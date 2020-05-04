 Skip to content
(That's Mr. Solo to you)   Excessive fourth   (rdnewsnow.com) divider line
49
•       •       •

koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Police officers had guns drawn, pointed at my employee. They were yelling at her to put the gun down so she threw the plastic gun on the ground.

Should have started screaming "end the lockdown now" and the cops wouldn't have cared.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
JFC. You could grab two random assholes off a street corner and they'd do a better job than these supposedly trained officers.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Its as if this happened in a galaxy far, far away.
 
Wyalt Derp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have the right to bear arms... NOT LIKE THAT!
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was in a costume, so they couldnt tell what color her skin was, so they didnt know whether or not they could murder her with impunity.

Im sure it was very stressful for them. Poor little piggies.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing she was dressed in the Vader costume !
 
MrBiggest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another terrible cosplay threat to the community neutralized by agents of Justice.
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeeze, show us a pic of her without the costume on so I can tell if she's attractive or not. I'll adjust my outrage accordingly.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Good thing she wasn't dressed in the Vader costume !


wasn't
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alberta gotta Alberta.
 
LrdPhoenix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't they a little short for a stormtrooper?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The female employee arrived for work at 10:00 am on Monday, May 4, and went out in full costume around 20 minutes later.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you let Karens rule.

The police should go after every single person who called this in and at the very minimum give them a ticket for falsely reporting a crime, wasting police resources, and reckless endangerment, if not actually arresting them.

Of course, they won't, because of the 1984-ish "See something, say something" attitude of Karens everywhere.

It doesn't help that hysteria about guns is at an all-time high in Canada right now.  But honestly, if you're so stupid that you think this was a real threat, you are too stupid to be in the general population.
 
GummyBearOverlord [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It was a damn stormtrooper.  The cops should of known there was little chance they could of been hit even if it was a real blaster.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Wyalt Derp: You have the right to bear arms... NOT LIKE THAT!


Not in Canada where this happened, you don't.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The female employee arrived for work at 10:00 am on Monday, May 4, and went out in full costume around 20 minutes later.[Fark user image image 400x585]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard_The_Clown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not only can't you sit or kneel in those things, you can't hardly hear either.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

PreMortem: Its as if this happened in a galaxy far, far away.


Well, it's Canada, so basically the same thing.
 
falkone32 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
May the fourth is widely known among fans of the sci-fi series as Star Wars Day

I was a huge Star Wars fan growing up. I could recite the movies by memory and had read every expanded universe novel I could get my hands on. Am I the only one who never heard this until like 4 years ago? This sounds as stupid as "pi day".
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Police act like real stormtroopers while arresting a fake stormtrooper.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

falkone32: May the fourth is widely known among fans of the sci-fi series as Star Wars Day

I was a huge Star Wars fan growing up. I could recite the movies by memory and had read every expanded universe novel I could get my hands on. Am I the only one who never heard this until like 4 years ago? This sounds as stupid as "pi day".


Yes, it's incredibly stupid.

"Let's use a speech impediment as inspiration to help us sell shiat."
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Apparently, it is just too much to expect cops to use a little damned common sense.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The police are trained to act like complete assholes.  They are performing exactly as designed.  This is a feature, not a bug.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds a little selfpromotion-y.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Apparently, it is just too much to expect cops to use a little damned common sense.


Cops in America are extremely dangerous, and should be avoided like the plague.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Getting a call to investigate a guy in a Star Wars costume sounds like prime Reno 911 material.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gar1013: falkone32: May the fourth is widely known among fans of the sci-fi series as Star Wars Day

I was a huge Star Wars fan growing up. I could recite the movies by memory and had read every expanded universe novel I could get my hands on. Am I the only one who never heard this until like 4 years ago? This sounds as stupid as "pi day".

Yes, it's incredibly stupid.

"Let's use a speech impediment as inspiration to help us sell shiat."


Or maybe it's just good natured fun.  Until this moment, I had never seen anyone elude to a speech impediment.

Talk about stirring shiat where there was no shiat to stir.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well those dumbshiats don't have the temperament, judgment, or eyesight to be police officers.
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gar1013: falkone32: May the fourth is widely known among fans of the sci-fi series as Star Wars Day

I was a huge Star Wars fan growing up. I could recite the movies by memory and had read every expanded universe novel I could get my hands on. Am I the only one who never heard this until like 4 years ago? This sounds as stupid as "pi day".

Yes, it's incredibly stupid.

"Let's use a speech impediment as inspiration to help us sell shiat."


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image image 250x192]


I can tell that is not a real start wars scene. There are hand rails visible. If it was actually the star wars universe, there would be just giant open pits that went down hundreds of floors with no signs or barriers right next to where people walk.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Whenever someone says "may the force be with you" to me, my catholic upbringing forces me to automatically respond "and also with you".
 
baronm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Albert911emt: Apparently, it is just too much to expect cops to use a little damned common sense.

Cops in America are extremely dangerous, and should be avoided like the plague.


Yeah!  Better stick to some place where everyone is polite, professional, and safe all of the the time, like Canada!  Amiright?!
 
InnKeeper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
#GeekLivesMatter
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dittybopper: The police should go after every single person who called this in and at the very minimum give them a ticket for falsely reporting a crime, wasting police resources, and reckless endangerment, if not actually arresting them... But honestly, if you're so stupid that you think this was a real threat, you are too stupid to be in the general population.



Ugh, let go of the nice policeman's penis for a moment.  How about "...if you're so stupid that you think this was a real threat, you are too stupid to be..." carrying a firearm and bossing around the general public?

Jesus, the people calling this in might have been 90 years old, abundantly cautious, or just regular idiot members of the public. But how about a higher standard of expectation for the two law enforcement officers who showed up, screamed at a person in plastic armor carrying a plastic gun, and tackled her? THOSE are the goddamn choads who've earned our scorn.
 
Wyalt Derp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
These aren't the 'roids you're looking for.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: gar1013: falkone32: May the fourth is widely known among fans of the sci-fi series as Star Wars Day

I was a huge Star Wars fan growing up. I could recite the movies by memory and had read every expanded universe novel I could get my hands on. Am I the only one who never heard this until like 4 years ago? This sounds as stupid as "pi day".

Yes, it's incredibly stupid.

"Let's use a speech impediment as inspiration to help us sell shiat."

Or maybe it's just good natured fun.  Until this moment, I had never seen anyone elude to a speech impediment.

Talk about stirring shiat where there was no shiat to stir.


You're a marketer's wet dream.

I bet you think Cinco De Mayo is an important cultural celebration in the US.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wyalt Derp: You have the right to bear arms... NOT LIKE THAT!


Fark user imageView Full Size

What about Wampa arms?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Of course there is animosity between cops and stormtroopers. Stormtroopers shoot twice as good as the cops.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EbonyCat: gar1013: falkone32: May the fourth is widely known among fans of the sci-fi series as Star Wars Day

I was a huge Star Wars fan growing up. I could recite the movies by memory and had read every expanded universe novel I could get my hands on. Am I the only one who never heard this until like 4 years ago? This sounds as stupid as "pi day".

Yes, it's incredibly stupid.

"Let's use a speech impediment as inspiration to help us sell shiat."

[i.imgflip.com image 500x500]


i.redd.itView Full Size


Yeet
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MythDragon: ltdanman44: [Fark user image image 250x192]

I can tell that is not a real start wars scene. There are hand rails visible. If it was actually the star wars universe, there would be just giant open pits that went down hundreds of floors with no signs or barriers right next to where people walk.


There are some places OSHA is just not welcome:

Birthday parties
Bachelor parties
Sci-fi movies
 
engrishmajor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Whenever someone says "may the force be with you" to me, my catholic upbringing forces me to automatically respond "and also with you".


This! I am glad to know I have company.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The cops, and the people who called them, were idiots.
 
shabu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Next time use some form of inflatable for the blaster, or go with a light saber. Consult the con people. They know what's what.

Even better, go as Jabba in a police uniform eating ice cream.

/If I ever get started on my tristate psychosexual murder spree along with my wife, I'm dressing as Ronald McDonald to destroy the branding.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Albert911emt: Apparently, it is just too much to expect cops to use a little damned common sense.

Cops in America are extremely dangerous, and should be avoided like the plague.


FTFY
 
WinterMuteAu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

falkone32: May the fourth is widely known among fans of the sci-fi series as Star Wars Day

I was a huge Star Wars fan growing up. I could recite the movies by memory and had read every expanded universe novel I could get my hands on. Am I the only one who never heard this until like 4 years ago? This sounds as stupid as "pi day".


I also have noticed this seems to only have become a 'big' thing since the mouse took possession of Star Wars. so that's the answer, Di$ney: Anything for a buck, and then trademarking for more bucks....
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gar1013: durbnpoisn: gar1013: falkone32: May the fourth is widely known among fans of the sci-fi series as Star Wars Day

I was a huge Star Wars fan growing up. I could recite the movies by memory and had read every expanded universe novel I could get my hands on. Am I the only one who never heard this until like 4 years ago? This sounds as stupid as "pi day".

Yes, it's incredibly stupid.

"Let's use a speech impediment as inspiration to help us sell shiat."

Or maybe it's just good natured fun.  Until this moment, I had never seen anyone elude to a speech impediment.

Talk about stirring shiat where there was no shiat to stir.

You're a marketer's wet dream.

I bet you think Cinco De Mayo is an important cultural celebration in the US.


I'd say that Cinco de Mayo is an important cultural celebration EXCLUSIVELY in the US.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: dittybopper: The police should go after every single person who called this in and at the very minimum give them a ticket for falsely reporting a crime, wasting police resources, and reckless endangerment, if not actually arresting them... But honestly, if you're so stupid that you think this was a real threat, you are too stupid to be in the general population.


Ugh, let go of the nice policeman's penis for a moment.  How about "...if you're so stupid that you think this was a real threat, you are too stupid to be..." carrying a firearm and bossing around the general public?

Jesus, the people calling this in might have been 90 years old, abundantly cautious, or just regular idiot members of the public. But how about a higher standard of expectation for the two law enforcement officers who showed up, screamed at a person in plastic armor carrying a plastic gun, and tackled her? THOSE are the goddamn choads who've earned our scorn.


I would argue that if you are not "in the general population" then it is unlikely that you would be "carrying a firearm and bossing around the general public".
 
MerelyFoolish
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Asshole cops story of the day.
 
