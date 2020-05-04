 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Five Thirty-Eight)   Nate Silver's coven tries to explain why COVID19 forecasts range all the way from "we're going to die" to "we're ALL going to die"   (projects.fivethirtyeight.com) divider line
61
    More: Murica, Infectious disease, Infection, Forecasting, Future, different story, help of the Reich Lab, University of Massachusetts Amherst, best-case outcomes  
•       •       •

1955 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 04 May 2020 at 3:14 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



61 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without more context and explanation, are we sure that the White House isn't just leaking these to make the actual, merely-awful numbers look better by comparison?
https://twitter.com/NateSilver538/sta​t​us/1257346839944335361?s=19
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Without more context and explanation, are we sure that the White House isn't just leaking these to make the actual, merely-awful numbers look better by comparison?
https://twitter.com/NateSilver538/stat​us/1257346839944335361?s=19


A plan that would require thinking about something that isn't right now this second? Doesn't sound very much like this white house.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sensationalist bullsh*t sells better
It bleeds, it leads
Fear
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Coven? Mathemagicians operate in cabals, not covens.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The IHME model is the most optimistic, projecting between 59K and 110K deaths in the U.S. by May 23, the latest date forecasted by all models, with an average of 71K

Ummmm we're hitting 71,000 by tomorrow night dude.
Trash the IHME.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's the nature of forecasting. There is not one right answer. Often there is not one right answer among a whole slough of them.

Predictions are hard, especially if you make them about the future.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It boils down to chaos. The corona is that butterfly in Africa. The problem is it is more like the monarch migration. They follow a certain path but there are unpredictable variations in the path.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
See, this is why I don't trust algebra.  Did you know that if you change just one variable in an equation that the result changes too?  That's nonsense.  That's why I go with my gut instead.
 
mononymous
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't know half of you half as well as I should like; and I like less than half of you half as well as you deserve.

You know, I'm not much on speeches, but it's so gratifying to leave you wallowing in the mess you've made. You're screwed, thank you, bye.
 
ElwoodCuse [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you aren't an epidemiologist, shut the fark up
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gubbo: KungFuJunkie: Without more context and explanation, are we sure that the White House isn't just leaking these to make the actual, merely-awful numbers look better by comparison?
https://twitter.com/NateSilver538/stat​us/1257346839944335361?s=19

A plan that would require thinking about something that isn't right now this second? Doesn't sound very much like this white house.


Republican leaders have no desire or ability to govern in the public interest but do not underestimate their ability to use propaganda to control their followers through manipulation. The Republican propaganda operation is one of the best, if not the best, in the world. It's entirely plausible that they would intentionally release artificially inflated fatality estimates just to make Trump look better after the fact.
 
dwrash
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This isn't forecasting the total deaths from this disease, only the deaths through the end of May.

When all is said and done, the estimate is 1.1 million deaths, we will go through peaks through the summer and then in the winter it will hit hard again.. its just the way things go.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I predict that this is the new "Spanish Flu" epidemic that they've been predicting since the last one in 1918. If I recall correctly the H1N1 virus that caused that epidemic is still with us, alive and kicking, but renamed the "Swine Flu" and other names.

I am calling this strain the Trump Flu and I hope that sticks to Himself like Orange Number Two.
 
Epicedion
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Coven? Mathemagicians operate in cabals, not covens.


True. Economists operate in covens.
 
anuran [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why? Because we are a nation of sociopathic little children
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The numbers need to be adjusted up.  The problem with scientists is that they believe in rational decision making.  They're not familiar with anyone who would chose to do this:  https://www.wsbtv.com/news/loc​al/atlan​ta/wild-video-shows-huge-crowds-gather​ed-do-donuts-set-off-fireworks-empty-s​treets/B4DOVB7BYZGGJMKRPKRFJ3V5MM/
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

saturn badger: It boils down to chaos. The corona is that butterfly in Africa. The problem is it is more like the monarch migration. They follow a certain path but there are unpredictable variations in the path.


You had Trump's number when you said "It boils down to chaos." The rest of your post is a bit silly but it started off brilliant.
 
mrwhippy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: If you aren't an epidemiologist, shut the fark up


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I just hope wave #2 doesn't impact the fall TV lineup too much.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And all of those models seem to depend on contacts between people stay stable or reduce.  From the news, I'd hazard a guess that the number of contacts will be going up in May.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Coven? Mathemagicians operate in cabals, not covens.


Meanwhile, programmers work in COBOLs.
 
kabloink
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The IHME model is the most optimistic, projecting between 59K and 110K deaths in the U.S. by May 23, the latest date forecasted by all models, with an average of 71K.

The favorite model of the Trump team.  The unicorn and rainbow model where everyone maintains social distancing and things remain locked down.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Columbia Univ. model is the most pessimistic, projecting between 94K and 120K deaths in the U.S. by May 23, with an average of 103K

Ummmm I don't think the most pessimistic one is even pessimistic enough.
By the end of the day we'll be at 70,000.
19 days until May 23 (if you count May 23).
19 x 2000 deaths a day (low estimate) = 38,000 more deaths
70,000 = 38,000 = 108,000 deaths
Using the 3000 death a day projection (more realistic)
19 x 3000 = 57,000 more deaths
70,000 + 57,000 = 127,000 deaths as of May 23
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

brantgoose: That's the nature of forecasting. There is not one right answer. Often there is not one right answer among a whole slough of them.

Predictions are hard, especially if you make them about the future.


There's a saying: "All models are wrong. Some models are useful."

No model is going to be reality in a bottle, and none pretend to that. What models do is permit an analysis of a complex phenomenon's essential parts. If you increase X in the model what happens? Is that what happened? Etc.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And why are we listening to Silver on this? Because he kinda-sorta almost guessed how the presidential election would go?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The ranges for the university of Texas and IHME forecasts for may 23 have a low end of a few thousand already dead people coming back to life?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: If you aren't an epidemiologist, shut the fark up


Well, I'm no epidemiologist, but I'm pretty sure we're all going to die.


Eventually.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: See, this is why I don't trust algebra.  Did you know that if you change just one variable in an equation that the result changes too?  That's nonsense.  That's why I go with my gut instead.


Thanks for the summary of half of the posts in every Nate Silver thread.
 
RustyShock
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Nate Silver's coven..."

Did he turn Subby into a newt?

/Subby didn't get better.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Epicedion: Nurglitch: Coven? Mathemagicians operate in cabals, not covens.

True. Economists operate in covens.


You mean 'Hecanomists.' Those who rolls bones by moonlight and worship the Golden Calf.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: And why are we listening to Silver on this? Because he kinda-sorta almost guessed how the presidential election would go?


I'm guessing you didn't read the article.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Relax. The numbers are in. The science is settled.

1. The overwhelming majority of people do not have any significant risk of dying from COVID-19.

2. Protecting older, at-risk people eliminates hospital overcrowding.

3. Vital population immunity is prevented by total isolation policies, prolonging the problem.

4. People are dying because other medical care is not getting done due to hypothetical projections.

5. We have a clearly defined population at risk who can be protected with targeted measures.

You're not anti-science, are you?

https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcar​e​/494034-the-data-are-in-stop-the-panic​-and-end-the-total-isolation
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Economists come in groups called Sloughs of Dispondency. It's not called the Dismal Science because of your marks on the exam. It started out that way, except for Adam Smith, who always considered himself a moralist and worked his life long on the Theory of the Moral Sentiments, rewriting the Wealth of Nations only 5 times.

Economists are a cruel, dreary lot, but they make great humourists and satirists. Witness Stephen Leacock, the Stephen Leacock of Canada as one writer once called Eric Nichols, and also Thorstein Vleben, an even sharper and more mournful Norwegian-American satirist.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: You're not anti-science, are you?


That article is two weeks old and was written by a radiologist.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Walker: The IHME model is the most optimistic, projecting between 59K and 110K deaths in the U.S. by May 23, the latest date forecasted by all models, with an average of 71K

Ummmm we're hitting 71,000 by tomorrow night dude.
Trash the IHME.


Maybe there will be some resurrections, you don't know.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Surveys are stupid.  They just sample people instead of asking everyone.  That's stupid.  Besides, they never asked me.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dittybopper: ElwoodCuse: If you aren't an epidemiologist, shut the fark up

Well, I'm no epidemiologist, but I'm pretty sure we're all going to die.


Eventually.


Nuh-uh, I'm gonna live forever.


/or die trying
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: The Columbia Univ. model is the most pessimistic, projecting between 94K and 120K deaths in the U.S. by May 23, with an average of 103K

Ummmm I don't think the most pessimistic one is even pessimistic enough.
By the end of the day we'll be at 70,000.
19 days until May 23 (if you count May 23).
19 x 2000 deaths a day (low estimate) = 38,000 more deaths
70,000 = 38,000 = 108,000 deaths
Using the 3000 death a day projection (more realistic)
19 x 3000 = 57,000 more deaths
70,000 + 57,000 = 127,000 deaths as of May 23



Since we have to ramp up from 2000 to 3000 death per day, the Columbia model sounds pretty accurate at 108K by May 23.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Living here in Florida, you learn a lot about forecasting models from hurricane season.  And there's always one line that bucks the consensus, that for whatever reason thinks the hurricane will start pinballing around and end up in, I don't know, France.

That's the IHME line.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Columbia Univ. model is the most pessimistic, projecting between 94K and 120K deaths in the U.S. by May 23, with an average of 103K. Columbia releases four models with varying assumptions. The one we track assumes that every week there will be a 30 percent reduction in contact between people compared to the previous week, as long as the number of newly confirmed cases in their county is increasing.

Protestors: hold my corona and watch this.
 
probesport
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
images.amcnetworks.comView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gooch: I just hope wave #2 doesn't impact the fall TV lineup too much.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dwrash: This isn't forecasting the total deaths from this disease, only the deaths through the end of May.

When all is said and done, the estimate is 1.1 million deaths, we will go through peaks through the summer and then in the winter it will hit hard again.. its just the way things go.


Just to throw a little more negativity on the pile, I'd say 1.1 million is on the rosy side.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

saturn badger: It boils down to chaos. The corona is that butterfly in Africa. The problem is it is more like the monarch migration. They follow a certain path but there are unpredictable variations in the path.


"My unpredictability is my superpower!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Living here in Florida, you learn a lot about forecasting models from hurricane season.  And there's always one line that bucks the consensus, that for whatever reason thinks the hurricane will start pinballing around and end up in, I don't know, France.

That's the IHME line.


Sometimes (no this one, of course) those outliers are correct, like when the European forecast for Hurricane Sandy was, at least initially, the only one to show a high probability of it banging west and hitting NY/NJ.

"Seven days before Sandy made landfall in New Jersey, the atmospheric crystal ball was partly cloudy. The US National Weather Service forecast model showed a chance that Sandy might come ashore, but indicated that it was more likely the storm would spin off into the Atlantic. The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) model, however, definitely pointed the storm ashore. It would be about three days before the US model totally converged on the Europeans' forecast."

Link
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: And all of those models seem to depend on contacts between people stay stable or reduce.  From the news, I'd hazard a guess that the number of contacts will be going up in May.


The original projected opening date for my state was 1May for retail only. Around 20Apr they changed that to 8May for retail only. Restaurant/Bar locations aren't supposed to open until 2-3 weeks after the retail opening.

Starting on 24Apr I was getting constant calls for reservations on 1-2May from people who wanted to go to the casino, bars, and tourism places. I had to explain over and over again that these places would not be open for another month.

Yesterday, I started getting those same calls, but about 8-9May. Some of these calls have been from the same damn people I talked to last week. Several of them have expected the pool to be open this coming weekend.

The number of contacts will DEFINITELY be going up in May.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Economists come in groups


ew.
 
gluestick
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: Zeb Hesselgresser: You're not anti-science, are you?

That article is two weeks old and was written by a radiologist.


And is an opinion piece.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

40 degree day: The Columbia Univ. model is the most pessimistic, projecting between 94K and 120K deaths in the U.S. by May 23, with an average of 103K. Columbia releases four models with varying assumptions. The one we track assumes that every week there will be a 30 percent reduction in contact between people compared to the previous week, as long as the number of newly confirmed cases in their county is increasing.

Protestors: hold my corona and watch this.


Yeah...that ain't happening.  Too many morons in this country.

/it's the same reason we have so many Young Earth Creationists
//smooth brains are bad with big numbers
 
Jgok [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Forgot to mention, casino/tourism won't be open until 2-3 weeks after the bars open. The casino may take even longer, as that's up to the Tribal Council and right now you can't even get onto the reservation without a Tribal ID (unless you're delivering supplies, of course).
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.