(The Hill)   We tried to warn you that messing around with illegal drugs will get you sick but you didn't listen, Kidd   (thehill.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
Trying to blame this one on Mexicans?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Drug wars are bad, mmkay?
 
Professor Science [TotalFark] [BareFark]
("KIDD, HAVE YOU REHABILITATED YOURSELF?")
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Well, if they actually learned from the Roosevelt then Capt Crozier is an even bigger hero than just saving hours ship, he might have helped save significant parts of the fleet. BTW just read that a bunch of sailors returning to muster on the Roosevelt showed fever and weakness during dockside checks but tested negative a second time, I wonder if their tests are crap or it's mutated in such a way as two make them but work.
 
Butternut Squanch
Look out, Kidd , because it's something' that you did, Kidd
Look out, Kidd , because they keep it all hid
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Who's we?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
That's Captain Kidd ya scurvy dogs.

cdn.historycollection.coView Full Size


/ And this treasure is pure Peruvian.
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
Jenkem use is at an all time high in today's navy.
 
My Sober Alt
"named after Rear Admiral Isaac C. Kidd, who was on board Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor, and was the first American flag officer to die in World War II."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Kid​d​_(DDG-100)
 
