(Patheos)   Judge (to idiot pastor): Since you know the Bible so well, show me where is says God commands a packed church in order to worship and pray   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's an attack on muh free dumb
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't forget that Jesus specifically commanded people to pray by themselves, because big, public, prayers are only done to show others how "humble and pious" you are and you're just using it for publicity.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone needs to tell that congregation that the church isn't some magical transmitter to God & He know what you're doing, where you are doing it & with whom 24/7, 365 (if you believe in that kind of thing). Plus, we all know the real transmitter is locked in a Nevada warehouse with a bunch of other stuff. There's even a leaked photo from the '50's of it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Don't forget that Jesus specifically commanded people to pray by themselves, because big, public, prayers are only done to show others how "humble and pious" you are and you're just using it for publicity.


He also spent three or four hours braiding a whip with which to beat the ever-living crap out of the moneylenders who were conducting business in the temple. I would love to have seen the looks on their faces when He returned with His new best friend.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

King Something: scottydoesntknow: Don't forget that Jesus specifically commanded people to pray by themselves, because big, public, prayers are only done to show others how "humble and pious" you are and you're just using it for publicity.

He also spent three or four hours braiding a whip with which to beat the ever-living crap out of the moneylenders who were conducting business in the temple. I would love to have seen the looks on their faces when He returned with His new best friend.


Fark user imageView Full Size


If Jesus returned today, American evangelicals would crucify him again.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

King Something: He also spent three or four hours braiding a whip with which to beat the ever-living crap out of the moneylenders who were conducting business in the temple. I would love to have seen the looks on their faces when He returned with His new best friend.


How do you say "Say hello to my little friend!" in Aramaic?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: King Something: scottydoesntknow: Don't forget that Jesus specifically commanded people to pray by themselves, because big, public, prayers are only done to show others how "humble and pious" you are and you're just using it for publicity.

He also spent three or four hours braiding a whip with which to beat the ever-living crap out of the moneylenders who were conducting business in the temple. I would love to have seen the looks on their faces when He returned with His new best friend.

[Fark user image 425x303]

If Jesus returned today, American evangelicals would crucify him again.


What, that brown-skinned hippie who's always carrying on about "love thy neighbor" and "judge not lest ye be judged" and "don't be a dick"? Yeah, I don't think the American evangelicals would be patient enough to crucify Him; they'd just call the cops on Him, and He would die by "suicide" in police custody while the cops' cameras all mysteriously and simultaneously malfunction.

Or they'd just simply go full 2nd Amendment on Him and claim self-defense.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jesus said "Where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I also" but I'll be over here at a socially responsible distance, doing unto you as you had better do unto me if you want admittance to my Father's House."

Mohammed chirpe up and seconded the motion by "Love for your brothers that which you would love for yourself (wives, camels, goats, and other property excluded).

Confucius beat the all to the punch by saying "Do not do unto others what you would not like them to do unto you" and the Buddha said:  "Jesus! Spongebob! Me! What is wrong with these farking morons?"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Spongebob turned up dressed as Rambo and kept shouting "I'm ready! I'm ready!" while waving his automatic weapons around.
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Don't forget that Jesus specifically commanded people to pray by themselves, because big, public, prayers are only done to show others how "humble and pious" you are and you're just using it for publicity.


Username doesn't check out for once...
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The real problem is that the religious brainwashing that leads to large tithes doesn't hold without constant social reinforcement, and these pastors know that.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The exact reference is Hebrews 10:25 that most specifically tells us to gather.  There are additional references made throughout the other Epistles, but Jesus regularly rebuked anyone that kept doing stuff just because that's the way it was always done.  A new commandment He gave us, to love as He loved.

You don't love by running around demanding others put themselves at risk for your indulgence.  You don't love by spreading germs deliberately.

Wash your hands, wear your gear, and stay home.  It's not hard, and it's not even dangerous.  Stop thinking you're some kind of martyr, by eating at home.  Well, unless you're eating my cooking.  That probably qualifies for sainthood.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't pass around the collection plate without a massed congregation ya know.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lock the dead guy on a stick worshipper up with some sweaty coughy guys.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: King Something: scottydoesntknow: Don't forget that Jesus specifically commanded people to pray by themselves, because big, public, prayers are only done to show others how "humble and pious" you are and you're just using it for publicity.

He also spent three or four hours braiding a whip with which to beat the ever-living crap out of the moneylenders who were conducting business in the temple. I would love to have seen the looks on their faces when He returned with His new best friend.

[Fark user image 425x303]

If Jesus returned today, American evangelicals would crucify him again.


NOT IF HE WAS PACKIN' HIS SECOND AMEN-MENT FREEDOM AR-15 PEACE-AND-ANGEL MAKER
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
*looks at picture*

That guy has children locked up in his basement.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Don't forget that Jesus specifically commanded people to pray by themselves, because big, public, prayers are only done to show others how "humble and pious" you are and you're just using it for publicity.


Of course, he did the sermon on the mount, too.

\he drew a distinction between preaching and praying
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: scottydoesntknow: Don't forget that Jesus specifically commanded people to pray by themselves, because big, public, prayers are only done to show others how "humble and pious" you are and you're just using it for publicity.

Of course, he did the sermon on the mount, too.

\he drew a distinction between preaching and praying


Well, ya preaching to yourself is just a tad more crazy (and equally pointless) that praying with others.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oops, a judge that knows what the Bible says. Well played, Your Honor.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This minister was a wiling dupe, a patsy for the hard right wing conservatives, for their own dark purposes.They lost. But they keep trying.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"But... but... if we aren't being SEEN worshipping, how can we be holier than thou?"
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I mean, do we have a Mammonic scripture? It could be a necessary practice, though if you ask me, I think the telethons were more on-brand.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'd have added Matthew 6:5 (my fave for these ignorami):

And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full
 
