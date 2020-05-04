 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   They burned down the Circle K, it died with an awful sound   (cheknews.ca) divider line
    Convenience store, Adolescence, Nanaimo RCMP, press release, Circle K convenience store, initial release, Gary O'Brien, local business  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

cretinbob: [media1.tenor.com image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


We almost did this by accident when I was in middle school. At the bus stop one kid wasn't playing attention and we decided tossing a Whistling Chaser behind him was a good idea. It was as he ran like mad, then it crossed the road heading for a gas station where a tanker truck was in the middle of filling up the underground tanks. I don't know who ran faster: us to hide or the poor trucker from a possible explosion. Luckily for all involved, it took a turn away from the station at the last second and then died out. After that, we only played with fireworks near our own homes or in the woods.

/forest fire? You don't say...
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Was Funky Claude running in and out?
 
Kubo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Strange things were afoot.
 
Peaceboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sadly, Slow-Talkin' Walter, fire engine guy, was too late to help.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: [media1.tenor.com image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


Buncha savages in this town.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bill and Ted: Strange things are afoot at the Circle-K
Youtube XgniTzdiw_0
 
