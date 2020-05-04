 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Philadelphia Magazine)   Woman who spat on two people in food market gets opportunity to totally redeem herself in a magazine feature. Spoiler alert: She totally doesn't   (phillymag.com) divider line
18
    More: Dumbass, Lawyer, Woman, Rittenhouse Square, last full week of April, 27-year-old Jacqueline McBride, Di Bruno Bros., lot of people, personal life  
•       •       •

388 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2020 at 3:30 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I RTFA and I have only to add: fark off, Jacqueline McBride.
Get your fee-fees and your boo-hoos in order.  You don't think the people you spat on have their own problems?
You stupid bint.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ulgh.  Gross.  Unless you're a child or an old granny, you spit on me, I punch you in da face!
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I RTFA and I have only to add: fark off, Jacqueline McBride.
Get your fee-fees and your boo-hoos in order.  You don't think the people you spat on have their own problems?
You stupid bint.


youmadlol
 
crinz83
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One place where critics had been targeting McBride was on one of her social media pages.

"It's a one-joke premise that ultimately wears thin, but Jacqueline McBride works some playful variations on a theme." Peter Travers
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In the second spitting incident, McBride says that the woman she spat on really didn't do anything wrong.
"I was just really pissed off that day," McBride tells us. "She probably did nothing wrong. I can be a little biatch sometimes, and I was acting like a little biatch that day."

Lady, you too crazy.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you act like a little biatch (her words), don't get huffy when you're treated like a little biatch.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
 I can be a little biatch sometimes, and I was acting like a little biatch that day."


This is all you need to know from TFA
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Getting really sick of your shiat, Karen.
 
don't understand
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
CeeUNextTuesday!
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

uttertosh: I can be a little biatch sometimes, and I was acting like a little biatch that day."


This is all you need to know from TFA


She's a hateful coont; she knows she's hateful coont, and she demands that you just somehow tolerate her anti-social conduct.

This treatment ought to straighten things out:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wow I've never had anybody spit on me not even in junior high
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And I'm really old
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Couldn't happen to a nicer gal
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

uttertosh: I can be a little biatch sometimes, and I was acting like a little biatch that day."


This is all you need to know from TFA


Her own words imply that she wasn't mad, but merely using her anger as pretense to be unpleasant.

Interesting.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"she's hoping that a good criminal defense attorney will come to her aid"

How about "No". Does "No" work for you?
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cute, but royally farked in the head.

Ya, I get her frustration with life...  but those are your issues coont, not anyone elses.
 
CitizenReserveCorps [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Spitting on people is way out of line. Did she not have parents to teach her things? Did she raise herself in the Poconos? Who does that?

Pandemic or not, that's the type of thing kids shouldn't do when they're 4, let alone a theoretical adult at 27.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.