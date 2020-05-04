 Skip to content
(American Consequences)   PJ O'Rourke is editing some weird magazine for Covid-19 truthers   (americanconsequences.com) divider line
mrwhippy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pretty amazing how the Democrats, in a desperate attempt to keep Trump from being reelected, enlisted the entire world in their shutdown efforts.
 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Normally I would take a hard pass on an article on epidemiology written by a practitioner of securities fraud but I love the editing stylings of failed Hunter Thompson wannabes.  Well worth my time, cherry picked stats, I loved the use of German data regarding the severity of the virus.  The one country that has gotten it mostly right is the basis for reopening the shiatshow we have here in the US?  It definitely isn't a case of "how the mighty have fallen", PJ O Rourke was a fraud from the word go, but this is shameless end stage capitalism horseshiat.
 
Rhyno45 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well it is spring so not that big of a shock to have that smell of manure in the air. This one is far more ripe than most though.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
ORourke has always been a fratboi Republican. In it for the LUZ at first. And falls back on the I"M A LIBERTARIAN excuse.
But now he's older, he's just kinda pathetic grandpa. Sorry, your party caught the bus they were chasing, no take backs.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
COVID-19 is harmless if you ignore all the sick people and all the dead people.  Everyone else will just get over it!  See how easy that is?  Let's do that!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
While it might sound friendly to say "we're all in this together" - the reality is that we are not. And enforcing policies that treat all of us the same is the very worst approach we could take to dealing with this health crisis

Translation: He's really sore about the lack of baseball.

That's sad on so many levels.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
""We" - the people of the world, the people of our country, of my state, of this city (Baltimore), and even the people in my neighborhood - do not share the same values, ideals, or circumstances. We do not have anything like the same immune systems or face the same risks of this virus. While it might sound friendly to say "we're all in this together" - the reality is that we are not. And enforcing policies that treat all of us the same is the very worst approach we could take to dealing with this health crisis."

"That's why I can splash the other kids but they can't splash me."
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: written by a practitioner of securities fraud


Stansberry is a scam artist.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The first P.J. O'Rourke book I read I completely misunderstood. I thought he was doing the kind of Hunter Thompson fark y'all 'cuz you're all farked up and so am I thing. O'Rourke was factional from the beginning, and that meant his humor was never about himself, nor about his faction. He was just one more person in the parade of "let's make politics about hating the other more than solving our problems."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Burning jet fuel can't spread caronavirus
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Your blog sucks.
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This "so called" event has been way over blown.  The media/democrats (one in the same) have tried to
FOUR years to take down Trump, one a lot of democrats & the media LOVED until he ran as a president.
This virus (a stronger version of an upper respiratory syndrome) is just the latest trick.  NOW, they want
thinks to continue to be locked down, hoping the economy won't come back.  Then, come August, they
will start talking about the "Trump economy" being the worst since the great depression.
Why do you think they want mail in ballots?  "To protect" people and give them their right to vote.  They
don't give a rats rear about you.  They want as many dead people, illegal voters to vote, so they can
win back their power and completely destroy what is left of this nation, and turn it into a new "socialist
paradise".  Everything is free!  Yeah, free for those IN power, but to everyone else, we'll end up like
some of those South American countries, we'll have "wet" markets like they do in China, because
we'll be reduced to eating bat soup, snakes, dogs, cats, bugs, dirt, whatever we can get out hands on.
50+ years of public school indoctrination has brainwashed people into believing that America is bad,
that government (socialist that is) is good, and the founders were nothing more than "rich white slave holders"
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What the hell smells so goddamn stupid in here?
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mostly because of the article, but now also because of the p51d007 screed, I really need to take a shower.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wasn't it P.J. O'Rourke who wrote that story in the National Lampoon about the family who was orgy-farking their Thanksgiving dinner? Sounds like he hasn't matured much.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He used to be a good writer, humorous, even, for a righty.
 
Last of the Crazy People [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh Jesus, this shiat went green??
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did PJ O'Rourke get mixed up with Porter Stansberry and Agora? Hope he stays away from rooftops unlike Stansberry's best man.
Rey Rivera's strange death
Youtube rJtIfONQ9z4
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thank you for coming in. We'd like to remind you that there are quite a few people auditioning for this part. We'll be in touch if we decide that you're the right fit in this case, so there's no need to call the office.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O'Rourke's sense of humor, for me anyway, use to excuse his partisan knee capping. Like comparisons of Jimmy Carter's smile to "Grinning like a racoon eating fish guts out of a wire brush." He seems to have given up on the light and gone completely to the dark side.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"We were somewhere around Barstow on the edge of the desert when the drugs began to take hold."
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

p51d007: we'll be reduced to eating bat soup, snakes, dogs, cats, bugs, dirt, whatever we can get out hands on.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
PJ O'Rourke never had a bigger fan than PJ O'Rourke.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well that was a worthless load of horseshiat.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In a "bad year" for the flu, between 50,000 and 100,000 Americans die from the virus. I'm willing to bet that by the end of this year, roughly the same number of people will have died from this virus.

Wait, when he did he write this? We hit 50,000 deaths in one month, went from 50,000 to 60,000 in a week and are now at 70,000 less than a week after that. We'll be at 100,000 by Memorial Day. Massive fail in that prediction dude.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WTF

Was that some kind of extended play haiku?
 
gunga galunga
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Could I buy some pot from you?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tanqueray: Stansberry is a scam artist.


So I see.

"In 2003, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission brought a case against Stansberry for a "scheme to defraud public investors by disseminating false information in several Internet newsletters." A federal court, upheld on appeal, found that Stansberry had sent out a newsletter to subscribers predicting one company's stock, USEC Inc., was going to increase by over 100%. Stansberry maintains that his information came from a company executive; the court found that he fabricated the source. The company's stock price did not significantly change even after the insider trading information Stansberry was selling came to fruition. In 2007, he and his investment firm, then called "Pirate Investor", were ordered by a U.S. District Court to pay $1.5 million in restitution and civil penalties. The court rejected Stansberry's First Amendment defense, saying "Stansberry's conduct undoubtedly involved deliberate fraud, making statements that he knew to be false. "
 
