(WREG Memphis)   Mississippi to hold Darwin Day on Thursday   (wreg.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The article has several bullet point items near the bottom and every single one of them is another reason...

I AIN'T GOING ANYWHERE SOON!

In a state not named Mississippi, restaurants and bars couldn't survive solely on idiots dining and drinking there.

Spent years in the restaurant industry as a bartender and server and fark that man, masks are for hospitals, if they become part of the uniform like a white shirt and black pants, I'm out.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Employees, it's up to you to make sure everything's clean and that you stay healthy, or you'll get fired.  Oh, and if you ask a customer to adhere to these guidelines, you'll get shot dead."
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it that the states with (on average) the oldest populations, the least healthy populations, with lower access to quality healthcare, are the ones most rushing to re-open?

/oh, yeah: freedom
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M I ss I ss I pp in your eye.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The peak is going to be yuge.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mississippi's total death count, to date, is a fraction of the NYC death count PER DAY.

Stop being jealous of people that don't live in stinking crowded disease-ridden cities.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ill be got-danged if im gonna allow Nanking Nancy Pelosi and her "virus" to get between me and a chicken fried steak.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Why is it that the states with (on average) the oldest populations, the least healthy populations, with lower access to quality healthcare, are the ones most rushing to re-open?

/oh, yeah: freedom


They're fixing their pension problems.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Mississippi's total death count, to date, is a fraction of the NYC death count PER DAY.

Stop being jealous of people that don't live in stinking crowded disease-ridden cities.


The virus doesn't care how it gets from one host to another, and it's going to go for the main course first.
Consider yourself dessert.
 
Satan's Chocolate Starfish [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Mississippi's total death count, to date, is a fraction of the NYC death count PER DAY.

Stop being jealous of people that don't live in stinking crowded disease-ridden cities.


Ain't no one jealous of Mississippi unless they're trying to beat MS in the race for worst state educational system.
 
jjcoolel
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
dang.  I was wondering whatever happened to Jake the Snake Roberts.  I never would have thought sign language interpreter.....
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
That ASL guy...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Every day is Darwin Day in Mississippi.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chemical_angel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why is it "Darwin Day" because a state with low numbers of a disease with a super low mortality rate  wants to stop living like it's the apocalypse?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Why is it that the states with (on average) the oldest populations, the least healthy populations, with lower access to quality healthcare, are the ones most rushing to re-open?

/oh, yeah: freedom freedumb


FIFY

jebus and camouflage will keep us safe.  And guns, lots and lots of guns.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chemical_angel: Why is it "Darwin Day" because a state with low numbers of a disease with a super low mortality rate  wants to stop living like it's the apocalypse?


Yes.  May people here are livid that the virus is not spreading as quickly through less densely populated areas than areas where people ride the subway to work.  Call it "Redneck envy".
 
