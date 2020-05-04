 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   For the penultimate music show for Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT), 'The Name's The Same'. The songs could be covers, or totally different, but the name is the same   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suggest you use the TuneIn link as the Live365 one is going away.

You will notice a new station logo as we are changing from music to OTR.  It will say "Radio For Humans".
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supertramp has a few songs with the same title as other songs.
 
Barry McCockner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chris Cornell Nothing Compares to You
The Pretenders Creep
Disturbed Sound of Silence
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a particular individual: Supertramp has a few songs with the same title as other songs.


The Human Beinz - Nobody But Me
Youtube Pg0VK_jjiRw
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you do "Somebody to Love" by Justin Bieber, there is something wrong with the Universe.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ignore the download app thing?  I did.  Guess I'll see if it was a bad decision.
 
boohyah
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Power of love, by Huey Lewis and the news, Frankie goes to Hollywood or Jennifer Rush...
Only song title I can think of that has at least 3 different songs, that couldn't be more different..
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Amongus with Big Chungus.  Keeping the music alive for another week or two!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hope everyone is doing well today!
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

boohyah: Power of love, by Huey Lewis and the news, Frankie goes to Hollywood or Jennifer Rush...
Only song title I can think of that has at least 3 different songs, that couldn't be more different..


"Lady"

Supertramp
Little River Band
Kenny Rogers
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Hope everyone is doing well today!


Good here.  A little tired of only having the dog to talk to and the biatch cat to yell at.

Hope all are well
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I got in at the beginning of the show for once.  happy day!
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Fire" is the most common, right?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Neil Sedaka's "Stairway to Heaven" is something completely different.
Neil Sedaka-Stairway To Heaven-1960
Youtube pRhQFST0VrI
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My stomach seems to be in a bit of an uproar lately.  Even more that the usual that the 'beetus meds cause.
 
lurkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

eyeq360: If you do "Somebody to Love" by Justin Bieber, there is something wrong with the Universe.


Could be worse.
There's another layer of the Universe where Grace Slick sings "One Time".
And yet another where they both duet Polka Favorites.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Took my USB turntable out of the AV center and brought it to my "office".  The desk is much more stable (thing almost acts like a microphone with an LP record on it) and the main PC works much better than the laptop.

One of my 45's made it into tonight's show, and there's a few that might make it to next week's sendoff.

Didn't realize how heavy the sucker was.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
don henley. A month of Sunday's,
Ernest tubb, a month of Sunday's
A Month Of Sundays
Youtube 7_1eJZTDp2M
 
TheSpartanGrant
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Rick and Morty - Human music
Youtube S1jWdeRKvvk
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

a particular individual: boohyah: Power of love, by Huey Lewis and the news, Frankie goes to Hollywood or Jennifer Rush...
Only song title I can think of that has at least 3 different songs, that couldn't be more different..

"Lady"

Supertramp
Little River Band
Kenny Rogers


Styx
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Folsom Prison Blues - Gil Trythall (1970) Moog Synthesizer
Youtube qJM-zHMr2B0
Cover of jimmy cash's Folsom prison blues
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: a particular individual: boohyah: Power of love, by Huey Lewis and the news, Frankie goes to Hollywood or Jennifer Rush...
Only song title I can think of that has at least 3 different songs, that couldn't be more different..

"Lady"

Supertramp
Little River Band
Kenny Rogers

Styx


Lenny Kravitz
Little River Band
Johnny Cash
Jethro Tull
Stryper
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Never seen a "not enough USB resources" from this PC before. You mean

6 hard drives
1 USB stick
1 Blu-ray drive
1 flight stick and throttle
1 Mixer console
1 oscilloscope
1 iPhone
1 Turntable
1 UPS
and a keyboard & mouse
is too much?
 
