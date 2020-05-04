 Skip to content
(4Utah.com)   Man, I don't even know where to begin with this Fark-Ready headline: 5-year-old boy driving his parents' car on the freeway pulled over, tells troopers he was going to California to buy a Lamborghini   (abc4.com) divider line
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why can't he just buy online?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm surprised he made it as far as he did. On top of being 5, he looks visually impaired.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Someone isn't getting his license until he moves out of the house....
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Made up his mind to make a new start, going to California with an aching in his heart. 'Cause someone told him there's a car out there, with Italian styling and horsepower to spare...
 
feralbaby
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I love this kid.
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tasteme: [Fark user image 850x478]
I'm surprised he made it as far as he did. On top of being 5, he looks visually impaired.


he has a black hole for a face.

Or a small pesto pizza, I can't tell.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He saved up his allowance to buy that for his parents.

It's almost Mother's Day. Poor kid isn't going to have anything for his mom.
 
Persnickety [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He had an aching in his heart
for a Lamborghini
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
resizing.flixster.comView Full Size

approves
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Its good hes trying to prevent the spread of covid-19, but how does he even see through that mask?
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's a big 5-year-old.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ambition.
 
rcain
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tasteme: [Fark user image 850x478]
I'm surprised he made it as far as he did. On top of being 5, he looks visually impaired.


He's part lamprey you insensitive clod
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

