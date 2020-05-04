 Skip to content
(NPR)   If you've been wondering whether the words "Tori Amos," "offers quarantine comfort," and "a recipe for vegan mushroom stew" could all work together in one headline, we now have an answer: They cannot   (npr.org) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On a side note, that soup looks pretty damn good.  And I appreciate the lead-in to the recipe wasn't a novella.

I think the British are pretty good when it comes to cooking with 'shrooms.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
what happened to her face? eeew.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well I'll just set this recipe aside for later as the stores are running out of meat here....

/<3 Tori
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Quarentine + vegan + mushroom = the three circles of hell.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tori Amos can comfort me in quarantine anytime.  She was a major part of the sound track of seducing angsty young women of my youth, and I will always have fond memories.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Come on, Subby.  They'd work just fine together in Bag End.

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
feralbaby
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Even with the little I care to know about Tori Amos, this headline is not surprising in the least
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: what happened to her face? eeew.


Age.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: what happened to her face? eeew.


You gonna make us drag out the sharp_knees.jpg?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Only If the mushroom magic soup actually used magic mushrooms. If I'm eating vegan I better be trippin.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I love Tori Amos. I'm even willing to forgive the veganness.

/got into Juliard at 13 and they threw her out because she couldn't read music - jokes on them
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't see anything wrong with that recipe, other than the tomato puree (but maybe you can't taste it?). I've made quite a few really good mushroom soups over the years, some of them unintentionally vegan, but I usually like to add some milk or cream, so whatever.
And... Tori Amos... I feel like I should recognize that name...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Tori has always had her own special blend of hawt + crazy that somehow just seems to work...

Tori Amos - Glory Of The 80's (Remastered)
Youtube ua2OXqvFMJM
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: what happened to her face? eeew.


Came here to ask the same thing. And, why???
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tori Amos is amazing.
 
chemical_angel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wow. She might be one of the most annoying people on this planet.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Y kant she read?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This isn't the most horrible thing.  I'm spending a lot of time cooking just to pass the time and because it's cheaper and healthier than constantly eating takeout.

It helps that most of the people who live here like my cooking--at least when I'm doing Italian or Chinese, anyway.  When I did adovada (found the recipe here, thanks whoever you are!) it wound up tasting like a delicious lamb chili, but it was so hot I was the only one who ate more than a few bites. Which wasn't what I intended, since I was trying to make a birthday meal for Roomie #1. And she's the only one of the three who eats Indian food, so unless I'm making just for her, I don't bother scaling anything up beyond what I can eat for a few nights at a time.

And since meat is becoming a little more scarce here lately, this might fit the bill some night.  With modifications.  I dunno if I can find chestnut shrooms local. But if it works with shiatake or oyster mushrooms, I might be able to do a decent rendition of it...
 
radarlove [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Trent Reznor dumping her is the best thing that ever happened to either of them.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think it depends on the kinda shrooms you use.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why not include the potatoes in the recipe name? Looks like they're one of the main ingredients.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Huh. I thought she was a corn flakes girl.
 
RocketRay [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Mushroom stew?  Where am I, the Rocinante?
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have a 10-yr old and for about the last 2 years, he's had it in his head that he just hates soup.  Doesn't matter what kind it is.  If it's soup, he's not eating it.  Even stew.  To the point where sometimes he'll be so upset that's what's for dinner, he'll just skip it.  He liked korma though.  It came out pretty much like a soup, but it wasn't called soup, so it passed the test.

Anyway, this thread just reminded me of my irrational whiny child for some reason.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Stephen_Falken: what happened to her face? eeew.

Age.


And the surgeon's knife. She went in hard on the whole look like a 20 year old from a quarter mile away look.
 
