death threats.

And, if it's not obvious enough, it doesn't farking help that our president is actively stirring up anti-Chinese sentiment.  Such to the extent that the Chinese are actually discussing the possibility of an armed conflict with the US.

So, f'n Trump might get his war after all.

Why is there no way to shut him the fark up?!
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

IvanTheSilent: Forgot to note, I'm half-Korean, half-Polish, and learned some basic Japanese whilst in the Air Force. Yes, my ancestors are all looking down on me with scorn.


Only the dead ones.
Just tell the Polish ones that you were planning to betray the Japanese to the Ryukyu Kingdom.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

IvanTheSilent: IvanTheSilent: Purple_Urkle: Also anyone who looks partially Chinese or possibly Chinese.

Racists don't stop to determine if someone is actually half Japanese before they start punching and spitting.

NSCSB:  About a week ago, was going to Kroger and was listening to AKFG.  Got approached by a wonderful Saltine-American who started biatching about chinks and COVID-19 and how he could shoot me in the parking lot and no jury in 'Murica would convict.  The spirits of Mr. Horace Smith and Mr. Daniel Wesson, tucked neatly in my pocket, made themselves known and the guy decided to be somewhere else very quickly.  Called the locals, and the responding officer let me know that since the guy who threatened me had boogied, they couldn't/wouldn't bother with trying to find out who he was (because apparently, the 30 or more cameras in the parking lot weren't anything important) and that I should "Probably not advertise that I'm Asian, at least until this shiat blows over."

Thanks, Irmo PD.

/NSCSB

Forgot to note, I'm half-Korean, half-Polish, and learned some basic Japanese whilst in the Air Force.  Yes, my ancestors are all looking down on me with scorn.


You have thurory shamed your famaree.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I asked her if she was looking for those teenagers and she was like, "Hell yes."

Sounds like something a rich lady would do right before being raped and murdered.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

IvanTheSilent: I should "Probably not advertise that I'm Asian, at least until this shiat blows over"


Yeah, put those eyes back to normal.  What's wrong with you?
 
geggy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
People have stopped ordering take out food from restaurants in Boston's Chinatown. They aren't doing so well and few have tanked. Racism is highly suspected.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So the Karen's are now pissed because black people are in the neighborhood and Chinese people are in the neighborhood. But remember everyone, they aren't racist. They just hate and are scared of anyone that doesn't look like them.
 
guestguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: IvanTheSilent: IvanTheSilent: Purple_Urkle: Also anyone who looks partially Chinese or possibly Chinese.

Racists don't stop to determine if someone is actually half Japanese before they start punching and spitting.

NSCSB:  About a week ago, was going to Kroger and was listening to AKFG.  Got approached by a wonderful Saltine-American who started biatching about chinks and COVID-19 and how he could shoot me in the parking lot and no jury in 'Murica would convict.  The spirits of Mr. Horace Smith and Mr. Daniel Wesson, tucked neatly in my pocket, made themselves known and the guy decided to be somewhere else very quickly.  Called the locals, and the responding officer let me know that since the guy who threatened me had boogied, they couldn't/wouldn't bother with trying to find out who he was (because apparently, the 30 or more cameras in the parking lot weren't anything important) and that I should "Probably not advertise that I'm Asian, at least until this shiat blows over."

Thanks, Irmo PD.

/NSCSB

Forgot to note, I'm half-Korean, half-Polish, and learned some basic Japanese whilst in the Air Force.  Yes, my ancestors are all looking down on me with scorn.

You have thurory shamed your famaree.


meme-generator.comView Full Size
 
way south
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Europe in general, and the UK specifically, is truly a racist shiathole.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Some peoples here gave peoples who look Asian a wide berth when passing them on foot, that was at the beginning of the year before we started social distancing. Even my father was appalled and he's been criticizing Trudeau for not closing the frontier since January.
 
Flincher
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

IvanTheSilent: Purple_Urkle: Also anyone who looks partially Chinese or possibly Chinese.

Racists don't stop to determine if someone is actually half Japanese before they start punching and spitting.

NSCSB:  About a week ago, was going to Kroger and was listening to AKFG.  Got approached by a wonderful Saltine-American who started biatching about chinks and COVID-19 and how he could shoot me in the parking lot and no jury in 'Murica would convict.  The spirits of Mr. Horace Smith and Mr. Daniel Wesson, tucked neatly in my pocket, made themselves known and the guy decided to be somewhere else very quickly.  Called the locals, and the responding officer let me know that since the guy who threatened me had boogied, they couldn't/wouldn't bother with trying to find out who he was (because apparently, the 30 or more cameras in the parking lot weren't anything important) and that I should "Probably not advertise that I'm Asian, at least until this shiat blows over."

Thanks, Irmo PD.

/NSCSB


If the S&W spirits had passed through that ingrate, you might have just stopped a potential mass shooter who would be targeting anyone of Asian heritage.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

IvanTheSilent: some_beer_drinker: sky news is a far right racist 'news' outlet.

Is it?  I know Daily Fail, despite its very traditional marquee, is a rag that makes Enquirer look like hard-hitting factual journalism, but that's all I really know about British "news" outside the BBC.


i see clips from sky news on youtube too often, and frankly, it makes me sick to my stomach
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

IvanTheSilent: Purple_Urkle: Also anyone who looks partially Chinese or possibly Chinese.

Racists don't stop to determine if someone is actually half Japanese before they start punching and spitting.

NSCSB:  About a week ago, was going to Kroger and was listening to AKFG.  Got approached by a wonderful Saltine-American who started biatching about chinks and COVID-19 and how he could shoot me in the parking lot and no jury in 'Murica would convict.  The spirits of Mr. Horace Smith and Mr. Daniel Wesson, tucked neatly in my pocket, made themselves known and the guy decided to be somewhere else very quickly.  Called the locals, and the responding officer let me know that since the guy who threatened me had boogied, they couldn't/wouldn't bother with trying to find out who he was (because apparently, the 30 or more cameras in the parking lot weren't anything important) and that I should "Probably not advertise that I'm Asian, at least until this shiat blows over."

Thanks, Irmo PD.

/NSCSB


Have you figured out how to stop advertising that you're Asian yet?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: When this first started, the Chinese food places around here had to close because they were getting death threats.

And, if it's not obvious enough, it doesn't farking help that our president is actively stirring up anti-Chinese sentiment.  Such to the extent that the Chinese are actually discussing the possibility of an armed conflict with the US.

So, f'n Trump might get his war after all.

Why is there no way to shut him the fark up?!


There is a way.  Your elected representatives see no need to use it.  In fact, they enable the President's behavior.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MythDragon: IvanTheSilent: I should "Probably not advertise that I'm Asian, at least until this shiat blows over"

Yeah, put those eyes back to normal.  What's wrong with you?


I know, right?!
Can you at least try being a little bit less Asian?
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He seems conflicted.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Chinese food place near my house re opened in April.  It IS run primarily by people of Chines ethnic origin.

Me and the old lady eat there at least once a week.  They're doing contactless pickup.  Which is great.

I also believe in supporting local businesses when things get rough, particularly those that may be unfairly impacted by idiots.

And they have really good take out.  The Orange Chicken is good, and I love their wonton soup.

I think that's gonna be dinner tonight....
 
probesport
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Also anyone who looks partially Chinese or possibly Chinese.

Racists don't stop to determine if someone is actually half Japanese before they start punching and spitting.


c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LL316: IvanTheSilent: Purple_Urkle: Also anyone who looks partially Chinese or possibly Chinese.

Racists don't stop to determine if someone is actually half Japanese before they start punching and spitting.

NSCSB:  About a week ago, was going to Kroger and was listening to AKFG.  Got approached by a wonderful Saltine-American who started biatching about chinks and COVID-19 and how he could shoot me in the parking lot and no jury in 'Murica would convict.  The spirits of Mr. Horace Smith and Mr. Daniel Wesson, tucked neatly in my pocket, made themselves known and the guy decided to be somewhere else very quickly.  Called the locals, and the responding officer let me know that since the guy who threatened me had boogied, they couldn't/wouldn't bother with trying to find out who he was (because apparently, the 30 or more cameras in the parking lot weren't anything important) and that I should "Probably not advertise that I'm Asian, at least until this shiat blows over."

Thanks, Irmo PD.

/NSCSB

Have you figured out how to stop advertising that you're Asian yet?


I would recommend they stop buying Facebook ads about it. That may help.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I hope there is something to those reports of UFOs we heard about recently. Aliens, do you have an asylum program for dismayed humans?
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

IvanTheSilent: Forgot to note, I'm half-Korean, half-Polish, and learned some basic Japanese whilst in the Air Force. Yes, my ancestors are all looking down on me with scorn.


I think they are wafting cabbage farts at you.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That was a very NSCBS, Ivan.

:(
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

geggy: People have stopped ordering take out food from restaurants in Boston's Chinatown. They aren't doing so well and few have tanked. Racism is highly suspected.


In Boston?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: The Orange Chicken is good


We get it. You love the president.
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Anybody else get a whiff of smollett?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

IvanTheSilent: I'm half-Korean, half-Polish


Wow - your family holiday meals must have been nuts.
 
Keethera
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

guestguy: Por que tan serioso: IvanTheSilent: IvanTheSilent: Purple_Urkle: Also anyone who looks partially Chinese or possibly Chinese.

Racists don't stop to determine if someone is actually half Japanese before they start punching and spitting.

NSCSB:  About a week ago, was going to Kroger and was listening to AKFG.  Got approached by a wonderful Saltine-American who started biatching about chinks and COVID-19 and how he could shoot me in the parking lot and no jury in 'Murica would convict.  The spirits of Mr. Horace Smith and Mr. Daniel Wesson, tucked neatly in my pocket, made themselves known and the guy decided to be somewhere else very quickly.  Called the locals, and the responding officer let me know that since the guy who threatened me had boogied, they couldn't/wouldn't bother with trying to find out who he was (because apparently, the 30 or more cameras in the parking lot weren't anything important) and that I should "Probably not advertise that I'm Asian, at least until this shiat blows over."

Thanks, Irmo PD.

/NSCSB

Forgot to note, I'm half-Korean, half-Polish, and learned some basic Japanese whilst in the Air Force.  Yes, my ancestors are all looking down on me with scorn.

You have thurory shamed your famaree.

[meme-generator.com image 600x450]


I think you mean "SERIOUSRY?"
 
Train_of_Thought
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
These ads run probably run 30x a day where I'm at in Pennsylvania.  Why not 2 birds with 1 stone?  Stir up some anti-chinese hatred and also direct it at Joe Biden:

https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign​/​495649-pro-trump-group-releases-anothe​r-round-of-beijing-biden-ads-in-battle​ground
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: You have thurory shamed your famaree.


Man, I used to think you were cool.

/just disgusted
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Train_of_Thought: These ads run probably run 30x a day where I'm at in Pennsylvania.  Why not 2 birds with 1 stone?  Stir up some anti-chinese hatred and also direct it at Joe Biden:

https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/​495649-pro-trump-group-releases-anothe​r-round-of-beijing-biden-ads-in-battle​ground


Holy shiat. Just pump the racism to 11 with that one.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Train_of_Thought: These ads run probably run 30x a day where I'm at in Pennsylvania.  Why not 2 birds with 1 stone?  Stir up some anti-chinese hatred and also direct it at Joe Biden:

https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/​495649-pro-trump-group-releases-anothe​r-round-of-beijing-biden-ads-in-battle​ground


Ads from that PAC run multiple times a day, every day. We're a swing state, Biden and Dem PACs need to step it up big time.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: durbnpoisn: When this first started, the Chinese food places around here had to close because they were getting death threats.

And, if it's not obvious enough, it doesn't farking help that our president is actively stirring up anti-Chinese sentiment.  Such to the extent that the Chinese are actually discussing the possibility of an armed conflict with the US.

So, f'n Trump might get his war after all.

Why is there no way to shut him the fark up?!

There is a way.  Your elected representatives see no need to use it.  In fact, they enable the President's behavior.


There's other ways as well.   But as a Canadian, I leave that to folks south of me to figure out....
 
tfresh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Por que tan serioso: You have thurory shamed your famaree.

Man, I used to think you were cool.

/just disgusted


Righten up Francis.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: IvanTheSilent: I'm half-Korean, half-Polish

Wow - your family holiday meals must have been nuts.


Mostly cabbage I would think.
 
limboslam
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i spent 20 years in china. im not saying it's right, but i understand
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.