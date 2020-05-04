 Skip to content
(The Drive)   The Eagle has *bump* *screech* *bang* landed
BurghDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll buff right out.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, your hero has just wrecked again, everything is not going to be okay-ay-ay-ay....
 
HeadLever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone wants to understand the development of the F-15 (and F-16), this is an excellent podcast that gives a very good rundown of "40 Second" John Boyd.  The best fighter pilot you never heard of.

The Cold War: What We Saw | The Liberators - Episode 12
Youtube KkawZwQyQGk
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was "Bang, Ding,Ow" subby.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BurghDude: That'll buff right out.


You would be surprised how much the Eagle can take....

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1983_Ne​g​ev_mid-air_collision

photos...and it was repaired and shot down another enemy in a following war.


https://fighterjetsworld.com/air/watc​h​-f-15-eagle-managed-to-land-with-one-w​ing-after-mid-air-collision/6940/

Used to watch them take of and go vertical.  Amazing machines even by todays standards.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I studied air traffic control about a decade ago, there was a bit about telling Navy aircraft "check gear" before clearing them down.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Pictures emerged on social media..."

Yet no pictures emerged on the website that subby linked to...
 
arcgear
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
when i was in, we had an f16 drop a 500lb (dummy training) bomb.  landed on someones hood on the roads below; only serious bodily injury done was to the car, front easily reshaped into a pancake or collapsed beer can.

admittedly, was kinda funny
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"The F-15 is said to be on a temporary air defense assignment from its home in Portland, Oregon to Savannah, Georgia's Savannah Air National Guard Base".

Yes, it was. Very.
 
Professor Science [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mock26: "Pictures emerged on social media..."

Yet no pictures emerged on the website that subby linked to...


They were just a bit too late.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rrrickets
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Professor Science: Mock26: "Pictures emerged on social media..."

Yet no pictures emerged on the website that subby linked to...

They were just a bit too late.
[Fark user image 300x169] [View Full Size image _x_]


One of my favorite scenes from that movie, right up there with all the reporters knocking over the row of phone booths and when Robert Stack steps out of the mirror.
 
Comsamvimes [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mock26: "Pictures emerged on social media..."

Yet no pictures emerged on the website that subby linked to...


"Author's note: At the request of the original poster, we removed the original social media post and the photos that went with this story."

Looks like the post was deleted also. You can find a few pictures if you search hard enough.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why are they criticizing him for launching his missiles? Even if the warheads don't assplode, the fuel in them kablooie.
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Comsamvimes: Mock26: "Pictures emerged on social media..."

Yet no pictures emerged on the website that subby linked to...

"Author's note: At the request of the original poster, we removed the original social media post and the photos that went with this story."

Looks like the post was deleted also. You can find a few pictures if you search hard enough.


Thanks! I missed that bit.
 
