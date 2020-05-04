 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WKBW Buffalo)   Remember when people said it would be impossible to distribute all the food being thrown out by America's farmers, Yeah they were wrong   (wkbw.com) divider line
55
    More: Followup, New York City, New York, pounds of milk, Queens, Upstate New York, Northeast Dairy Producers Association, Dairy Farmers of America, Farm Fresh First  
•       •       •

1303 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2020 at 8:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



55 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's nice to see some good news.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone posted this on Facebook:

Pennsylvania Dairy Farmer Decides to Bottle His Own Milk Rather than Dump It. Sells Out in Hours.

See more at: https://www.goodshomedesign.com/pennsy​lvania-dairy-farmer-decides-to-bottle-​his-own-milk-rather-than-dump-it-sells​-out-in-hours/?fbclid=IwAR1QibOB3aU1mi​X8q6Kw1bqSRAKErOOBJmSWpn5fuk06NPaVad4W​jcCRJ00
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

shastacola: Someone posted this on Facebook:

Pennsylvania Dairy Farmer Decides to Bottle His Own Milk Rather than Dump It. Sells Out in Hours.

See more at: https://www.goodshomedesign.com/pennsy​lvania-dairy-farmer-decides-to-bottle-​his-own-milk-rather-than-dump-it-sells​-out-in-hours/?fbclid=IwAR1QibOB3aU1mi​X8q6Kw1bqSRAKErOOBJmSWpn5fuk06NPaVad4W​jcCRJ00


Thank you for the link!
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Together with our farmer partners, we created our own network, and we will convert our district office into a food distribution hub to provide our neighbors with fresh produce and meals," said Senator Jessica Ramos.

Wow nice.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Barfmaker: Together with our farmer partners, we created our own network, and we will convert our district office into a food distribution hub to provide our neighbors with fresh produce and meals," said Senator Jessica Ramos.

Wow nice.


I would so shop local farmers, I hope it catches on.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice, but hopefully it's not just a one time thing (distribution was on May 1st).
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A competent administration would have had apparatus in place to deal with this already.

ALL of the problems we are facing would have been better addressed by a different administration.

Think of the worst president ever other than Trump.  Take that president's incompetence, ignorance, malfeasance, idiocy and criminality and triple it and you might be halfway to Trump.
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Impossible without making an insane profit, they mean.

If it doesn't make a tidy profit, it isn't even worth considering.
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The crayons will be confiscated by federal government for use by the administration.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kellner21: Impossible without making an insane profit, they mean.

If it doesn't make a tidy profit, it isn't even worth considering.


Pfft. Well, duh. What are we, a bunch of f****t commies?
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The possibility was always there.  It didn't make good headlines until after they trashed good food.  It was too difficult for them to take the extra step until then.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: A competent administration would have had apparatus in place to deal with this already.

ALL of the problems we are facing would have been better addressed by a different administration.

Think of the worst president ever other than Trump.  Take that president's incompetence, ignorance, malfeasance, idiocy and criminality and triple it and you might be halfway to Trump.


Food distribution and sale is usually controlled by state regulation not federal.

Or is "Trump's influence" kind of like "Obama's time machine"?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: A competent administration would have had apparatus in place to deal with this already.

ALL of the problems we are facing would have been better addressed by a different administration.

Think of the worst president ever other than Trump. Take that president's incompetence, ignorance, malfeasance, idiocy and criminality and triple it and you might be halfway to Trump.


So Bush? Bush farked it all ways to sunday during Katrina. I doubt he would do much better.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soybean crayons. For vegans I guess.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: A competent administration would have had apparatus in place to deal with this already.

ALL of the problems we are facing would have been better addressed by a different administration.

Think of the worst president ever other than Trump.  Take that president's incompetence, ignorance, malfeasance, idiocy and criminality and triple it and you might be halfway to Trump.


Not everything needs to be centrally planned and governed.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impossible is usually short for "we don't really feel like it."
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York government finding a reason to throw it all away in 3...2....1.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Jack Sabbath: A competent administration would have had apparatus in place to deal with this already.

ALL of the problems we are facing would have been better addressed by a different administration.

Think of the worst president ever other than Trump.  Take that president's incompetence, ignorance, malfeasance, idiocy and criminality and triple it and you might be halfway to Trump.

Food distribution and sale is usually controlled by state regulation not federal.

Or is "Trump's influence" kind of like "Obama's time machine"?


A competent administration would be working with the states to maintain the food supply and wouldn't be cutting off states from assistance because they didn't praise the president enough or because they have been at odds with said president's xenophobic rounding up of undocumented immigrants.

Just as a "for an example."
 
arcgear
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
remember reading something about it being unlawful to just throw out food in France

such a beautiful country, too.  quite regrettable it's inhabited by the french.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i get milk from my wife
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
With no help from the Trump administration no doubt
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i get milk from my wife


Pshaw, you're just playing with her teets.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I said this a week ago and a farker said "you do not know how supply chains work."

Yeah, if location A does not buy the product, try location b.

Those same trucks supply restaurants and wholesalers can supply super markets.

I have Trumper guy at my bar whose family owns mass tomato grow op here in Florida.

He has two markets grocery store chains and farmer markets.  Uses the same trucks and drivers to deliver to each.

His scam is he writes off 15 perfect of the product as "damaged" and that 15 percent goes to the farmers markets and because 100% into his pockets...
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That is just a tiny fraction of all the food produced by American farmer but I'm happy it ends up feeding peoples who can't afford food. I wonder how they handled the processing and if it was done safely.

The article mentions bottling their own milk, were they able to pasteurize it? I have consumed unpasteurized milk and maybe eaten unpasteurized cheese and did not get sick but pasteurization does make milk safer. The risk of getting sick or dying from unpasteurized milk must however be balanced against hunger and its consequences which also include sickness and death.

In conclusion this is just a feel good article, very large amount of food is still being destroyed from lack of what is required to get it to peoples. I hope the lesson is learned and that more, hopefully all, the processes of food production and distribution is automated before the next pandemic. The transition from workers to machines should be done so no workers loose any income including future raises. I'll leave it to economists to figure it out, the same economist who'll have to figure out how to arrange for universal basic income.

/I'm drunk farking.
 
0z79
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: A competent administration would have had apparatus in place to deal with this already.

ALL of the problems we are facing would have been better addressed by a different administration.

Think of the worst president ever other than Trump.  Take that president's incompetence, ignorance, malfeasance, idiocy and criminality and triple it and you might be halfway to Trump.


Trump voters don't know the word "malfeasance." When you try to explain it to them, they say it's "just good business."
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Jack Sabbath: A competent administration would have had apparatus in place to deal with this already.

ALL of the problems we are facing would have been better addressed by a different administration.

Think of the worst president ever other than Trump. Take that president's incompetence, ignorance, malfeasance, idiocy and criminality and triple it and you might be halfway to Trump.

So Bush? Bush farked it all ways to sunday during Katrina. I doubt he would do much better.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arcgear
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

talkertopc: That is just a tiny fraction of all the food produced by American farmer but I'm happy it ends up feeding peoples who can't afford food. I wonder how they handled the processing and if it was done safely.

The article mentions bottling their own milk, were they able to pasteurize it? I have consumed unpasteurized milk and maybe eaten unpasteurized cheese and did not get sick but pasteurization does make milk safer. The risk of getting sick or dying from unpasteurized milk must however be balanced against hunger and its consequences which also include sickness and death.

In conclusion this is just a feel good article, very large amount of food is still being destroyed from lack of what is required to get it to peoples. I hope the lesson is learned and that more, hopefully all, the processes of food production and distribution is automated before the next pandemic. The transition from workers to machines should be done so no workers loose any income including future raises. I'll leave it to economists to figure it out, the same economist who'll have to figure out how to arrange for universal basic income.

/I'm drunk farking.


I'd say so.  the only way anyone could read an economics textbook
 
0z79
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

shastacola: Barfmaker: Together with our farmer partners, we created our own network, and we will convert our district office into a food distribution hub to provide our neighbors with fresh produce and meals," said Senator Jessica Ramos.

Wow nice.

I would so shop local farmers, I hope it catches on.


So DO EET. Support them no matter what. Tell Wal-Mart "Chupa mi tete/pene, puta."
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: A competent administration would have had apparatus in place to deal with this already.

ALL of the problems we are facing would have been better addressed by a different administration.

Think of the worst president ever other than Trump.  Take that president's incompetence, ignorance, malfeasance, idiocy and criminality and triple it and you might be halfway to Trump.


Trump hasn't pushed the country into Civil War so he's no more than 2nd worst behind Buchanan.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Jack Sabbath: A competent administration would have had apparatus in place to deal with this already.

ALL of the problems we are facing would have been better addressed by a different administration.

Think of the worst president ever other than Trump.  Take that president's incompetence, ignorance, malfeasance, idiocy and criminality and triple it and you might be halfway to Trump.

Food distribution and sale is usually controlled by state regulation not federal.

Or is "Trump's influence" kind of like "Obama's time machine"?


Do you live in an alternate universe where the US Federal Government isn't the entity that regulates interstate commerce? Where the FDA doesn't exist?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

theflatline: His scam is he writes off 15 perfect of the product as "damaged" and that 15 percent goes to the farmers markets and because 100% into his pockets...


Writes what off? He owns the company. Is there somebody else keeping track of how much food he grows? He still had to pay to have the food grown. He still had to pay to move the food to the farmers market. He still had to pay somebody to operate the cash register (or spend his own time doing it).

I'm failing to see how 100% goes into his pockets.
 
0z79
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Jack Sabbath: A competent administration would have had apparatus in place to deal with this already.

ALL of the problems we are facing would have been better addressed by a different administration.

Think of the worst president ever other than Trump.  Take that president's incompetence, ignorance, malfeasance, idiocy and criminality and triple it and you might be halfway to Trump.

Food distribution and sale is usually controlled by state regulation not federal.

Or is "Trump's influence" kind of like "Obama's time machine"?


Read "The Art of the Deal" as a cautionary tale, NOT as a tome of advice.... then get back to me.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Subby: This is about 34,000 pounds of milk/beef/produce. While nothing to sneeze at, it isn't even a drop in the bucket when it comes to what's actually produced and what needs to be sold/distributed.

To put it in perspective: New York State harvests 1,250,000,000 pounds of just apples every year and 14,900,000,000 pounds of milk.

34,000 pounds of produce would equates to literally 0.0027% of the apple harvest, or 0.000something% of dairy.

This doesn't exactly address the distribution of the other 99.999x%
https://www.nass.usda.gov/Quick_Stats​/​Ag_Overview/stateOverview.php?state=NE​W%20YORK
 
Snut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
34k pounds will fit in one trailer.....so while a nice gesture....it's just a drop in the bucket.
 
alienated
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

theflatline: I said this a week ago and a farker said "you do not know how supply chains work."

Yeah, if location A does not buy the product, try location b.

Those same trucks supply restaurants and wholesalers can supply super markets.

I have Trumper guy at my bar whose family owns mass tomato grow op here in Florida.

He has two markets grocery store chains and farmer markets.  Uses the same trucks and drivers to deliver to each.

His scam is he writes off 15 perfect of the product as "damaged" and that 15 percent goes to the farmers markets and because 100% into his pockets...


That's true. However, when I worked in restaurant supply, wo could only sell things like potatoes in a 50# sack, as that is all we had. Romaine /iceberg lettuce or cabbage ? 24 heads per case. And so on. Now, if we had the smaller sacks / coated cartons, sure, we could have done that.
And as far as meats- take a butt of sirloin that varied from 15-25 #, or you would be sol, as we didnt have the permit to repackage meat / fish / etc.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: theflatline: His scam is he writes off 15 perfect of the product as "damaged" and that 15 percent goes to the farmers markets and because 100% into his pockets...

Writes what off? He owns the company. Is there somebody else keeping track of how much food he grows? He still had to pay to have the food grown. He still had to pay to move the food to the farmers market. He still had to pay somebody to operate the cash register (or spend his own time doing it).

I'm failing to see how 100% goes into his pockets.


I think what the guy was trying to say is that the dude takes 15 % of his product, says he tossed it, then sells it for cash.  It's not 100% profit since there are  costs involved  in producing it, the scam is that he is likely not paying taxes on the cash sales..
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Subby: This is about 34,000 pounds of milk/beef/produce. While nothing to sneeze at, it isn't even a drop in the bucket when it comes to what's actually produced and what needs to be sold/distributed.

To put it in perspective: New York State harvests 1,250,000,000 pounds of just apples every year and 14,900,000,000 pounds of milk.

34,000 pounds of produce would equates to literally 0.0027% of the apple harvest, or 0.000something% of dairy.

This doesn't exactly address the distribution of the other 99.999x%
https://www.nass.usda.gov/Quick_Stats/​Ag_Overview/stateOverview.php?state=NE​W%20YORK


300 pounds of beef!  Why, that's almost a whole baby cow.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Snut: 34k pounds will fit in one trailer.....so while a nice gesture....it's just a drop in the bucket.


Google: "How many drops in a bucket"

At a million cubic millimeters to the liter, that's 250,000 drops per liter, or about 1 million drops per gallon. This means that a common 3-gallon bucket holds about 3 million drops. So a "drop in a bucket" is 1/3,000,000, or about 0.00003 percent

34,000 lbs of goods compared to the total produce, dairy, and beef output of New York State means that this is literally lessthan a drop in the bucket.

/But still, kudos to those who actually donated
 
fehk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The guy that donated the beef must be pissed after finding out he could have just sent crayons

What the hell are you gonna do with 14 tons of onions
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: A competent administration would have had apparatus in place to deal with this already.

ALL of the problems we are facing would have been better addressed by a different administration.

Think of the worst president ever other than Trump.  Take that president's incompetence, ignorance, malfeasance, idiocy and criminality and triple it and you might be halfway to Trump.


Yes and no.  I wonder if this is actually legal according to the federal government.
 
Down the Slippery Slope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: theflatline: His scam is he writes off 15 perfect of the product as "damaged" and that 15 percent goes to the farmers markets and because 100% into his pockets...

Writes what off? He owns the company. Is there somebody else keeping track of how much food he grows? He still had to pay to have the food grown. He still had to pay to move the food to the farmers market. He still had to pay somebody to operate the cash register (or spend his own time doing it).

I'm failing to see how 100% goes into his pockets.


All these big companies, they write-off everything.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Jack Sabbath: A competent administration would have had apparatus in place to deal with this already.

ALL of the problems we are facing would have been better addressed by a different administration.

Think of the worst president ever other than Trump.  Take that president's incompetence, ignorance, malfeasance, idiocy and criminality and triple it and you might be halfway to Trump.

Food distribution and sale is usually controlled by state regulation not federal.

Or is "Trump's influence" kind of like "Obama's time machine"?


The usda tends to freak out and shut down operations like this when they are local and not supported by state senators.
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i get milk from my wife


Wow! So do I.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: jaylectricity: theflatline: His scam is he writes off 15 perfect of the product as "damaged" and that 15 percent goes to the farmers markets and because 100% into his pockets...

Writes what off? He owns the company. Is there somebody else keeping track of how much food he grows? He still had to pay to have the food grown. He still had to pay to move the food to the farmers market. He still had to pay somebody to operate the cash register (or spend his own time doing it).

I'm failing to see how 100% goes into his pockets.

I think what the guy was trying to say is that the dude takes 15 % of his product, says he tossed it, then sells it for cash.  It's not 100% profit since there are  costs involved  in producing it, the scam is that he is likely not paying taxes on the cash sales..


It's also a misconception that writing it off means you keep all the money. He would have sold the product anyway. It's just that he won't pay a percentage of the sales towards taxes. I don't know what that percentage is. No way he'd avoid all sales tax in states that have that.

If he was audited he'd have to twist everything a little bit to explain why his trucks are driving more miles than it takes to go to each supermarket on a regular schedule.

I'm thinking that the guy in question is just boasting about how "smart" he is.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

solokumba: With no help from the Trump administration no doubt


Government help usually involved swat teams in cases like this.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fehk: The guy that donated the beef must be pissed after finding out he could have just sent crayons

What the hell are you gonna do with 14 tons of onions



14 tons = 28,000 lbs. An onion is about 0.5 pounds, so that's about 56,000 onions.

Now consider:
"An estimated 1.4 million New York City residents rely on emergency food programs, including soup kitchens and food pantries, each year. Approximately 339,000 New York City children, or approximately one out of every five (19 percent), rely on soup kitchens and food pantries."

TLDR: Those onions will all be gone before the day is over.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
2 weeks from now:

Remember when we said we could safely distribute all that food and maintain standards, it STILL wouldn't go to waste because who the fark needs 40 lbs of chicken thighs that doesn't have a basement full of empty deep freezes, turns out Salmonella is also a biatch.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: jaylectricity: theflatline: His scam is he writes off 15 perfect of the product as "damaged" and that 15 percent goes to the farmers markets and because 100% into his pockets...

Writes what off? He owns the company. Is there somebody else keeping track of how much food he grows? He still had to pay to have the food grown. He still had to pay to move the food to the farmers market. He still had to pay somebody to operate the cash register (or spend his own time doing it).

I'm failing to see how 100% goes into his pockets.

I think what the guy was trying to say is that the dude takes 15 % of his product, says he tossed it, then sells it for cash.  It's not 100% profit since there are  costs involved  in producing it, the scam is that he is likely not paying taxes on the cash sales..


That is what I was saying.

And it is 100% profit for him because it is a family business and he does not roll any of that 15% back into it, it is is fun money.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fehk: What the hell are you gonna do with 14 tons of onions


Well nothing if i don't want to go to prison because of a somewhat obscure commodities law.

Also 14 tons of onions is probably a dump trucks worth, and isn't exactly going to feed a nation.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: theflatline: His scam is he writes off 15 perfect of the product as "damaged" and that 15 percent goes to the farmers markets and because 100% into his pockets...

Writes what off? He owns the company. Is there somebody else keeping track of how much food he grows? He still had to pay to have the food grown. He still had to pay to move the food to the farmers market. He still had to pay somebody to operate the cash register (or spend his own time doing it).

I'm failing to see how 100% goes into his pockets.


Fees regulations and and taxes?
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.