 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSOCTV)   Woman arrested for licking her way around the grocery store   (wsoctv.com) divider line
14
    More: Sick, South Carolina, grocery store, food items, Criminal law, Shenir Gibson Holliday, Store surveillance, Breach of the peace, South Carolina woman  
•       •       •

353 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 May 2020 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Parrahs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guano insane
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
This licking and coughing stuff is getting really weird. It's not typical, during a plague, for either:

1) People to go around purposefully infecting others.

2) Malicious infectors being tolerated by police or, vigilantes for that matter.

Normally, somebody sends the sick person home and then neighbouors bring them food and run their errands. Since the dawn of time. Why is anyone who is coughing going to the store? Even if they are so sure it is allergies? There are so many questions to ask about these incidents.

There are End times death cults that pop up, but I get the feeling this is something more secular.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
The urge to stab these people is increasing.
 
dready zim
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah, she got the crazy. You can tell mainly by the hair. And her saying "It's in God's hands now."
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
So many mentally ill people just wandering around the community without any professional support.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: This licking and coughing stuff is getting really weird. It's not typical, during a plague, for either:

1) People to go around purposefully infecting others.

2) Malicious infectors being tolerated by police or, vigilantes for that matter.

Normally, somebody sends the sick person home and then neighbouors bring them food and run their errands. Since the dawn of time. Why is anyone who is coughing going to the store? Even if they are so sure it is allergies? There are so many questions to ask about these incidents.

There are End times death cults that pop up, but I get the feeling this is something more secular.


Some people choose to be unkind.

Makes no sense to me. I choose a different way.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well that's one way to get tested.
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: This licking and coughing stuff is getting really weird. It's not typical, during a plague, for either:

1) People to go around purposefully infecting others.

2) Malicious infectors being tolerated by police or, vigilantes for that matter.

Normally, somebody sends the sick person home and then neighbouors bring them food and run their errands. Since the dawn of time. Why is anyone who is coughing going to the store? Even if they are so sure it is allergies? There are so many questions to ask about these incidents.

There are End times death cults that pop up, but I get the feeling this is something more secular.


It's merely the narcissistic desire for attention. That one article of instant fame for a day. When folks stop giving what they're after it will eventually stop. This goes for all attention whoring stunts, not just pandemic a#!holery.

/Did not read the article and not assuming, but surmising.
//getting very tired of human idiots
/// ×3
 
Don Gato [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cut off her tongue and slap her with it.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
when common sense and decency ruled the law people under quarantine would have a notice posted on their door to keep those outside from trying to enter. it also let the neighbors know a little heads-up if that person took to wandering freely - call someone.

thanks to your friends at the ACLU we no longer can have this practice. good luck to you all.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Some people just want to watch the world burn.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: when common sense and decency ruled the law people under quarantine would have a notice posted on their door to keep those outside from trying to enter. it also let the neighbors know a little heads-up if that person took to wandering freely - call someone.


Ok.

thanks to your friends at the ACLU we no longer can have this practice. good luck to you all.

media.giphy.comView Full Size


/it's 5:29 AM at the time of my post and i already found the dumbest thing i'll read all day
 
phishrace
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dready zim: [Fark user image image 850x478]
Yeah, she got the crazy. You can tell mainly by the hair. And her saying "It's in God's hands now."


Agree that she looks and sounds crazy, but she's kinda cute and she likes to lick things.

The smart move here would be to see if she has any available sane sisters who hopefully also have the licking gene.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.