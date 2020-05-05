 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Colson Whitehead becomes fourth writer ever to win Pulitzer Prize for fiction twice   (bbc.com) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like a made-up story.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But no Noble Prize.  Sux to be him.  I got three Nobles.  Including the Noble Roman.


BFletch651
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Silly How?  Do I make you laugh?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Introducing our new White House Press Secretary, ....
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Silly Subby.
 
probesport
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Are Whiteheads better than blackheads?
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fun fact:  The "reformatory" that is the subject of his book still has bodies being exhumed from unmarked graves that litter the property.  We know some really really bad shiat happened there.  But we'll never know the full scope of evil.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
His work is amazing. I am glad he won, especially for "The Nickel Boys". I need to finish that book for sure. The Underground Railroad is one of the most amazing works I've ever read in my life. Ever.
 
