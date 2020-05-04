 Skip to content
(Detroit Metro Times) Michigan small townsfolk, we've secretly replaced some of your healthy neighbors with Covidiots from the Lansing protests. Let's see if anyone notices
    Michigan, Lansing, cellphone data, Detroit  
879 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2020 at 6:30 AM



thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Let's get a list of those IMEIs while the data's still fresh.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So the president of Hillsdale College, Dr. Larry Arnn, is on an April 24th video scoffing at the Michigan Governor's order and spreading misinformation in a supposed academic context.

My uncle, someone I've always regarded as an educated and intelligent person, but who is now drinking the Trump cult kool-aid hard, sent me this link to bait me into the negative reaction he was seeking from me to shut me off from any attempt to tear down his confirmation bias, which I only raised because it regards public health misinformation he's pushing around to the family.
https://symposium.hillsdale.edu/

I am resigned to the fact that my elderly uncle is beyond hope. I probably won't ever see him again while he's alive, given his inclinations in this period of time. It hurts to say that but I have to face reality.

Anyway, something I've been watching ever since is the case to death data coming out of rural Hillsdale County, MI, where this college and its pseudo-intellectual president Dr. Arnn reside.

Yesterday the case to death ratio in that county was 13.8%. Now, with 3 more deaths reported today, it's 15.9%.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is far, far higher than most of the country. I have to wonder whether the residents of this county were in Lansing spreading the virus to each other?
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The data was collected by a firm called VoteMap, which showed more than 300 opted-in devices gathered at Lansing on April 15. The firm collected the data using geo-location data from other downloaded apps. (According to the group, the data is anonymized for privacy.)

I'd like to know more.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their AR-15s didn't protect them?
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As a teacher, I am compelled by compassion, patience, and goodwill. But fark those motherfarking Lansing protesters to hell.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: The data was collected by a firm called VoteMap, which showed more than 300 opted-in devices gathered at Lansing on April 15. The firm collected the data using geo-location data from other downloaded apps. (According to the group, the data is anonymized for privacy.)

I'd like to know more.


They opted in to be tracked on a free app.  It removes any doubt that these people are idiots.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But both sides.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Given how long it takes from exposure to death, it is highly unlikely that anyone who died in the past few days contacted COVID at the protests.    The deaths per capita doesn't appear to be any higher than average for the State of Michigan.  Wayne County has been hit far harder than HIllsdale.   Death per cases is not a great measure as it is greatly affected by testing, which I would imagine is much lower in areas that are farther from large cities and hospital systems.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Death per cases is not a great measure as it is greatly affected by testing, which I would imagine is much lower in areas that are farther from large cities and hospital systems.


Which is why I don't trust the data until way more people are tested in way more places. But to the Covidiots, what we have is OBVIOUSLY it.
 
BiffSpiffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Yes
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have elderly relatives in da UP, glad to see it looks like they are keeping this stupid shiat down in the mitten.
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's fake news!!!
cough
It's the biggest media hoax of all time!
wheeze
Muh Freedom!
flatline
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I clicked on the link. Dr. Larry Arnn's talk is from the pol sci perspective. Big whoop for the good doctor.

Next let's ask the used car dealer about policies for nuclear disarmament.
 
