(Mirror.co.uk)
70
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"I am not sure if they are the biggest lips in the world but they are one of the biggest, I think."

So dumb she can't even count to two.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
  Irritated prolapsed anus lips...   I'm good, thanks but no thanks
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
She can come over and clean my aquarium, if you know what I mean.

/I mean my aquarium is really dirty.
//Took all the hydroxychloroquine for the Covid.
/Doesn't have an aquarium.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Do not want.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ahhh, so goatse is making a cum back on Fark?
Good for them!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That money could have gone to a shrink instead.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ew.
 
The First Noel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why?
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Real life Barbie"? Did t realize body dysmorphia Barbie was a thing.

/I blame Ken
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious question: are there any guys who find enhanced duck lips attractive?   All these women pay money to plump up their faces, and I think it's just the most unnatural looking thing in the world.  The more plastic surgery a person has had, the less appealing I find them to be.
 
Jerkstorebestseller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
johneaves.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dnrta, but is that smoke show single??
 
Boo_Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahaha.. mental illness.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's just sad.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MechaPyx: [Fark user image 450x465]


Was going to say this, FARK needs a WTF tag.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, it's like a super-shiat Harlequin cosplayer kissed the wrong type of Poison Ivy.

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Body dysmorphia is terrible
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Ahaha.. mental illness.


FTFA "My doctor said he will do more injections for me..."

He should have his license yanked for not putting a stop to this and sending you to a shrink.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:

Once while I was in university I was making some food before I had a trombone lesson and decided to make some of what I called "Burner Bread" where I take a dollop of Pillsbury dough, wrap it around a fork, and cook it over the burner on the stove. Add a bit of jam or PB and it's great. I was in a hurry so when it was cooked, I ate the whole thing really quickly and (briefly) forgot that the fork was red hot. It burned my lips pretty badly but I still had that trombone lesson so off I went. On the walk over I felt my lips blistered pretty hard on the inside but I was playing a lot then so I figured they would just pop and I would move on. They popped as soon as I tried to play and flooded my trombone with blood, etc. I had to take a few weeks of playing as my lips swelled right up just like this. I had to replace the tiny pad on the spit valve.. otherwise the trombone was fine after a good cleaning.

/CSB
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: CSB:

Once while I was in university I was making some food before I had a trombone lesson and decided to make some of what I called "Burner Bread" where I take a dollop of Pillsbury dough, wrap it around a fork, and cook it over the burner on the stove. Add a bit of jam or PB and it's great. I was in a hurry so when it was cooked, I ate the whole thing really quickly and (briefly) forgot that the fork was red hot. It burned my lips pretty badly but I still had that trombone lesson so off I went. On the walk over I felt my lips blistered pretty hard on the inside but I was playing a lot then so I figured they would just pop and I would move on. They popped as soon as I tried to play and flooded my trombone with blood, etc. I had to take a few weeks of playing as my lips swelled right up just like this. I had to replace the tiny pad on the spit valve.. otherwise the trombone was fine after a good cleaning.

/CSB


Well it's good to know her trombone lessons may not be impacted by her decisions.

/ user name checks out too
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
At some point, self mutilation gets so extreme that there should be legal consequences.

Like, it is not legal to have your arm surgically removed just because you want to.  And any doctor who performed such an operation would be breaking the law.

So how is THIS legal?

Clearly this chick has got mental problems.  And some plastic surgeon is enthusiastically taking advantage of it.  That is wrong.  And there should be consequences.
 
Sinister Urge [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Baby fish mouth?
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: CSB:

Once while I was in university I was making some food before I had a trombone lesson and decided to make some of what I called "Burner Bread" where I take a dollop of Pillsbury dough, wrap it around a fork, and cook it over the burner on the stove. Add a bit of jam or PB and it's great. I was in a hurry so when it was cooked, I ate the whole thing really quickly and (briefly) forgot that the fork was red hot. It burned my lips pretty badly but I still had that trombone lesson so off I went. On the walk over I felt my lips blistered pretty hard on the inside but I was playing a lot then so I figured they would just pop and I would move on. They popped as soon as I tried to play and flooded my trombone with blood, etc. I had to take a few weeks of playing as my lips swelled right up just like this. I had to replace the tiny pad on the spit valve.. otherwise the trombone was fine after a good cleaning.

/CSB


Now I have "The Cat Came Back" running through my head.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
if governments at all cared about citizens this would not be allowed. shame on surgeons that do such things. there's more to life than rolex and bmw money. this poor girl is in deep need of mental health counseling. you think she is not speaking with a speech defect at this point? its sad. naturally plump lips are succulent, i'll admit. she WAS a pretty lady. now she's a carnival act.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There's a lid for every pot...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Richard O Rings.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
OhThat'sTerrifying.gif
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

styckx: Irritated prolapsed anus lips...   I'm good, thanks but no thanks


I was going to say it looks like someone photoshopped a prolapsed rectum onto her face but you've got that covered.
 
Dinjiin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm betting that a good number of her "fans" are not following her because they think positively of her or her looks.  After this article, that percentage is probably going to go down.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Warthog: Serious question: are there any guys who find enhanced duck lips attractive?   All these women pay money to plump up their faces, and I think it's just the most unnatural looking thing in the world.  The more plastic surgery a person has had, the less appealing I find them to be.


Someone in this world probably has a thing for it.
 
turnipbear
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SNAFUq: "Real life Barbie"? Did t realize body dysmorphia Barbie was a thing.

/I blame Ken


No wonder he comes in a different box.
 
guestguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Does she have a part-time job cleaning algae off aquarium walls?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Could fark have a trigger warning tag? Some of us are not fond of self-mutilation.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: CSB:

Once while I was in university I was making some food before I had a trombone lesson and decided to make some of what I called "Burner Bread" where I take a dollop of Pillsbury dough, wrap it around a fork, and cook it over the burner on the stove. Add a bit of jam or PB and it's great. I was in a hurry so when it was cooked, I ate the whole thing really quickly and (briefly) forgot that the fork was red hot. It burned my lips pretty badly but I still had that trombone lesson so off I went. On the walk over I felt my lips blistered pretty hard on the inside but I was playing a lot then so I figured they would just pop and I would move on. They popped as soon as I tried to play and flooded my trombone with blood, etc. I had to take a few weeks of playing as my lips swelled right up just like this. I had to replace the tiny pad on the spit valve.. otherwise the trombone was fine after a good cleaning.

/CSB


Two closest stories I have to that are the time I got my lower lip split open during a "touch" football game (by the world's fakest Eagle Scout) and had to keep playing sax all week after because competitions started that week, and my BFF draining blood out of her mellophone's spit valve as a response to why she stopped playing after another mellophone player we refer to as "Waldo" (he looks like both the cartoon character and the "Hot For Teacher" character, and was just about the most socially awkward kid imaginable) backed into her for what probably was the hundredth time that year.

\still have a scar on my lower lip from it
\\do wonder what ever happened to that d-bag Eagle Scout, one of the ones whose troop leader daddy pretty much signed off on every merit badge
 
rac23
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Last Time I Saw Mouth Like That It Had Hook In It
Youtube pryPkTwaFVo
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Come plaaay with usss.....
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Egads ... Now for something completely different and to help get your mind right.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: [johneaves.files.wordpress.com image 655x366]


I immediately thought of this. But you should have used Ladyfish
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah, I'm old.
 
