 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boston.com)   Never a good way to start a sentence, Mr. State Representative: Judging by the position of the female vagina   (boston.com) divider line
64
    More: Dumbass, New Hampshire, Richard Komi, New Hampshire state representative, request of House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, United States Senate, United States House of Representatives, Vice President of the United States, bizarre tweet  
•       •       •

2722 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2020 at 2:44 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



64 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good God almighty, who is he? Autistic veejayjay Sherlock Holmes?
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the position of the male vagina?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, he resigned.
What a stupid asshole (not talking position here).
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there is a way to defend Joe Biden from his accusations without sounding exactly like a Republican we have not yet seen it.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good riddance.  How he made it as a Democrat at all is astounding.  That is Republican level of ignorance and asshattery.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll reserve judgement until it's debunked by a gynecologist.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to get popcorn and watch as this turns into an anti-sanders thread.
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
something something playground next to the sewer
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I'm going to get popcorn and watch as this turns into an anti-sanders thread.


Just you so far.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I'm going to get popcorn and watch as this turns into an anti-sanders thread. Col Angus thread.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's a legitimate sexual assault, the female vagina has ways to try to shut that whole thing down.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JoeCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smock Pot: What about the position of the male vagina?


I think Swalwell is still a congressman...

JC
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From this we can infer that this guy has never touched a woman's genitals.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RainDawg: IRestoreFurniture: I'm going to get popcorn and watch as this turns into an anti-sanders thread.

Just you so far.


I'm kidding by past performance.  There was a thread the other day about how Tara trades tweets looked Russian.  Ostensibly it was a pro Biden thread.

Took the first page for people to start attacking Sanders.  I can't even explain how farking bizarre it was.
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a dumb ass. Could have said "Supporting Joe." Nope, goes full Trump.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'know, you libs are always like "oh, science this, science that, we have to use science and scientific facts for everything", but the first time somebody posts some science you don't like you're all upset and calling for their head. I do not see a SINGLE ONE OF YOU refuting the position of the female vagina, just a bunch of personal attacks and vitriol.

Typical.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to support Biden in this, here's a simple phrase:

I believe the allegations should be treated seriously and that Biden should welcome a fair, independent investigation.

There, no need to resign.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smock Pot: What about the position of the male vagina?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am shocked.

This is the first time I have seen a quote from an actual Biden supporter in print.
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanna know: where does he thing the vagina is?

My top 3 guesses:

1. Behind a padlock at the base of the spine
2. Easter Island
3. The real vagina is the friends we made along the way
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi,
I've been with a few women in my life and one thing I've noticed is that the female anus is incredibly close to the vagina, in fact they're barely an inch apart.
I'm not sure about other guys - but doesn't this disturb you? It feel like a design flaw in women actually -- like they're supposed to be so feminine and beautiful yet this ghastly little oversight is ruining everything.
Somehow it feels to me that women should be more aware of this flaw and it should affect their confidence. Whenever I see a so-called beautiful woman walking down the street so care-free thinking she's all that I just remember her anus is only 1 inch away from her pussy and laugh her into oblivion.
Women: Please accept that they're too close together, let it negatively affect your confidence and so make yourselves more readily available sexually as a result. Afterall, we're having to sleep with a creature whos ANUS is only 1 inch away from the vagina --- you should not make this difficult. It's unappetizing enough as it is. We're doing you a favour.
Men: Do not let women forget this flaw, and do not forgive them for it. Remind them of it constantly less they get inflated egos and think they're all that
They're just too close together, sorry, but its true.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: From this we can infer that this guy has never touched a woman's genitals.


Exactly.
I had this girlfriend. LTR for like a decade. Her BFF would let me grab her butt.
And, yep, one time I did feel her V. So yeah this dude has never touched a woman.
And Never seen porn.
And didn't play grab ass in high school.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: I believe the allegations should be treated seriously and that Biden should welcome a fair, independent investigation.


That got #FireChrisHayes trending.  Addressing the allegation with anything except "Burn the witch, she's ruining our chance to oust the misogynist!" is a capital offense to the True Bluers.

/We get you're not going to sell him to those who need a good sales pitch, but it might be prudent to not sound exactly like Republicans did during the Kavanaugh hearings...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skozlaw: Y'know, you libs are always like "oh, science this, science that, we have to use science and scientific facts for everything", but the first time somebody posts some science you don't like you're all upset and calling for their head. I do not see a SINGLE ONE OF YOU refuting the position of the female vagina, just a bunch of personal attacks and vitriol.

Typical.


???? He idt incorrect.  See my comment up thread.
 
wood0366
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yourenothelping.gif
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Of course it's the New Hampshire House. They have 400 Reps and not a particularly large state to begin with.  I think the next biggest state legislature is barely over 200.   It means that you end up with a number of races where really only the stark raving looney wanted to run, so they keep electing the stark raving looney.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Judging by the position of Rep. Komi's anus, it would not be easy for him to shove his head in there unless there is some cooperation from the anus itself.
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Everyone knows you just push the bellybutton switch and it automatically rotates into the desired position.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: If there is a way to defend Joe Biden from his accusations without sounding exactly like a Republican we have not yet seen it.


That's because what this is is a literal projection of the way that the woman that has most recently came forward to say that Trump raped her years ago was raped. The EXACT way. This is a "hit job" on Biden from the Trump campaign staff to try and make any Trump accusers that come forward that were aware they were not being raped by his PENIS to be false.

This is the truth. This is HOW Trump rapes since he can't keep it up long enough to rape a woman fighting back, and only does it to dominate a woman.
 
metamax
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Hi,
I've been with a few women in my life and one thing I've noticed is that the female anus is incredibly close to the vagina...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I forgot the name of the woman but she said it was years ago and she has a dress, but if she got it tested, I think she will find it's not Trump's actual semen even though he was the one that raped her. It was by instumentation.
 
Resin33
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Did this guy never play stinky pinky in high school?
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The opening shots of the circular donkey firing squad...
 
Resin33
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

metamax: some_beer_drinker: Hi,
I've been with a few women in my life and one thing I've noticed is that the female anus is incredibly close to the vagina...

[Fark user image 425x512]


It is copy pasta that has been making the rounds lately.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Democrat: "Damn, that was dumb of me. I will respect the will of my colleagues and resign and apologize."

Republican: "The Fake News media once again took my remarks, quoted verbatim, out of context and I am doubling down!"
 
sforce
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's New Hampshire.. they still have 399 other reps in the House of Representatives. Which still amazes me.. WTF do they have that many members of the house in NH?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: If there is a way to defend Joe Biden from his accusations without sounding exactly like a Republican we have not yet seen it.


You should read more.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Hi,
I've been with a few women in my life and one thing I've noticed is that the female anus is incredibly close to the vagina, in fact they're barely an inch apart.
I'm not sure about other guys - but doesn't this disturb you? It feel like a design flaw in women actually -- like they're supposed to be so feminine and beautiful yet this ghastly little oversight is ruining everything.
Somehow it feels to me that women should be more aware of this flaw and it should affect their confidence. Whenever I see a so-called beautiful woman walking down the street so care-free thinking she's all that I just remember her anus is only 1 inch away from her pussy and laugh her into oblivion.
Women: Please accept that they're too close together, let it negatively affect your confidence and so make yourselves more readily available sexually as a result. Afterall, we're having to sleep with a creature whos ANUS is only 1 inch away from the vagina --- you should not make this difficult. It's unappetizing enough as it is. We're doing you a favour.
Men: Do not let women forget this flaw, and do not forgive them for it. Remind them of it constantly less they get inflated egos and think they're all that
They're just too close together, sorry, but its true.


It makes it easier to carry them around like a bowling ball.

/The more you know.gif
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mr Tarantula: I wanna know: where does he thing the vagina is?



i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Everyone knows you just push the bellybutton switch and it automatically rotates into the desired position.


That only works on Asian women to get their vajayjay to go from the traditional 9 to 3 position to the 12 to 6.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh look someone who confused an asshole for a vagina
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: It makes it easier to carry them around like a bowling ball.


and if you snap your fingers they will have an extremely intense orgasm.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

talkertopc: AdmirableSnackbar: If there is a way to defend Joe Biden from his accusations without sounding exactly like a Republican we have not yet seen it.

You should read more.


After sifting through dozens of Republican talking points coming from Democrats it gets a little too sick for my tastes.

If you've got something specific you could always just present it. Your vague response leads me to believe that you know it just doesn't exist.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Smock Pot: What about the position of the male vagina?


I think he's probably an expert on that.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well in that case there's no such thing as rape.  Because the victim would have to cooperate.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A staunch Democrat and a Biden supporter.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kona: I am shocked.

This is the first time I have seen a quote from an actual Biden supporter in print.


Yeah, but this one really isn't much of a shocker.
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.