 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   It was just horseplay. He was coming right at him. He was cleaning it and it accidentally went off. I'll wait until I hear the other side   (cnn.com) divider line
43
    More: News, Constable, Police, duty police officers, Ismael Tamayo, upper body, early Sunday morning, 48-year-old male, great concern  
•       •       •

2107 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2020 at 10:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was there a third party camping with them?
Al?
Al Cahall?
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dirty cop was about to get outed, or there was a love triangle, or it was just gunbois being gunbois
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cleaning my gun with the safety off, safety off, safety off,.....
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold up, son!  You need advice from this man so you can get the guy you shot to apologize to you for shooting him.

c1.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the unstoppable force can move the otherwise unmovable object.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going with failed 3some.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The two off-duty police officers were camping and shooting guns during a weekend trip with a third friend, according to the sheriff's office. The third person was an LAPD off-duty supervisor, and was not injured, according to police.

I have my own suspicions, which I'm not going to de-suspish here. But I'm guessing it involved somebody's wife.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
See, this is proof. Guns do seem to make cops shoot people. Even if the people is a cop too.
Why do we let people have guns?
WTF????
 
Bathroom Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Never beam down in a red shirt. And NEVER go camping with LAPD.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Hunting accident"?


/ thought he was a deer/bear/cougar/squirrel
// shot through some brush
/// my bad
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nice shot
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's why you always invite one black guy.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I already saw this episode, and it was great

Forensic Files - Season 3, Episode 7: Grave Evidence
Youtube 1ZWt0l4D-qo


rip peter thomas
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RainDawg: That's why you always invite one black guy.


If it's bear country make sure he's fat too.
 
kindms
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
people got f-d up drinking etc on a camping trip, words exchanged. blam ?
 
6nome
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Dirty cop was about to get outed, or there was a love triangle, or it was just gunbois being gunbois


My bet is on gunboi love-triangle.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
His bail is set at $1,000,000

Yeah. This guy has a more skeletons in his closest than just this news srory and it's highly likely he's gotten away with more farked up shiat the LAPD swept under the rug to the point even they finally had to acknowledge "this guys a problem"
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Hold up, son!  You need advice from this man so you can get the guy you shot to apologize to you for shooting him.

[c1.staticflickr.com image 400x274]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: See, this is proof. Guns do seem to make cops shoot people. Even if the people is a cop too.
Why do we let people have guns?
WTF????


Why do we let people who want to be cops be cops?  It should be a reverse lottery.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

styckx: His bail is set at $1,000,000

Yeah. This guy has a more skeletons in his closest than just this news srory and it's highly likely he's gotten away with more farked up shiat the LAPD swept under the rug to the point even they finally had to acknowledge "this guys a problem"


When the defense attorney is also playing the, "let the process play out and respect privacy," angle rather than running a cop-out defense for some kind of accidental discharge you know he's farked.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TWX: styckx: His bail is set at $1,000,000

Yeah. This guy has a more skeletons in his closest than just this news srory and it's highly likely he's gotten away with more farked up shiat the LAPD swept under the rug to the point even they finally had to acknowledge "this guys a problem"

When the defense attorney is also playing the, "let the process play out and respect privacy," angle rather than running a cop-out defense for some kind of accidental discharge you know he's farked.


Eggggssactly
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Hold up, son!  You need advice from this man so you can get the guy you shot to apologize to you for shooting him.

[c1.staticflickr.com image 400x274]


The Tonight Show with Jay Leno Dick Cheney Action Figure
Youtube Htq70pr4QI0
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: waxbeans: See, this is proof. Guns do seem to make cops shoot people. Even if the people is a cop too.
Why do we let people have guns?
WTF????

Why do we let people who want to be cops be cops?  It should be a reverse lottery.


Yep
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Remember people, they're cops.

He felt in fear for his life.
 
Johnson
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did he shout "GUN! GUN! GUN!" before he shot the guy?
If not, that's why he's in trouble.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: waxbeans: See, this is proof. Guns do seem to make cops shoot people. Even if the people is a cop too.
Why do we let people have guns?
WTF????

Why do we let people who want to be cops be cops?  It should be a reverse lottery.


Because then the people who want to be cops would pretend not to, and the people who don't want to be cops would pretend to, and everything would be the same.
 
6nome
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Johnson: Did he shout "GUN! GUN! GUN!" before he shot the guy?
If not, that's why he's in trouble.


I believe he made a football move, though.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This led me to wonder how do cops decide who is guilty if two white cops shoot eachother? Is this like a divide by zero moment
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

neongoats: This led me to wonder how do cops decide who is guilty if two white cops shoot eachother? Is this like a divide by zero moment


Whichever one has a lower net worth is guilty.
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well gun nuts should want him to get the death penalty because according to them guns don't kill people, people do.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

neongoats: This led me to wonder how do cops decide who is guilty if two white cops shoot eachother? Is this like a divide by zero moment


Depends who is boinking the other's SO...
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Killary Clinton stikes again!
 
6nome
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

neongoats: This led me to wonder how do cops decide who is guilty if two white cops shoot eachother? Is this like a divide by zero moment

"We've investigated the cop-shooter and found no wr

***CARRIER LOST***
 
6nome
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

6nome: neongoats: This led me to wonder how do cops decide who is guilty if two white cops shoot eachother? Is this like a divide by zero moment

"We've investigated the cop-shooter and found no wr***CARRIER LOST***


Whatever
 
HairBolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Does the gay panic defense still work?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gay_pan​i​c_defense
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thin Blue Line Wall of Silence.

None of them will ever talk.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Ismael Tamayo, 44, was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted murder..."

Well, he DID say "don't call me Ismael"".
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

styckx: His bail is set at $1,000,000

Yeah. This guy has a more skeletons in his closest than just this news srory and it's highly likely he's gotten away with more farked up shiat the LAPD swept under the rug to the point even they finally had to acknowledge "this guys a problem"


Well, I guess bad things that cannot be swept under the rug happen when they don't transfer them first to Fresno to make sure they will be no matter what.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ismael Tamayo, 44, was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted murder, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

I guess he'd put up with that "Call me Ismael" bullshait for the last time.
 
arcgear
‘’ 1 minute ago  
well, suppose we least know where they draw the line when it comes to "on administrative leave with pay" incidents
 
KidKorporate
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HairBolus: Does the gay panic defense still work?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gay_pani​c_defense


Only at the Disco.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.