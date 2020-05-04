 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   New York is racially profiling while enforcing social distancing   (theguardian.com) divider line
26
    More: Murica, New York City, Police, NYPD officers, police officers, Manhattan, New York, social distancing, Mayor Bill de Blasio  
•       •       •

640 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2020 at 8:08 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
In a statement, the NYPD confirmed that the incident concerned social distancing protocol to begin with, but had escalated as marijuana was observed at the scene and that one person "took a fighting stance against officer [Garcia]"

Number one: Nobody in their right mind would take a "fighting stance" against a group of cops, and B) That fellow would most certainly be a corpse.

3) How the fark does the presence of marijuana "escalate" any situation to anything, much less physical violence.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: In a statement, the NYPD confirmed that the incident concerned social distancing protocol to begin with, but had escalated as marijuana was observed at the scene and that one person "took a fighting stance against officer [Garcia]"

Number one: Nobody in their right mind would take a "fighting stance" against a group of cops, and B) That fellow would most certainly be a corpse.

3) How the fark does the presence of marijuana "escalate" any situation to anything, much less physical violence.



NYPD has a raging hard-on for brutalizing poors and non-whites. Film at 11.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: In a statement, the NYPD confirmed that the incident concerned social distancing protocol to begin with, but had escalated as marijuana was observed at the scene and that one person "took a fighting stance against officer [Garcia]"

Number one: Nobody in their right mind would take a "fighting stance" against a group of cops, and B) That fellow would most certainly be a corpse.

3) How the fark does the presence of marijuana "escalate" any situation to anything, much less physical violence.


*jingly keys*
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 492x629]


'Murica.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 492x629]


Childish Gambino - This Is America (Official Video)
Youtube VYOjWnS4cMY
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The NYPD said it will now return to their usual policies of choking you out or shoving a broomstick up your ass.
 
spleef420
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The lesson here, kids, is don't square off with cops unless you want your ass kicked.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: In a statement, the NYPD confirmed that the incident concerned social distancing protocol to begin with, but had escalated as marijuana was observed at the scene and that one person "took a fighting stance against officer [Garcia]"

Number one: Nobody in their right mind would take a "fighting stance" against a group of cops, and B) That fellow would most certainly be a corpse.

3) How the fark does the presence of marijuana "escalate" any situation to anything, much less physical violence.


Pictured: Black guy in a 'fighting stance'
thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size


/"He's reaching for a head gun! Shoot him!"
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Shovels are standard issue equipment for police officers, for moving around all that bullshiat.
 
EvilElecBlanket [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for anyone who lives in NYC.
 
Mouser
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
More race-baiting from the Paki bashers, I see.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: In a statement, the NYPD confirmed that the incident concerned social distancing protocol to begin with, but had escalated as marijuana was observed at the scene and that one person "took a fighting stance against officer [Garcia]"

Number one: Nobody in their right mind would take a "fighting stance" against a group of cops, and B) That fellow would most certainly be a corpse.

3) How the fark does the presence of marijuana "escalate" any situation to anything, much less physical violence.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: In a statement, the NYPD confirmed that the incident concerned social distancing protocol to begin with, but had escalated as marijuana was observed at the scene and that one person "took a fighting stance against officer [Garcia]"

Number one: Nobody in their right mind would take a "fighting stance" against a group of cops, and B) That fellow would most certainly be a corpse.

3) How the fark does the presence of marijuana "escalate" any situation to anything, much less physical violence.


It's illegal, and always will be. Like mixed marriages. Just ask a cop, they know the law.
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There are assholes on both sides.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Once again, you thought this was gon a be clean and efficient and fair?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mouser: More race-baiting from the Paki bashers, I see.


Could you unpack this a bit?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What's bred in the bone...
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

spleef420: The lesson here, kids, is don't square off with cops unless you want your ass kicked.



No, the lesson is: pissed off cops will fark you up for no other reason than "he looked at me funny."

Now, pick up that can, Citizen.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pxlboy: Lambskincoat: In a statement, the NYPD confirmed that the incident concerned social distancing protocol to begin with, but had escalated as marijuana was observed at the scene and that one person "took a fighting stance against officer [Garcia]"

Number one: Nobody in their right mind would take a "fighting stance" against a group of cops, and B) That fellow would most certainly be a corpse.

3) How the fark does the presence of marijuana "escalate" any situation to anything, much less physical violence.

*jingly keys*


Eli Bosnick, is that you?
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Once a joint was found it escalated the treat to imminent and allowed a lethal response.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I just stay out of NYC and this way I avoid de blasio's storm troopers.

The fish, any fish, rots from the head.  Whether it's Trump deporting undocumented aliens, Bush running his oil war, Biden getting the "feels" for 1,00's of women & children, or Billy Boy's Empire City Brown Shirts.

The Mayor could put a stop to this with a wave of his hand, but let's face it.  Rich white folks make campaign contributions, and poor black people can't afford that sort of thing.

So who you think gets handed masks, and who you think gets the man's boot on his neck?
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Lambskincoat: In a statement, the NYPD confirmed that the incident concerned social distancing protocol to begin with, but had escalated as marijuana was observed at the scene and that one person "took a fighting stance against officer [Garcia]"

Number one: Nobody in their right mind would take a "fighting stance" against a group of cops, and B) That fellow would most certainly be a corpse.

3) How the fark does the presence of marijuana "escalate" any situation to anything, much less physical violence.

Pictured: Black guy in a 'fighting stance'
[thumbs.dreamstime.com image 800x533]

/"He's reaching for a head gun! Shoot him!"


Fark user imageView Full Size

"I'll take that under advisement."
 
macadamnut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Mouser: More race-baiting from the Paki bashers, I see.

Could you unpack this a bit?


No one may criticize institutionalized racism in the US unless they come from a country that has ever heard of institutionalized racism.
 
macadamnut
‘’ less than a minute ago  
never heard of, not ever. Farking laptops. Anyway it was a big whatabout from Mousecrackers up there.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cdr.Murdock: I just stay out of NYC and this way I avoid de blasio's storm troopers.

The fish, any fish, rots from the head.  Whether it's Trump deporting undocumented aliens, Bush running his oil war, Biden getting the "feels" for 1,00's of women & children, or Billy Boy's Empire City Brown Shirts.

The Mayor could put a stop to this with a wave of his hand, but let's face it.  Rich white folks make campaign contributions, and poor black people can't afford that sort of thing.

So who you think gets handed masks, and who you think gets the man's boot on his neck?


As opposed to where you live where it's not like that at all.  True story!
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.