(ABC News)   Louisiana cops looking for aggressive chicken accused of fowl play. Probably cooped up too long   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    English-language films, suspect remains, Walker Police Department, Fowl, aggressive chicken, Louisiana bank, London, brazen animal Friday  
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aggressive Chicken is not my alt.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Scratching for more puns?
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: Aggressive Chicken is not my alt.


I believe it is, however, a category on pornhub.  Or so i've heard.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've been dealing with aggressive mockingbirds in North Dallas. I'm just trying to make your yard better.
 
mtarte [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If they find it, they should NOT choke it in public.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mtarte: If they find it, they should NOT choke it in public.


You sound like my mom...
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What did Jack do?
 
Farxist Marxist [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Years ago on our family farm, we had a very aggressive Rhode Island Red rooster that would chase my kid sisters around and peck their legs. One day it had the misfortune to peck at sis just as my father was beheading chickens. He grabbed the RRR and separated it's head from the body.

/The End
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ThatsUnfortunate: HedlessChickn: Aggressive Chicken is not my alt.

I believe it is, however, a category on pornhub.  Or so i've heard.


It might involve choking.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

